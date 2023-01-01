Nested reads Nested reads allow you to read related data from multiple tables in your database - such as a user and that user's posts. You can: Use include to include related records, such as a user's posts or profile, in the query response.

to include related records, such as a user's posts or profile, in the query response. Use a nested select to include specific fields from a related record. You can also nest select inside an include . The following example returns a single user and that user's posts: const user = await prisma . user . findFirst ( { include : { posts : true , } , } ) Show query results Include all fields for a specific relation The following example returns a post and its author: const post = await prisma . post . findFirst ( { include : { author : true , } , } ) Show query results Include deeply nested relations You can nest include options to include relations of relations. The following example returns a user's posts, and each post's categories: const user = await prisma . user . findFirst ( { include : { posts : { include : { categories : true , } , } , } , } ) Show query results Select specific relation fields You can use a nested select to choose a subset of relation fields to return. For example, the following query returns the user's name and the title of each related post: const user = await prisma . user . findFirst ( { select : { name : true , posts : { select : { title : true , } , } , } , } ) Show query results You can also nest a select inside an include - the following example returns all User fields and the title field of each post: const user = await prisma . user . findFirst ( { include : { posts : { select : { title : true , } , } , } , } ) Show query results Note that you cannot use select and include on the same level. This means that if you choose to include a user's post and select each post's title, you cannot select only the users' email : const user = await prisma . user . findFirst ( { select : { email : true } include : { posts : { select : { title : true } } } , } ) Show CLI results Instead, use nested select options: const user = await prisma . user . findFirst ( { select : { email : true , posts : { select : { title : true , } , } , } , } )

Relation count In 3.0.1 and later, you can include or select a count of relations alongside fields - for example, a user's post count. const relationCount = await prisma . user . findMany ( { include : { _count : { select : { posts : true } , } , } , } ) Show query results

Filter a list of relations When you use select or include to return a subset of the related data, you can filter and sort the list of relations inside the select or include . For example, the following query returns all users and a list of titles of the unpublished posts associated with each user: const result = await prisma . user . findFirst ( { select : { posts : { where : { published : false , } , orderBy : { title : 'asc' , } , select : { title : true , } , } , } , } ) You can also write the same query using include as follows: const result = await prisma . user . findFirst ( { include : { posts : { where : { published : true , } , orderBy : { title : 'asc' , } , } , } , } )

Nested writes A nested write allows you to write relational data to your database in a single transaction. Nested writes: Provide transactional guarantees for creating, updating or deleting data across multiple tables in a single Prisma Client query. If any part of the query fails (for example, creating a user succeeds but creating posts fails), Prisma Client rolls back all changes.

for creating, updating or deleting data across multiple tables in a single Prisma Client query. If any part of the query fails (for example, creating a user succeeds but creating posts fails), Prisma Client rolls back all changes. Support any level of nesting supported by the data model.

Are available for relation fields when using the model's create or update query. The following section shows the nested write options that are available per query. Create a related record You can create a record and one or more related records at the same time. The following query creates a User record and two related Post records: const result = await prisma . user . create ( { data : { email : 'elsa@prisma.io' , name : 'Elsa Prisma' , posts : { create : [ { title : 'How to make an omelette' } , { title : 'How to eat an omelette' } , ] , } , } , include : { posts : true , } , } ) Show query results Create a single record and multiple related records There are two ways to create or update a single record and multiple related records - for example, a user with multiple posts: Use a nested create query

query Use a nested createMany query Each technique has pros and cons: Feature create createMany Notes Creates one record at a time ✔ ✘ Potentially less performant. Creates all records in one query ✘ ✔ Potentially more performant. Supports nesting additional relations ✔ ✘ * For example, you can create a user, several posts, and several comments per post in one query.

* You can manually set a foreign key in a has-one relation - for example: { authorId: 9} Supports skipping duplicate records ✘ ✔ Use skipDuplicates query option. Supports has-many relations ✔ ✔ For example, you can create a user and multiple posts (one user has many posts) Supports many-to-many relations ✔ ✘ For example, you can create a post and several categories (one post can have many categories, and one category can have many posts) The following query uses nested create to create: One user

Two posts

One post category The example uses a nested include to include all posts and post categories. const result = await prisma . user . create ( { data : { email : 'yvette@prisma.io' , name : 'Yvette' , posts : { create : [ { title : 'How to make an omelette' , categories : { create : { name : 'Easy cooking' , } , } , } , { title : 'How to eat an omelette' } , ] , } , } , include : { posts : { include : { categories : true , } , } , } , } ) Show query results The following query uses a nested createMany to create: One user

Two posts The example uses a nested include to include all posts. const result = await prisma . user . create ( { data : { email : 'saanvi@prisma.io' , posts : { createMany : { data : [ { title : 'My first post' } , { title : 'My second post' } ] , } , } , } , include : { posts : true , } , } ) Show query results Note: It is not possible to nest an additional create or createMany inside the highlighted query, which means that you cannot create a user, posts, and post categories at the same time. Create multiple records and multiple related records You cannot access relations in a createMany query, which means that you cannot create multiple users and multiple posts in a single nested write. The following is not possible: const createMany = await prisma . user . createMany ( { data : [ { name : 'Yewande' , email : 'yewande@prisma.io' , posts : { } , } , { name : 'Noor' , email : 'noor@prisma.io' , posts : { } , } , ] , } ) Connect multiple records The following query creates ( create ) a new User record and connects that record ( connect ) to three existing posts: const result = await prisma . user . create ( { data : { email : 'vlad@prisma.io' , posts : { connect : [ { id : 8 } , { id : 9 } , { id : 10 } ] , } , } , include : { posts : true , } , } ) Show query results Note: Prisma Client throws an exception if any of the post records cannot be found: connect: [{ id: 8 }, { id: 9 }, { id: 10 }] Connect a single record You can connect an existing record to a new or existing user. The following query connects an existing post ( id: 11 ) to an existing user ( id: 9 ) const result = await prisma . user . update ( { where : { id : 9 , } , data : { posts : { connect : { id : 11 , } , } , } , include : { posts : true , } , } ) Connect or create a record If a related record may or may not already exist, use connectOrCreate to connect the related record: Connect a User with the email address viola@prisma.io or

with the email address or Create a new User with the email address viola@prisma.io if the user does not already exist const result = await prisma . post . create ( { data : { title : 'How to make croissants' , author : { connectOrCreate : { where : { email : 'viola@prisma.io' , } , create : { email : 'viola@prisma.io' , name : 'Viola' , } , } , } , } , include : { author : true , } , } ) Show query results Disconnect a related record To disconnect one out of a list of records (for example, a specific blog post) provide the ID or unique identifier of the record(s) to disconnect: const result = await prisma . user . update ( { where : { id : 16 , } , data : { posts : { disconnect : [ { id : 12 } , { id : 19 } ] , } , } , include : { posts : true , } , } ) Show query results To disconnect one record (for example, a post's author), use disconnect: true : const result = await prisma . post . update ( { where : { id : 23 , } , data : { author : { disconnect : true , } , } , include : { author : true , } , } ) Show query results Disconnect all related records To disconnect all related records in a one-to-many relation (a user has many posts), set the relation to an empty list as shown: const result = await prisma . user . update ( { where : { id : 16 , } , data : { posts : { set : [ ] , } , } , include : { posts : true , } , } ) Show query results Delete all related records Delete all related Post records: const result = await prisma . user . update ( { where : { id : 11 , } , data : { posts : { deleteMany : { } , } , } , include : { posts : true , } , } ) Delete specific related records Update a user by deleting all unpublished posts: const result = await prisma . user . update ( { where : { id : 11 , } , data : { posts : { deleteMany : { published : false , } , } , } , include : { posts : true , } , } ) Update a user by deleting specific posts: const result = await prisma . user . update ( { where : { id : 6 , } , data : { posts : { deleteMany : [ { id : 7 } ] , } , } , include : { posts : true , } , } ) You can use a nested updateMany to update all related records for a particular user. The following query unpublishes all posts for a specific user: const result = await prisma . user . update ( { where : { id : 6 , } , data : { posts : { updateMany : { where : { published : true , } , data : { published : false , } , } , } , } , include : { posts : true , } , } ) const result = await prisma . user . update ( { where : { id : 6 , } , data : { posts : { update : { where : { id : 9 , } , data : { title : 'My updated title' , } , } , } , } , include : { posts : true , } , } ) The following query uses a nested upsert to update "bob@prisma.io" if that user exists, or create the user if they do not exist: const result = await prisma . post . update ( { where : { id : 6 , } , data : { author : { upsert : { create : { email : 'bob@prisma.io' , name : 'Bob the New User' , } , update : { email : 'bob@prisma.io' , name : 'Bob the existing user' , } , } , } , } , include : { author : true , } , } ) Add new related records to an existing record You can nest create or createMany inside an update to add new related records to an existing record. The following query adds two posts to a user with an id of 9: const result = await prisma . user . update ( { where : { id : 9 , } , data : { posts : { createMany : { data : [ { title : 'My first post' } , { title : 'My second post' } ] , } , } , } , include : { posts : true , } , } )

Relation filters Filter on "-to-many" relations Prisma Client provides the some , every , and none options to filter records by the properties of related records on the "-to-many" side of the relation. For example, filtering users based on properties of their posts. For example: Requirement Query option to use "I want a list of every User that has at least one unpublished Post record" some posts are unpublished "I want a list of every User that has no unpublished Post records" none of the posts are unpublished "I want a list of every User that has only unpublished Post records" every post is unpublished For example, the following query returns User that meet the following criteria: No posts with more than 100 views

All posts have less than, or equal to 50 likes const users = await prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { posts : { none : { views : { gt : 100 , } , } , every : { likes : { lte : 50 , } , } , } , } , include : { posts : true , } , } ) Filter on "-to-one" relations Prisma Client provides the is and isNot options to filter records by the properties of related records on the "-to-one" side of the relation. For example, filtering posts based on properties of their author. For example, the following query returns Post records that meet the following criteria: Author's name is not Bob

Author is older than 40 const users = await prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { author : { isNot : { name : 'Bob' , } , is : { age : { gt : 40 , } , } , } , } , include : { author : true , } , } ) Filter on absence of "-to-many" records For example, the following query uses none to return all users that have zero posts: const usersWithZeroPosts = await prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { posts : { none : { } , } , } , include : { posts : true , } , } ) Filter on absence of "-to-one" relations The following query returns all posts that don't have an author relation: const postsWithNoAuthor = await prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { author : null , } , include : { author : true , } , } ) Filter on presence of related records The following query returns all users with at least one post: const usersWithSomePosts = await prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { posts : { some : { } , } , } , include : { posts : true , } , } )

Fluent API The fluent API lets you fluently traverse the relations of your models via function calls. Note that the last function call determines the return type of the entire query (the respective type annotations are added in the code snippets below to make that explicit). This query returns all Post records by a specific User : const postsByUser : Post [ ] = await prisma . user . findUnique ( { where : { email : 'alice@prisma.io' } } ) . posts ( ) This is equivalent to the following findMany query: const postsByUser = await prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { author : { email : 'alice@prisma.io' , } , } , } ) The main difference between the queries is that the fluent API call is translated into two separate database queries while the other one only generates a single query (see this GitHub issue ) Note: You can use the fact that .findUnique({ where: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' } }).posts() queries are automatically batched by the Prisma dataloader to avoid the n+1 problem in GraphQL resolvers. This request returns all categories by a specific post: const categoriesOfPost : Category [ ] = await prisma . post . findUnique ( { where : { id : 1 } } ) . categories ( ) Note that you can chain as many queries as you like. In this example, the chaining starts at Profile and goes over User to Post : const posts : Post [ ] = await prisma . profile . findUnique ( { where : { id : 1 } } ) . user ( ) . posts ( ) The only requirement for chaining is that the previous function call must return only a single object (e.g. as returned by a findUnique query or a "to-one relation" like profile.user() ). The following query is not possible because findMany does not return a single object but a list: const posts = await prisma . user . findMany ( ) . posts ( )