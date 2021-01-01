Docs
Learn how to add Prisma to an existing Node.js or TypeScript project by connecting it to your database and generating a Prisma Client for database access. The following tutorial introduces you to the Prisma CLI, Prisma Client, and Prisma Introspection.

Prerequisites

In order to successfully complete this guide, you need:

  • Node.js installed on your machine

  • Access to a MongoDB 4.2+ server with a replica set deployment. We recommend using MongoDB Atlas.

    The MongoDB database connector uses transactions to support nested writes. Transactions requires a replica set deployment. The easiest way to deploy a replica set is with Atlas. It's free to get started.

Make sure you have your database connection URL (that includes your authentication credentials) at hand! If you don't have a database server running and just want to explore Prisma, check out the Quickstart.

See System requirements for exact version requirements.

Set up Prisma

As a first step, navigate into it your project directory that contains the package.json file.

Next, add the Prisma CLI as a development dependency to your project:

$npm install prisma --save-dev

You can now invoke the Prisma CLI by prefixing it with npx:

$npx prisma

Next, set up your Prisma project by creating your Prisma schema file template with the following command:

$npx prisma init

This command created a new directory called prisma which contains a file named schema.prisma and a .env file in the root of the project. schema.prisma contains the Prisma schema with your database connection and the Prisma Client generator. .env is a dotenv file for defining environment variables (used for your database connection).

Connect your database
