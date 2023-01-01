Although the formula represents a good starting point, the recommended connection limit also depends on your deployment paradigm - particularly if you are using serverless.

num_physical_cpus represents the number of physical CPUs on the machine your application is running on. If your machine has four physical CPUs, your connection pool will contain nine connections ( 4 * 2 + 1 = 9 ).

The default number of connections (pool size) is calculated with the following formula:

You can specify the number of connections by explicitly setting the connection_limit parameter in your database connection URL. For example, with the following datasource configuration in your Prisma schema the connection pool will have exactly five connections:

Viewing the connection pool size

The number of connections Prisma Client uses can be viewed using logging and metrics.

Using the info logging level, you can log the number of connections in a connection pool that are opened when Prisma Client is instantiated.

For example, consider the following Prisma Client instance and invocation:

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' const prisma = new PrismaClient ( { log : [ 'info' ] , } ) async function main ( ) { await prisma . user . findMany ( ) } main ( ) Hide CLI results prisma:info Starting a postgresql pool with 21 connections.

When the PrismaClient class was instantiated, the logging notified stdout that a connection pool with 21 connections was started.

Note that the output generated by log: ['info'] can change in any release without notice. Be aware of this in case you are relying on the output in your application or a tool that you're building.

If you need even more insights into the size of your connection pool and the amount of in-use and idle connection, you can use the metrics feature (which is currently in Preview).

Consider the following example:

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) async function main ( ) { await Promise . all ( [ prisma . user . findMany ( ) , prisma . post . findMany ( ) ] ) const metrics = await prisma . $metrics . json ( ) console . dir ( metrics , { depth : Infinity } ) } main ( ) Hide CLI results { "counters" : [ { "key" : "prisma_pool_connections_open" , "labels" : { } , "value" : 2 , "description" : "Number of currently open Pool Connections" } ] , "gauges" : [ { "key" : "prisma_pool_connections_busy" , "labels" : { } , "value" : 0 , "description" : "Number of currently busy Pool Connections (executing a datasource query)" } , { "key" : "prisma_pool_connections_idle" , "labels" : { } , "value" : 21 , "description" : "Number of currently unused Pool Connections (waiting for the next datasource query to run)" } , { "key" : "prisma_pool_connections_opened_total" , "labels" : { } , "value" : 2 , "description" : "Total number of Pool Connections opened" } ] , "histograms" : [ ] }