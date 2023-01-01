Currently, you can only use Prisma Client with the Data Proxy to query your database.

When using Prisma CLI, you need a direct (non-Data Proxy) database connection if you apply schema changes to your database with Prisma Migrate or db push , or if you introspect your database. See Prisma CLI commands that require a direct database connection.

In Prisma versions 4.10.0 and later, you can set a direct database connection URL in your Prisma schema.