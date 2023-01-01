Docs
/ Prisma Data Platform / Accelerate

Limitations

Below are descriptions of known limitations when using Accelerate. If you are aware of any limitations that are missing, please let us know on the #accelerate-feedback channel in our community Slack.

Query timeout limit

Accelerate has a global timeout of 10s for each query. Reach out to support@prisma.io with your use case if your application requires a greater timeout value.

Interactive transactions query timeout limit

Accelerate has a global timeout of 15s for each interactive transaction. Reach out to support@prisma.io with your use case if your application requires a greater timeout value.

Response size limit

Accelerate has a global response size limit of 5MB. Reach out to support@prisma.io with your use case if your application requires a larger response size.

Cannot cache raw queries

At the moment, it is not possible to cache the responses of raw queries.

Not compatible with the fluent API

Client Extensions (which are used in Accelerate) currently do not correctly forward the fluent API types. We hope to get a fix into Client Extensions soon.

Edit this page on GitHub

Product

ClientMigrateData BrowserData Proxy
AcceleratePreview
PulseEarly Access
Pricing

Developers

DocsGet StartedPrisma ExamplesData GuidePrisma in your StackSupportCommunityData Platform StatusVS Code Extension

Use Cases

Customer StoriesEnterprise

Company

AboutBlogCareers EventsCausesTerms & Privacy

Newsletter

prisma_logo
© 2023 Prisma Data, Inc.