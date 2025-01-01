On this page

Recordings

The recordings feature helps developers debug and isolate sets of queries into distinct sessions, known as recordings. This targeted approach enables precise performance analysis and optimization by preventing the mixing of queries from different applications or test rounds, leading to clearer insights and more effective debugging.

You can manually start and stop recording sessions via the by clicking the Start Recording and Stop Recording buttons.

warning A recording will automatically stop if the 10k query limit is reached or if the Prisma schema of the app is changed.

You can rename and tag your recording sessions for easy identification and context. Click on the default name of the session and type the desired name.

Each recording session captures detailed insights about the queries executed in your app, including:

All queries executed during the session.

The raw query generated and sent to the database by Prisma ORM as Raw Query .

. The number of times a query pattern was executed, listed as Count .

. Query performance metrics.

Errors encountered during query execution.

Each recording can include up to 10k queries. There are no limits on storage retention.

When a recording session ends, Optimize generates recommendations such as:

info Use Prisma AI to ask follow-up questions about a recommendation.

Learn more about the recommendations generated by Optimize here.