What is Prisma?

Prisma is an open-source next-generation ORM. It consists of the following parts:

Prisma Client : Auto-generated and type-safe query builder for Node.js & TypeScript

Prisma Migrate : Migration system

Prisma Studio: GUI to view and edit data in your database. Prisma Studio is the only part of Prisma ORM that is not open source. You can only run Prisma Studio locally.

Prisma Client can be used in any Node.js (supported versions) or TypeScript backend application (including serverless applications and microservices). This can be a REST API, a GraphQL API, a gRPC API, or anything else that needs a database.