In this section, you will evolve your Prisma schema and then generate and apply the migration to your database with
prisma migrate dev.
For the purpose of this guide, we'll make the following changes to the Prisma schema:
- Create a new model called
Tagwith the following fields:
id: an auto-incrementing integer that will be the primary key for the model
name: a non-null
String
posts: an implicit many-to-many relation field that links to the
Postmodel
- Update the
Postmodel with a
tagsfield with an implicit many-to-many relation field that links to the
Tagmodel
Once you've made the changes to your schema, your schema should resemble the one below:
prisma/schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 title String @db.VarChar(255)4 createdAt DateTime @default(now()) @db.Timestamp(6)5 content String?6 published Boolean @default(false)7 authorId Int8 user User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])✎ tags Tag[]10}1112model Profile {13 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())14 bio String?15 userId Int @unique16 user User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])17}1819model User {20 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())21 name String? @db.VarChar(255)22 email String @unique @db.VarChar(255)23 post Post[]24 profile Profile?25}26✎model Tag {✎ id Int @id @default(autoincrement())✎ name String✎ posts Post[]✎}
To apply your Prisma schema changes to your database, use the
prisma migrate dev CLI command:
$
This command will:
- Create a new SQL migration file for the migration
- Apply the generated SQL migration to the database
- Regenerate Prisma Client
The following migration will be generated and saved in your
prisma/migrations folder:
prisma/migrations/TIMESTAMP_tags_model.sql
1 -- CreateTable2CREATE TABLE "Tag" (3 "id" SERIAL NOT NULL,4 "name" VARCHAR(255) NOT NULL,56 CONSTRAINT "Tag_pkey" PRIMARY KEY ("id")7);89-- CreateTable10CREATE TABLE "_PostToTag" (11 "A" INTEGER NOT NULL,12 "B" INTEGER NOT NULL13);1415-- CreateIndex16CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "_PostToTag_AB_unique" ON "_PostToTag"("A", "B");1718-- CreateIndex19CREATE INDEX "_PostToTag_B_index" ON "_PostToTag"("B");2021-- AddForeignKey22ALTER TABLE "_PostToTag" ADD CONSTRAINT "_PostToTag_A_fkey" FOREIGN KEY ("A") REFERENCES "Post"("id") ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE;2324-- AddForeignKey25ALTER TABLE "_PostToTag" ADD CONSTRAINT "_PostToTag_B_fkey" FOREIGN KEY ("B") REFERENCES "Tag"("id") ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE;
Congratulations, you just evolved your database with Prisma Migrate 🚀
