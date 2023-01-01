Deprecated: Middleware is deprecated in version 4.16.0. We recommend using the Prisma Client extensions query component type as an alternative to middleware. Prisma Client extensions were first introduced into Preview in version 4.7.0 and made Generally Available in 4.16.0. Prisma Client extensions allow you to create independent Prisma Client instances and bind each client to a specific filter or user. For example, you could bind clients to specific users to provide user isolation. Prisma Client extensions also provide end-to-end type safety.

Middlewares act as query-level lifecycle hooks, which allow you to perform an action before or after a query runs. Use the prisma.$use method to add middleware, as follows:

const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) prisma . $use ( async ( params , next ) => { const result = await next ( params ) return result } ) prisma . $use ( async ( params , next ) => { const result = await next ( params ) return result } )

Do not invoke next multiple times within a middleware when using batch transactions. This will cause you to break out of the transaction and lead to unexpected results.

params represent parameters available in the middleware, such as the name of the query, and next represents the next middleware in the stack or the original Prisma Client query.

Possible use cases for middleware include:

Setting or overwriting a field value - for example, setting the context language of a blog post comment

Validating input data - for example, check user input for inappropriate language via an external service

Intercept a delete query and change it to an update in order to perform a soft delete

Log the time taken to perform a query

There are many more use cases for middleware - this list serves as inspiration for the types of problems that middleware is designed to address.