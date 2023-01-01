Type safety
The generated code for Prisma Client contains several helpful types and utilities that you can use to make your application more type-safe. This page describes patterns for leveraging them.
Note: If you're interested in advanced type safety topics with Prisma, be sure to check out this blog post about improving your Prisma workflows with the new TypeScript
satisfieskeyword.
Importing generated types
You can import the
Prisma namespace and use dot notation to access types and utilities. The following example shows how to import the
Prisma namespace and use it to access and use the
Prisma.UserSelect generated type:
import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client'// Build 'select' objectconst userEmail: Prisma.UserSelect = {email: true,}// Use select objectconst createUser = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'bob@prisma.io',},select: userEmail,})
What are generated types?
Generated types are TypeScript types that are derived from your models. You can use them to create typed objects that you pass into top-level methods like
prisma.user.create(...) or
prisma.user.update(...), or options such as
select or
include.
For example,
select accepts an object of type
UserSelect. Its object properties match those that are supported by
select statements according to the model.
The first tab below shows the
UserSelect generated type and how each property on the object has a type annotation. The second tab shows the resulting schema model.
type Prisma.UserSelect = {id?: boolean | undefined;email?: boolean | undefined;name?: boolean | undefined;posts?: boolean | Prisma.PostFindManyArgs | undefined;profile?: boolean | Prisma.ProfileArgs | undefined;}
In TypeScript the concept of type annotations is when you declare a variable and add a type annotation to describe the type of the variable. See the below example.
const myAge: number = 37const myName: string = 'Rich'
Both of these variable declarations have been given a type annotation to specify what primitive type they are,
number and
string respectively. Most of the time this kind of annotation is not needed as TypeScript will infer the type of the variable based on how its initialized. In the above example
myAge was initialized with a number so TypeScript guesses that it should be typed as a number.
Going back to the
UserSelect type, if you were to use dot notation on the created object
userEmail, you would have access to all of the fields on the
User model that can be interacted with using a
select statement.
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquename String?posts Post[]profile Profile?}
import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client'const userEmail: Prisma.UserSelect = {email: true,}// properties available on the typed objectuserEmail.iduserEmail.emailuserEmail.nameuserEmail.postsuserEmail.profile
In the same mould, you can type an object with an
include generated type then your object would have access to those properties on which you can use an
include statement.
import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client'const userPosts: Prisma.UserInclude = {posts: true,}// properties available on the typed objectuserPosts.postsuserPosts.profile
See the model query options reference for more information about the different types available.
Generated
UncheckedInput types
The
UncheckedInput types are a special set of generated types that allow you to perform some operations that Prisma Client considers "unsafe", like directly writing relation scalar fields. You can choose either the "safe"
Input types or the "unsafe"
UncheckedInput type when doing operations like
create,
update, or
upsert.
For example, this Prisma schema has a one-to-many relation between
User and
Post:
model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title String @db.VarChar(255)content String?author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquename String?posts Post[]}
The first tab shows the
PostUncheckedCreateInput generated type. It contains the
authorId property, which is a relation scalar field. The second tab shows an example query that uses the
PostUncheckedCreateInput type. This query will result in an error if a user with an
id of
1 does not exist.
type PostUncheckedCreateInput = {id?: numbertitle: stringcontent?: string | nullauthorId: number}
The same query can be rewritten using the "safer"
PostCreateInput type. This type does not contain the
authorId field but instead contains the
author relation field.
type PostCreateInput = {title: stringcontent?: string | nullauthor: UserCreateNestedOneWithoutPostsInput}type UserCreateNestedOneWithoutPostsInput = {create?: XOR<UserCreateWithoutPostsInput,UserUncheckedCreateWithoutPostsInput>connectOrCreate?: UserCreateOrConnectWithoutPostsInputconnect?: UserWhereUniqueInput}
This query will also result in an error if an author with an
id of
1 does not exist. In this case, Prisma Client will give a more descriptive error message. You can also use the
connectOrCreate API to safely create a new user if one does not already exist with the given
id.
We recommend using the "safe"
Input types whenever possible.
Type utilities
This feature is available from Prisma version 4.9.0 upwards.
To help you create highly type-safe applications, Prisma Client provides a set of type utilities that tap into input and output types. These types are fully dynamic, which means that they adapt to any given model and schema. You can use them to improve the auto-completion and developer experience of your projects.
This is especially useful in validating inputs and shared Prisma Client extensions.
The following type utilities are available in Prisma Client:
Exact<Input, Shape>: Enforces strict type safety on
Input.
Exactmakes sure that a generic type
Inputstrictly complies with the type that you specify in
Shape. It narrows
Inputdown to the most precise types.
Args<Type, Operation>: Retrieves the input arguments for any given model and operation. This is particularly useful for extension authors who want to do the following:
- Re-use existing types to extend or modify them.
- Benefit from the same auto-completion experience as on existing operations.
Result<Type, Arguments, Operation>: Takes the input arguments and provides the result for a given model and operation. You would usually use this in conjunction with
Args. As with
Args,
Resulthelps you to re-use existing types to extend or modify them.
Payload<Type, Operation>: Retrieves the entire structure of the result, as scalars and relations objects for a given model and operation. For example, you can use this to determine which keys are scalars or objects at a type level.
As an example, here's a quick way you can enforce that the arguments to a function matches what you will pass to a
post.create:
type PostCreateBody = Prisma.Args<typeof prisma.post, 'create'>['data']const addPost = async (postBody: PostCreateBody) => {const post = await prisma.post.create({ data: postBody })return post}await addPost(myData)// ^ guaranteed to match the input of `post.create`