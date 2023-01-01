Integration tests focus on testing how separate parts of the program work together. In the context of applications using a database, integration tests usually require a database to be available and contain data that is convenient to the scenarios intended to be tested. One way to simulate a real world environment is to use Docker to encapsulate a database and some test data. This can be spun up and torn down with the tests and so operate as an isolated environment away from your production databases.

Prerequisites This guide assumes you have Docker and Docker Compose installed on your machine as well as Jest setup in your project. The following ecommerce schema will be used throughout the guide. This varies from the traditional User and Post models used in other parts of the docs, mainly because it is unlikely you will be running integration tests against your blog. Ecommerce schema schema.prisma 1 2 3 model CustomerOrder { 4 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 5 createdAt DateTime @default ( now ( ) ) 6 customer Customer @relation ( fields: [ customerId ] , references: [ id ] ) 7 customerId Int 8 orderDetails OrderDetails [ ] 9 } 10 11 12 13 model OrderDetails { 14 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 15 products Product @relation ( fields: [ productId ] , references: [ id ] ) 16 productId Int 17 order CustomerOrder @relation ( fields: [ orderId ] , references: [ id ] ) 18 orderId Int 19 total Decimal 20 quantity Int 21 } 22 23 24 25 model Product { 26 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 27 name String 28 description String 29 price Decimal 30 sku Int 31 orderDetails OrderDetails [ ] 32 category Category @relation ( fields: [ categoryId ] , references: [ id ] ) 33 categoryId Int 34 } 35 36 37 model Category { 38 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 39 name String 40 products Product [ ] 41 } 42 43 44 model Customer { 45 id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) 46 email String @unique 47 address String ? 48 name String ? 49 orders CustomerOrder [ ] 50 } The guide uses a singleton pattern for Prisma Client setup. Refer to the singleton docs for a walk through of how to set that up.

Add Docker to your project With Docker and Docker compose both installed on your machine you can use them in your project. Begin by creating a docker-compose.yml file at your projects root. Here you will add a Postgres image and specify the environments credentials. docker-compose.yml 1 2 version : '3.9' 3 4 5 services : 6 db : 7 image : postgres : 13 8 restart : always 9 container_name : integration - tests - prisma 10 ports : 11 - '5433:5432' 12 environment : 13 POSTGRES_USER : prisma 14 POSTGRES_PASSWORD : prisma 15 POSTGRES_DB : tests Note: The compose version used here ( 3.9 ) is the latest at the time of writing, if you are following along be sure to use the same version for consistency. The docker-compose.yml file defines the following: The Postgres image ( postgres ) and version tag ( :13 ). This will be downloaded if you do not have it locally available.

is mapped to the internal (Postgres default) port . This will be the port number the database is exposed on externally. The database user credentials are set and the database given a name. To connect to the database in the container, create a new connection string with the credentials defined in the docker-compose.yml file. For example: .env.test 1 DATABASE_URL="postgresql://prisma:prisma@localhost:5433/tests" The above .env.test file is used as part of a multiple .env file setup. Checkout the using multiple .env files. section to learn more about setting up your project with multiple .env files To create the container in a detached state so that you can continue to use the terminal tab, run the following command: $ docker-compose up -d Next you can check that the database has been created by executing a psql command inside the container. Make a note of the container id. docker ps Hide CLI results CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES 1322e42d833f postgres:13 "docker-entrypoint.s…" 2 seconds ago Up 1 second 0.0.0.0:5433->5432/tcp integration-tests-prisma Note: The container id is unique to each container, you will see a different id displayed. Using the container id from the previous step, run psql in the container, login with the created user and check the database is created: docker exec -it 1322e42d833f psql -U prisma tests Hide CLI results tests=# \l List of databases Name | Owner | Encoding | Collate | Ctype | Access privileges postgres | prisma | UTF8 | en_US.utf8 | en_US.utf8 | template0 | prisma | UTF8 | en_US.utf8 | en_US.utf8 | =c/prisma + | | | | | prisma=CTc/prisma template1 | prisma | UTF8 | en_US.utf8 | en_US.utf8 | =c/prisma + | | | | | prisma=CTc/prisma tests | prisma | UTF8 | en_US.utf8 | en_US.utf8 | (4 rows)

Integration testing Integration tests will be run against a database in a dedicated test environment instead of the production or development environments. The flow of operations The flow for running said tests goes as follows: Start the container and create the database Migrate the schema Run the tests Destroy the container Each test suite will seed the database before all the test are run. After all the tests in the suite have finished, the data from all the tables will be dropped and the connection terminated. The function to test The ecommerce application you are testing has a function which creates an order. This function does the following: Accepts input about the customer making the order

Accepts input about the product being ordered

Checks if the customer has an existing account

Checks if the product is in stock

Returns an "Out of stock" message if the product doesn't exist

Creates an account if the customer doesn't exist in the database

Create the order An example of how such a function might look can be seen below: create-order.ts 1 import prisma from '../client' 2 3 export interface Customer { 4 id ? : number 5 name ? : string 6 email : string 7 address ? : string 8 } 9 10 export interface OrderInput { 11 customer : Customer 12 productId : number 13 quantity : number 14 } 15 16 17 18 19 20 export async function createOrder ( input : OrderInput ) { 21 const { productId , quantity , customer } = input 22 const { name , email , address } = customer 23 24 25 const product = await prisma . product . findUnique ( { 26 where : { 27 id : productId , 28 } , 29 } ) 30 31 32 if ( ! product ) return new Error ( 'Out of stock' ) 33 34 35 await prisma . customerOrder . create ( { 36 data : { 37 customer : { 38 connectOrCreate : { 39 create : { 40 name , 41 email , 42 address , 43 } , 44 where : { 45 email , 46 } , 47 } , 48 } , 49 orderDetails : { 50 create : { 51 total : product . price , 52 quantity , 53 products : { 54 connect : { 55 id : product . id , 56 } , 57 } , 58 } , 59 } , 60 } , 61 } ) 62 } The test suite The following tests will check if the createOrder function works as it should do. They will test: Creating a new order with a new customer

Creating an order with an existing customer

Show an "Out of stock" error message if a product doesn't exist Before the test suite is run the database is seeded with data. After the test suite has finished a deleteMany is used to clear the database of its data. Using deleteMany may suffice in situations where you know ahead of time how your schema is structured. This is because the operations need to be executed in the correct order according to how the model relations are setup. However, this doesn't scale as well as having a more generic solution that maps over your models and performs a truncate on them. For those scenarios and examples of using raw SQL queries see Deleting all data with raw SQL / TRUNCATE __tests__/create-order.ts 1 import prisma from '../src/client' 2 import { createOrder , Customer , OrderInput } from '../src/functions/index' 3 4 beforeAll ( async ( ) => { 5 6 await prisma . category . createMany ( { 7 data : [ { name : 'Wand' } , { name : 'Broomstick' } ] , 8 } ) 9 10 console . log ( '✨ 2 categories successfully created!' ) 11 12 13 await prisma . product . createMany ( { 14 data : [ 15 { 16 name : 'Holly, 11", phoenix feather' , 17 description : 'Harry Potters wand' , 18 price : 100 , 19 sku : 1 , 20 categoryId : 1 , 21 } , 22 { 23 name : 'Nimbus 2000' , 24 description : 'Harry Potters broom' , 25 price : 500 , 26 sku : 2 , 27 categoryId : 2 , 28 } , 29 ] , 30 } ) 31 32 console . log ( '✨ 2 products successfully created!' ) 33 34 35 await prisma . customer . create ( { 36 data : { 37 name : 'Harry Potter' , 38 email : 'harry@hogwarts.io' , 39 address : '4 Privet Drive' , 40 } , 41 } ) 42 43 console . log ( '✨ 1 customer successfully created!' ) 44 } ) 45 46 afterAll ( async ( ) => { 47 const deleteOrderDetails = prisma . orderDetails . deleteMany ( ) 48 const deleteProduct = prisma . product . deleteMany ( ) 49 const deleteCategory = prisma . category . deleteMany ( ) 50 const deleteCustomerOrder = prisma . customerOrder . deleteMany ( ) 51 const deleteCustomer = prisma . customer . deleteMany ( ) 52 53 await prisma . $transaction ( [ 54 deleteOrderDetails , 55 deleteProduct , 56 deleteCategory , 57 deleteCustomerOrder , 58 deleteCustomer , 59 ] ) 60 61 await prisma . $disconnect ( ) 62 } ) 63 64 it ( 'should create 1 new customer with 1 order' , async ( ) => { 65 66 const customer : Customer = { 67 id : 2 , 68 name : 'Hermione Granger' , 69 email : 'hermione@hogwarts.io' , 70 address : '2 Hampstead Heath' , 71 } 72 73 const order : OrderInput = { 74 customer , 75 productId : 1 , 76 quantity : 1 , 77 } 78 79 80 await createOrder ( order ) 81 82 83 const newCustomer = await prisma . customer . findUnique ( { 84 where : { 85 email : customer . email , 86 } , 87 } ) 88 89 90 const newOrder = await prisma . customerOrder . findFirst ( { 91 where : { 92 customer : { 93 email : customer . email , 94 } , 95 } , 96 } ) 97 98 99 expect ( newCustomer ) . toEqual ( customer ) 100 101 expect ( newOrder ) . toHaveProperty ( 'customerId' , 2 ) 102 } ) 103 104 it ( 'should create 1 order with an existing customer' , async ( ) => { 105 106 const customer : Customer = { 107 email : 'harry@hogwarts.io' , 108 } 109 110 const order : OrderInput = { 111 customer , 112 productId : 1 , 113 quantity : 1 , 114 } 115 116 117 await createOrder ( order ) 118 119 120 const newOrder = await prisma . customerOrder . findFirst ( { 121 where : { 122 customer : { 123 email : customer . email , 124 } , 125 } , 126 } ) 127 128 129 expect ( newOrder ) . toHaveProperty ( 'customerId' , 1 ) 130 } ) 131 132 it ( "should show 'Out of stock' message if productId doesn't exit" , async ( ) => { 133 134 const customer : Customer = { 135 email : 'harry@hogwarts.io' , 136 } 137 138 const order : OrderInput = { 139 customer , 140 productId : 3 , 141 quantity : 1 , 142 } 143 144 145 await expect ( createOrder ( order ) ) . resolves . toEqual ( new Error ( 'Out of stock' ) ) 146 } )

Running the tests This setup isolates a real world scenario so that you can test your applications functionality against real data in a controlled environment. You can add some scripts to your projects package.json file which will setup the database and run the tests, then afterwards manually destroy the container. package.json 1 "scripts" : { 2 "docker:up" : "docker-compose up -d" , 3 "docker:down" : "docker-compose down" , 4 "test" : "yarn docker:up && yarn prisma migrate deploy && jest -i" 5 } , The test script does the following: Runs docker-compose up -d to create the container with the Postgres image and database. Applies the migrations found in ./prisma/migrations/ directory to the database, this creates the tables in the container's database. Executes the tests. Once you are satisfied you can run yarn docker:down to destroy the container, its database and any test data.