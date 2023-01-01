In order to handle different types of errors you can use instanceof to check what the error is and handle it accordingly.

The following example tries to create a user with an already existing email record. This will throw an error because the email field has the @unique attribute applied to it.

schema.prisma 1 model User { 2 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 3 email String @unique 4 name String ? 5 }

Use the Prisma namespace to access the error type. The error code can then be checked and a message can be printed.

import { PrismaClient , Prisma } from '@prisma/client' const client = new PrismaClient ( ) try { await client . user . create ( { data : { email : 'alreadyexisting@mail.com' } } ) } catch ( e ) { if ( e instanceof Prisma . PrismaClientKnownRequestError ) { if ( e . code === 'P2002' ) { console . log ( 'There is a unique constraint violation, a new user cannot be created with this email' ) } } throw e }

See Errors reference for a detailed breakdown of the different error types and their codes.