Shared Prisma Client extensions

You can share your Prisma Client extensions with other users, either as packages or as modules, and import extensions that other users create into your project.

If you would like to build a shareable extension, we also recommend using the prisma-client-extension-starter template.

Install a shared, packaged extension

In your project, you can install any Prisma Client extension that another user has published to npm. To do so, run the following command:

$npm install prisma-extension-<package-name>

For example, if the package name for an available extension is prisma-extension-find-or-create, you could install it as follows:

$npm install prisma-extension-find-or-create

To import the find-or-create extension from the example above, and wrap your client instance with it, you could use the following code. This example assumes that the extension name is findOrCreate.

import findOrCreate from 'prisma-extension-find-or-create'


const prisma = new PrismaClient().$extends(findOrCreate)
const user = await prisma.user.findOrCreate()

When you call a method in an extension, use the constant name from your $extends statement, not prisma. In the above example,xprisma.user.findOrCreate works, but prisma.user.findOrCreate does not, because the original prisma is not modified.

Create a shareable extension

When you want to create extensions other users can use, and that are not tailored just for your schema, Prisma provides utilities to allow you to create shareable extensions.

To create a shareable extension:

  1. Define the extension as a module using Prisma.defineExtension
  2. Use one of the methods that begin with the $all prefix such as $allModels or $allOperations

Define an extension

Use the Prisma.defineExtension method to make your extension shareable. You can use it to package the extension to either separate your extensions into a separate file or share it with other users as an npm package.

The benefit of Prisma.defineExtension is that it provides strict type checks and auto completion for authors of extension in development and users of shared extensions.

Use a generic method

Extensions that contain methods under $allModels apply to every model instead of a specific one. Similarly, methods under $allOperations apply to a client instance as a whole and not to a named component, e.g. result or query.

You do not need to use the $all prefix with the client component, because the client component always applies to the client instance.

For example, a generic extension might take the following form:

export default Prisma.defineExtension({
  name: 'prisma-extension-find-or-create', //Extension name
  model: {
    $allModels: {
      // new method
      findOrCreate(/* args */) {
        /* code for the new method */
        return query(args)
      },
    },
  },
})

Refer to the following pages to learn the different ways you can modify Prisma Client operations:

The Prisma import is available from a different path shown in the snippet below:

import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client/scripts/default-index'


export default Prisma.defineExtension({
  name: 'prisma-extension-<extension-name>',
})

Publishing the shareable extension to npm

You can then share the extension on npm. When you choose a package name, we recommend that you use the prisma-extension-<package-name> convention, to make it easier to find and install.

Call a client-level method from your packaged extension

In the following situations, you need to refer to a Prisma Client instance that your extension wraps:

  • When you want to use a client-level method, such as $queryRaw, in your packaged extension.
  • When you want to chain multiple $extends calls in your packaged extension.

However, when someone includes your packaged extension in their project, your code cannot know the details of the Prisma Client instance.

You can refer to this client instance as follows:

Prisma.defineExtension((client) => {
  // The Prisma Client instance that the extension user applies the extension to
  return client.$extends({
    name: 'prisma-extension-<extension-name>',
  })
})

For example:

export default Prisma.defineExtension((client) => {
  return client.$extends({
    name: 'prisma-extension-find-or-create',
    query: {
      $allModels: {
        async findOrCreate({ args, query, operation }) {
          return (await client.$transaction([query(args)]))[0]
        },
      },
    },
  })
})

Advanced type safety: type utilities for defining generic extensions

You can improve the type-safety of your shared extensions using type utilities.

