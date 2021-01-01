The
Prisma.validator is a utility function that takes a generated type and returns a type-safe object which adheres to the generated types model fields.
This page introduces the
Prisma.validator and offers some motivations behind why you might choose to use it.
Creating a typed query statement
Let's imagine that you created a new
userEmail object that you wanted to re-use in different queries throughout your application. It's typed and can be safely used in queries.
The below example asks
Prisma to return the
id is 3, if no user exists it will return
null.
import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client'const userEmail: Prisma.UserSelect = {email: true,}// Run inside async functionconst user = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {id: 3,},select: userEmail,})
This works well but there is a caveat to extracting query statements this way.
You'll notice that if you hover your mouse over
userEmail TypeScript won't infer the object's key or value (that is,
email: true).
The same applies if you use dot notation on
userEmail within the
prisma.user.findUnique(...) query, you will be able to access all of the properties available to a
select object.
If you are using this in one file that may be fine, but if you are going to export this object and use it in other queries, or if you are compiling an external library where you want to control how the user uses this object within their queries then this won't be type-safe.
The object
userEmail has been created to select only the user's
Prisma has a way to validate generated types to make sure they are type-safe, a utility function available on the namespace called
validator.
Using the
Prisma.validator
The following example passes the
UserSelect generated type into the
Prisma.validator utility function and defines the expected return type in much the same way as the previous example.
import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client'const userEmail: Prisma.UserSelect = {email: true,}const userEmail = Prisma.validator<Prisma.UserSelect>()({email: true,})// Run inside async functionconst user = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {id: 3,},select: userEmail,})
The big difference is that the
userEmail object is now type-safe. If you hover your mouse over it TypeScript will tell you the object's key/value pair. If you use dot notation to access the object's properties you will only be able to access the
This functionality is handy when combined with user defined input, like form data.
Combining
Prisma.validator with form input
The following example creates a type-safe function from the
Prisma.validator which can be used when interacting with user created data, such as form inputs.
Note: Form input is determined at runtime so can't be verified by only using TypeScript. Be sure to validate your form input through other means too (such as an external validation library) before passing that data through to your database.
import { Prisma, PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient()// Create a new function and pass the parameters onto the validatorconst createUserAndPost = (name: string,email: string,postTitle: string,profileBio: string) => {return Prisma.validator<Prisma.UserCreateInput>()({name,email,posts: {create: {title: postTitle,},},profile: {create: {bio: profileBio,},},})}const findSpecificUser = (email: string) => {return Prisma.validator<Prisma.UserWhereInput>()({email,})}// Create the user in the database based on form input// Run inside async functionawait prisma.user.create({data: createUserAndPost('Rich','rich@boop.com','Life of Pie','Learning each day'),})// Find the specific user based on form input// Run inside async functionconst oneUser = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: findSpecificUser('rich@boop.com'),})
The
createUserAndPost custom function is created using the
Prisma.validator and passed a generated type,
UserCreateInput. The
Prisma.validator validates the functions input because the types assigned to the parameters must match those the generated type expects.