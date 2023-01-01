Middleware
query component type as an alternative to middleware. Prisma Client extensions were first introduced into Preview in version 4.7.0 and made Generally Available in 4.16.0.
Middlewares act as query-level lifecycle hooks, which allow you to perform an action before or after a query runs. Use the
prisma.$use method to add middleware, as follows:
const prisma = new PrismaClient()// Middleware 1prisma.$use(async (params, next) => {// Manipulate params hereconst result = await next(params)// See results herereturn result})// Middleware 2prisma.$use(async (params, next) => {// Manipulate params hereconst result = await next(params)// See results herereturn result})// Queries here
Do not invoke
params represent parameters available in the middleware, such as the name of the query, and
next represents the next middleware in the stack or the original Prisma Client query.
Possible use cases for middleware include:
- Setting or overwriting a field value - for example, setting the context language of a blog post comment
- Validating input data - for example, check user input for inappropriate language via an external service
- Intercept a
deletequery and change it to an
updatein order to perform a soft delete
- Log the time taken to perform a query
There are many more use cases for middleware - this list serves as inspiration for the types of problems that middleware is designed to address.
Samples
The following sample scenarios show how to use middleware in practice:
Where to add middleware
Add Prisma middleware outside the context of the request handler, otherwise each request adds a new instance of the middleware to the stack. The following example demonstrates where to add Prisma middleware in the context of an Express app:
import express from 'express'import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient()prisma.$use(async (params, next) => {// Manipulate params hereconst result = await next(params)// See results herereturn result})const app = express()app.get('/feed', async (req, res) => {// NO MIDDLEWARE HEREconst posts = await prisma.post.findMany({where: { published: true },include: { author: true },})res.json(posts)})
Running order and the middleware stack
If you have multiple middlewares, the running order for each separate query is:
- All logic before
await next(params)in each middleware, in descending order
- All logic after
await next(params)in each middleware, in ascending order
Depending on where you are in the stack,
await next(params) either:
- Runs the next middleware (in middlewares #1 and #2 in the example) or
- Runs the original Prisma Client query (in middleware #3)
const prisma = new PrismaClient()// Middleware 1prisma.$use(async (params, next) => {console.log(params.args.data.title)console.log('1')const result = await next(params)console.log('6')return result})// Middleware 2prisma.$use(async (params, next) => {console.log('2')const result = await next(params)console.log('5')return result})// Middleware 3prisma.$use(async (params, next) => {console.log('3')const result = await next(params)console.log('4')return result})const create = await prisma.post.create({data: {title: 'Welcome to Prisma Day 2020',},})const create2 = await prisma.post.create({data: {title: 'How to Prisma!',},})
Output:
Welcome to Prisma Day 2020123456How to Prisma!123456
Performance and appropriate use cases
Middleware executes for every query, which means that overuse has the potential to negatively impact performance. To avoid adding performance overheads:
Check the
params.modeland
params.actionproperties early in your middleware to avoid running logic unnecessarily:prisma.$use(async (params, next) => {if (params.model == 'Post' && params.action == 'delete') {// Logic only runs for delete action and Post model}return next(params)})
Consider whether middleware is the appropriate solution for your scenario. For example:
- If you need to populate a field, can you use the
@defaultattribute?
- If you need to set the value of a
DateTimefield, can you use the
now()function or the
@updatedAtattribute?
- If you need to perform more complex validation, can you use a
CHECKconstraint in the database itself?
- If you need to populate a field, can you use the