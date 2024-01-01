Relational databases TypeScript Prisma Postgres

Learn how to create a new TypeScript project with a Prisma Postgres database from scratch. This tutorial introduces you to the Prisma CLI, Prisma Client, and Prisma Migrate and covers the following workflows:

Creating a TypeScript project on your local machine from scratch

Creating a Prisma Postgres database

database Schema migrations and queries (via Prisma ORM)

Connection pooling and caching (via Prisma Accelerate )

) Real-time database change events (via Prisma Pulse )

To successfully complete this tutorial, you need:

a (PDP) account

Node.js v16.13.0 or higher (learn more about system requirements)

See System requirements for exact version requirements.

Create a project directory and navigate into it:

mkdir hello-prisma

cd hello-prisma



Next, initialize a TypeScript project and add the Prisma CLI as a development dependency to it:

npm init -y

npm install prisma typescript ts-node @types/node --save-dev



This creates a package.json with an initial setup for your TypeScript app.

Next, initialize TypeScript:

npx tsc --init



You can now invoke the Prisma CLI by prefixing it with npx :

npx prisma



Next, set up your Prisma ORM project by creating your Prisma Schema file with the following command:

npx prisma init



This command did the following:

It created a new directory called prisma that contains a file called schema.prisma , which contains the Prisma schema with your database connection variable and schema models

that contains a file called , which contains the Prisma schema with your database connection variable and schema models It created a .env file in the root directory of the project, which is used for defining environment variables (such as your database connection and API keys).

In the next section, you'll learn how to connect your Prisma Postgres database to the project you just created on your file system.