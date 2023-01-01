Attempting to delete a user with one or more posts result in an error, as every Post requires an author - see cascading deletes .

Attempting to delete a user with one or more posts result in an error, as every Post requires an author - see cascading deletes .

The following query uses deleteMany to delete all User records where email contains prisma.io :

Be aware that this query will fail if the user has any related records (such as posts). In this case, you need to delete the related records first .

The following query uses deleteMany to delete all User records:

Delete a user and all their posts with two separate queries in a transaction (all queries must succeed):

Change the author of the posts to another user before deleting the user.

The change you are trying to make would violate the required relation 'PostToUser' between the `Post` and `User` models.

The change you are trying to make would violate the required relation 'PostToUser' between the `Post` and `User` models.

The change you are trying to make would violate the required relation 'PostToUser' between the `Post` and `User` models.

However, the example schema includes a required relation between Post and User , which means that you cannot delete a user with posts:

In 2.26.0 and later it is possible to do cascading deletes using the preview feature referential actions .

Delete all records from all tables

Sometimes you want to remove all data from all tables but keep the actual tables. This can be particularly useful in a development environment and whilst testing.

The following shows how to delete all records from all tables with Prisma Client and with Prisma Migrate.

Deleting all data with deleteMany When you know the order in which your tables should be deleted, you can use the deleteMany function. This is executed synchronously in a $transaction and can be used with all types of databases. const deletePosts = prisma . post . deleteMany ( ) const deleteProfile = prisma . profile . deleteMany ( ) const deleteUsers = prisma . user . deleteMany ( ) await prisma . $transaction ( [ deleteProfile , deletePosts , deleteUsers ] ) ✅ Pros: Works well when you know the structure of your schema ahead of time

Synchronously deletes each tables data ❌ Cons: When working with relational databases, this function doesn't scale as well as having a more generic solution which looks up and TRUNCATE s your tables regardless of their relational constraints. Note that this scaling issue does not apply when using the MongoDB connector. Note: The $transaction performs a cascading delete on each models table so they have to be called in order.

Deleting all data with raw SQL / TRUNCATE If you are comfortable working with raw SQL you can perform a TRUNCATE on a table by utilizing $executeRawUnsafe . In the following examples, the first tab shows how to perform a TRUNCATE on a Postgres database by using a $queryRaw look up that maps over the table and TRUNCATES all tables in a single query. The second tab shows performing the same function but with a MySQL database. In this instance the constraints must be removed before the TRUNCATE can be executed, before being reinstated once finished. The whole process is run as a $transaction PostgreSQL MySQL const tablenames = await prisma . $queryRaw < Array < { tablename : string } > > ` SELECT tablename FROM pg_tables WHERE schemaname='public' ` const tables = tablenames . map ( ( { tablename } ) => tablename ) . filter ( ( name ) => name !== '_prisma_migrations' ) . map ( ( name ) => ` "public"." ${ name } " ` ) . join ( ', ' ) try { await prisma . $executeRawUnsafe ( ` TRUNCATE TABLE ${ tables } CASCADE; ` ) } catch ( error ) { console . log ( { error } ) } ✅ Pros: Scalable

Very fast ❌ Cons: Can't undo the operation

Using reserved SQL key words as tables names can cause issues when trying to run a raw query