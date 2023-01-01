Add a Tag model to your schema

In this section, you will evolve your Prisma schema and then generate and apply the migration to your database with prisma migrate dev .

For the purpose of this guide, we'll make the following changes to the Prisma schema:

Create a new model called Tag with the following fields: id : an auto-incrementing integer that will be the primary key for the model

: an auto-incrementing integer that will be the primary key for the model name : a non-null String

: a non-null posts : an implicit many-to-many relation field that links to the Post model Update the Post model with a tags field with an implicit many-to-many relation field that links to the Tag model

Once you've made the changes to your schema, your schema should resemble the one below:

prisma/schema.prisma 1 model Post { 2 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 3 title String @db . VarChar ( 255 ) 4 createdAt DateTime @default ( now ( ) ) @db . Timestamp ( 6 ) 5 content String ? 6 published Boolean @default ( false ) 7 authorId Int 8 user User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] ) ✎ tags Tag [ ] 10 } 11 12 model Profile { 13 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 14 bio String ? 15 userId Int @unique 16 user User @relation ( fields: [ userId ] , references: [ id ] ) 17 } 18 19 model User { 20 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 21 name String ? @db . VarChar ( 255 ) 22 email String @unique @db . VarChar ( 255 ) 23 post Post [ ] 24 profile Profile ? 25 } 26 ✎ model Tag { ✎ id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) ✎ name String ✎ posts Post [ ] ✎ }

To apply your Prisma schema changes to your database, use the prisma migrate dev CLI command:

$ npx prisma migrate dev --name tags-model

This command will:

Create a new SQL migration file for the migration Apply the generated SQL migration to the database Regenerate Prisma Client

The following migration will be generated and saved in your prisma/migrations folder:

prisma/migrations/TIMESTAMP_tags_model.sql 1 2 CREATE TABLE "Tag" ( 3 "id" SERIAL NOT NULL , 4 "name" VARCHAR ( 255 ) NOT NULL , 5 6 CONSTRAINT "Tag_pkey" PRIMARY KEY ( "id" ) 7 ) ; 8 9 10 CREATE TABLE "_PostToTag" ( 11 "A" INTEGER NOT NULL , 12 "B" INTEGER NOT NULL 13 ) ; 14 15 16 CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "_PostToTag_AB_unique" ON "_PostToTag" ( "A" , "B" ) ; 17 18 19 CREATE INDEX "_PostToTag_B_index" ON "_PostToTag" ( "B" ) ; 20 21 22 ALTER TABLE "_PostToTag" ADD CONSTRAINT "_PostToTag_A_fkey" FOREIGN KEY ( "A" ) REFERENCES "Post" ( "id" ) ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE ; 23 24 25 ALTER TABLE "_PostToTag" ADD CONSTRAINT "_PostToTag_B_fkey" FOREIGN KEY ( "B" ) REFERENCES "Tag" ( "id" ) ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE ;

prisma/migrations/TIMESTAMP_tags_model.sql 1 2 CREATE TABLE "Tag" ( 3 "id" SERIAL NOT NULL , 4 "name" VARCHAR ( 255 ) NOT NULL , 5 6 CONSTRAINT "Tag_pkey" PRIMARY KEY ( "id" ) 7 ) ; 8 9 10 CREATE TABLE "_PostToTag" ( 11 "A" INTEGER NOT NULL , 12 "B" INTEGER NOT NULL 13 ) ; 14 15 16 CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "_PostToTag_AB_unique" ON "_PostToTag" ( "A" , "B" ) ; 17 18 19 CREATE INDEX "_PostToTag_B_index" ON "_PostToTag" ( "B" ) ; 20 21 22 ALTER TABLE "_PostToTag" ADD CONSTRAINT "_PostToTag_A_fkey" FOREIGN KEY ( "A" ) REFERENCES "Post" ( "id" ) ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE ; 23 24 25 ALTER TABLE "_PostToTag" ADD CONSTRAINT "_PostToTag_B_fkey" FOREIGN KEY ( "B" ) REFERENCES "Tag" ( "id" ) ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE ;

prisma/migrations/TIMESTAMP_tags_model.sql 1 2 CREATE TABLE [ dbo ] . [ Tag ] ( 3 [ id ] SERIAL NOT NULL , 4 [ name ] VARCHAR ( 255 ) NOT NULL , 5 6 CONSTRAINT [ Tag_pkey ] PRIMARY KEY ( [ id ] ) 7 ) ; 8 9 10 CREATE TABLE [ dbo ] . [ _PostToTag ] ( 11 [ A ] INTEGER NOT NULL , 12 [ B ] INTEGER NOT NULL 13 ) ; 14 15 16 CREATE UNIQUE INDEX [ _PostToTag_AB_unique ] ON _PostToTag ( [ A ] , [ B ] ) ; 17 18 19 CREATE INDEX [ _PostToTag_B_index ] ON [ _PostToTag ] ( [ B ] ) ; 20 21 22 ALTER TABLE [ dbo ] . [ _PostToTag ] ADD CONSTRAINT [ _PostToTag_A_fkey ] FOREIGN KEY ( [ A ] ) REFERENCES [ dbo ] . [ Post ] ( [ id ] ) ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE ; 23 24 25 ALTER TABLE [ dbo ] . [ _PostToTag ] ADD CONSTRAINT [ _PostToTag_B_fkey ] FOREIGN KEY ( [ B ] ) REFERENCES [ dbo ] . [ Tag ] ( [ id ] ) ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE ;

prisma/migrations/TIMESTAMP_tags_model.sql 1 2 CREATE TABLE Tag ( 3 id SERIAL NOT NULL , 4 name VARCHAR ( 255 ) NOT NULL , 5 6 CONSTRAINT Tag_pkey PRIMARY KEY ( id ) 7 ) ; 8 9 10 CREATE TABLE _PostToTag ( 11 A INTEGER NOT NULL , 12 B INTEGER NOT NULL 13 ) ; 14 15 16 CREATE UNIQUE INDEX _PostToTag_AB_unique ON _PostToTag ( A , B ) ; 17 18 19 CREATE INDEX _PostToTag_B_index ON _PostToTag ( B ) ; 20 21 22 ALTER TABLE _PostToTag ADD CONSTRAINT _PostToTag_A_fkey FOREIGN KEY ( A ) REFERENCES Post ( id ) ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE ; 23 24 25 ALTER TABLE _PostToTag ADD CONSTRAINT _PostToTag_B_fkey FOREIGN KEY ( B ) REFERENCES Tag ( id ) ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE ;

Congratulations, you just evolved your database with Prisma Migrate 🚀