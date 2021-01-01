This page introduces the Prisma.validator and offers some motivations behind why you might choose to use it.

The Prisma.validator is a utility function that takes a generated type and returns a type-safe object which adheres to the generated types model fields.

Creating a typed query statement

Let's imagine that you created a new userEmail object that you wanted to re-use in different queries throughout your application. It's typed and can be safely used in queries.

The below example asks Prisma to return the email of the user whose id is 3, if no user exists it will return null .

import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client' const userEmail : Prisma . UserSelect = { email : true , } const user = await prisma . user . findUnique ( { where : { id : 3 , } , select : userEmail , } )

This works well but there is a caveat to extracting query statements this way.

You'll notice that if you hover your mouse over userEmail TypeScript won't infer the object's key or value (that is, email: true ).

The same applies if you use dot notation on userEmail within the prisma.user.findUnique(...) query, you will be able to access all of the properties available to a select object.

If you are using this in one file that may be fine, but if you are going to export this object and use it in other queries, or if you are compiling an external library where you want to control how the user uses this object within their queries then this won't be type-safe.

The object userEmail has been created to select only the user's email , and yet it still gives access to all the other properties available. It is typed, but not type-safe.