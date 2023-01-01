Create an initial migration

To use Prisma Migrate with the database you introspected in the last section, you will need to baseline your database.

Baselining refers to initializing your migration history for a database that might already contain data and cannot be reset, such as your production database. Baselining tells Prisma Migrate to assume that one or more migrations have already been applied to your database.

To baseline your database, use prisma migrate diff to compare your schema and database, and save the output into a SQL file.

First, create a migrations directory and add a directory inside with your preferred name for the migration. In this example, we will use 0_init as the migration name:

$ mkdir -p prisma/migrations/0_init

-p will recursively create any missing folders in the path you provide.

Next, generate the migration file with prisma migrate diff . Use the following arguments:

--from-empty : assumes the data model you're migrating from is empty

: assumes the data model you're migrating from is empty --to-schema-datamodel : the current database state using the URL in the datasource block

: the current database state using the URL in the block --script : output a SQL script