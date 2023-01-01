Below are descriptions of known limitations when using Accelerate. If you are aware of any limitations that are missing, please let us know on the #accelerate-feedback channel in our community Slack.

Query timeout limit Accelerate has a global timeout of 10s for each query. Reach out to support@prisma.io with your use case if your application requires a greater timeout value.

Interactive transactions query timeout limit Accelerate has a global timeout of 15s for each interactive transaction. Reach out to support@prisma.io with your use case if your application requires a greater timeout value.

Response size limit Accelerate has a global response size limit of 5MB . Reach out to support@prisma.io with your use case if your application requires a larger response size.

Cannot cache raw queries At the moment, it is not possible to cache the responses of raw queries.

Not compatible with the fluent API Client Extensions (which are used in Accelerate) currently do not correctly forward the fluent API types. We hope to get a fix into Client Extensions soon.