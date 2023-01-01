Shared Prisma Client extensions
You can share your Prisma Client extensions with other users, either as packages or as modules, and import extensions that other users create into your project.
If you would like to build a shareable extension, we also recommend using the
prisma-client-extension-starter template.
Install a shared, packaged extension
In your project, you can install any Prisma Client extension that another user has published to
npm. To do so, run the following command:
$npm install prisma-extension-<package-name>
For example, if the package name for an available extension is
prisma-extension-find-or-create, you could install it as follows:
$npm install prisma-extension-find-or-create
To import the
find-or-create extension from the example above, and wrap your client instance with it, you could use the following code. This example assumes that the extension name is
findOrCreate.
import findOrCreate from 'prisma-extension-find-or-create'const prisma = new PrismaClient().$extends(findOrCreate)const user = await prisma.user.findOrCreate()
When you call a method in an extension, use the constant name from your
$extends statement, not
prisma. In the above example,
xprisma.user.findOrCreate works, but
prisma.user.findOrCreate does not, because the original
prisma is not modified.
Create a shareable extension
When you want to create extensions other users can use, and that are not tailored just for your schema, Prisma provides utilities to allow you to create shareable extensions.
To create a shareable extension:
- Define the extension as a module using
Prisma.defineExtension
- Use one of the methods that begin with the
$allprefix such as
$allModelsor
$allOperations
Define an extension
Use the
Prisma.defineExtension method to make your extension shareable. You can use it to package the extension to either separate your extensions into a separate file or share it with other users as an npm package.
The benefit of
Prisma.defineExtension is that it provides strict type checks and auto completion for authors of extension in development and users of shared extensions.
Use a generic method
Extensions that contain methods under
$allModels apply to every model instead of a specific one. Similarly, methods under
$allOperations apply to a client instance as a whole and not to a named component, e.g.
result or
query.
You do not need to use the
$all prefix with the
client component, because the
client component always applies to the client instance.
For example, a generic extension might take the following form:
export default Prisma.defineExtension({name: 'prisma-extension-find-or-create', //Extension namemodel: {$allModels: {// new methodfindOrCreate(/* args */) {/* code for the new method */return query(args)},},},})
Refer to the following pages to learn the different ways you can modify Prisma Client operations:
- Modify all Prisma Client operations
- Modify a specific operation in all models of your schema
- Modify all operations in all models of your schema
The
Prisma import is available from a different path shown in the snippet below:
import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client/scripts/default-index'export default Prisma.defineExtension({name: 'prisma-extension-<extension-name>',})
Publishing the shareable extension to npm
You can then share the extension on
npm. When you choose a package name, we recommend that you use the
prisma-extension-<package-name> convention, to make it easier to find and install.
Call a client-level method from your packaged extension
In the following situations, you need to refer to a Prisma Client instance that your extension wraps:
- When you want to use a client-level method, such as
$queryRaw, in your packaged extension.
- When you want to chain multiple
$extendscalls in your packaged extension.
However, when someone includes your packaged extension in their project, your code cannot know the details of the Prisma Client instance.
You can refer to this client instance as follows:
Prisma.defineExtension((client) => {// The Prisma Client instance that the extension user applies the extension toreturn client.$extends({name: 'prisma-extension-<extension-name>',})})
For example:
export default Prisma.defineExtension((client) => {return client.$extends({name: 'prisma-extension-find-or-create',query: {$allModels: {async findOrCreate({ args, query, operation }) {return (await client.$transaction([query(args)]))[0]},},},})})
Advanced type safety: type utilities for defining generic extensions
You can improve the type-safety of your shared extensions using type utilities.