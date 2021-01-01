Querying the database

Write your first query with Prisma Client

Now that you have generated the Prisma Client, you can start writing queries to read and write data in your database.

If you're building a REST API, you can use Prisma Client in your route handlers to read and write data in the database based on incoming HTTP requests. If you're building a GraphQL API, you can use Prisma Client in your resolvers to read and write data in the database based on incoming queries and mutations.

For the purpose of this guide however, you'll just create a plain Node.js script to learn how to send queries to your database using Prisma Client. Once you have an understanding of how the API works, you can start integrating it into your actual application code (e.g. REST route handlers or GraphQL resolvers).

Create a new file named index.ts and add the following code to it: index.ts 1 import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' 2 3 const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) 4 5 async function main ( ) { 6 7 } 8 9 main ( ) 10 . catch ( ( e ) => { 11 throw e 12 } ) 13 . finally ( async ( ) => { 14 await prisma . $disconnect ( ) 15 } )

Create a new file named index.js and add the following code to it: index.js 1 const { PrismaClient } = require ( '@prisma/client' ) 2 3 const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) 4 5 async function main ( ) { 6 7 } 8 9 main ( ) 10 . catch ( ( e ) => { 11 throw e 12 } ) 13 . finally ( async ( ) => { 14 await prisma . $disconnect ( ) 15 } )

Here's a quick overview of the different parts of the code snippet:

Import the PrismaClient constructor from the @prisma/client node module Instantiate PrismaClient Define an async function named main to send queries to the database Call the main function Close the database connections when the script terminates

Depending on what your models look like, the Prisma Client API will look different as well. For example, if you have a User model, your PrismaClient instance exposes a property called user on which you can call CRUD methods like findMany , create or update . The property is named after the model, but the first letter is lowercased (so for the Post model it's called post , for Profile it's called profile ).

The following examples are all based on the models in the Prisma schema.

Inside the main function, add the following query to read all User records from the database and print the result:

index.ts 1 async function main ( ) { 2 const allUsers = await prisma . user . findMany ( ) 3 console . log ( allUsers ) 4 }

index.js 1 async function main ( ) { 2 const allUsers = await prisma . user . findMany ( ) 3 console . log ( allUsers ) 4 }

Now run the code with your current TypeScript setup. If you're using ts-node , you can run it like this: $ npx ts-node index.ts

Now run the code with this command: $ node index.js