Prisma CLI commands with the Data Proxy
Currently, you can only use Prisma Client with the Data Proxy to query your database.
When using Prisma CLI, you need a direct (non-Data Proxy) database connection if you apply schema changes to your database with Prisma Migrate or
db push, or if you introspect your database. See Prisma CLI commands that require a direct database connection.
In Prisma versions 4.10.0 and later, you can set a direct database connection URL in your Prisma schema.
In earlier versions, you must add an environment variable with the direct database connection URL and overwrite the
DATABASE_URL environment variable when you need a direct connection.
Prisma CLI commands that require a direct database connection
The following Prisma CLI commands require a direct connection:
prisma db pull
prisma migrate deploy
prisma migrate dev
prisma migrate diff(some parameters only)
prisma migrate reset
prisma migrate resolve
prisma migrate status
prisma db push
prisma db drop
prisma db execute
prisma studio(supported from version
5.1.0upwards)
Set a direct database connection URL in your Prisma schema
To provide a URL for a direct database connection, set the
directUrl property in the
datasource block of your Prisma schema:
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3}45datasource db {6 provider = "postgresql"7 url = env("DATABASE_URL")+ directUrl = env("DIRECT_URL")9}
Then add the
DIRECT_URL environment variable to your
.env file:
.env
1# Connection to Prisma Data Proxy. Used by Prisma Client.2DATABASE_URL="prisma://__HOST__/?api_key=__KEY__"3+# Connection to the database. Used for migrations and introspection.+DIRECT_URL="postgresql://__USER__:__PASSWORD__@__HOST__:__PORT__/__DATABASE__"