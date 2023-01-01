Shared Prisma Client extensions

If you would like to build a shareable extension, we also recommend using the prisma-client-extension-starter template.

You can share your Prisma Client extensions with other users, either as packages or as modules, and import extensions that other users create into your project.

Install a shared, packaged extension

In your project, you can install any Prisma Client extension that another user has published to npm . To do so, run the following command:

$ npm install prisma-extension-<package-name>

For example, if the package name for an available extension is prisma-extension-find-or-create , you could install it as follows:

$ npm install prisma-extension-find-or-create

To import the find-or-create extension from the example above, and wrap your client instance with it, you could use the following code. This example assumes that the extension name is findOrCreate .

import findOrCreate from 'prisma-extension-find-or-create' const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) . $ extends ( findOrCreate ) const user = await prisma . user . findOrCreate ( )