Prisma introspects a MongoDB schema by sampling the data stored in the given database and inferring the schema of that data.

For the purposes of illustrating introspection, this guide will help you setup a MongoDB from scratch. But if you have a MongoDB database already, feel free to jump to Initializing Prisma in your project.

Setting up your Database To see this in action, first create a blog database with 2 collections: User and Post . We recommend MongoDB Compass for setting this up: First, add a user to our User collection: Next, add some posts to our Post collection. It's important that the ObjectID in userId matches the user you created above.

Initializing Prisma Now that you have a MongoDB database, the next step is to create a new project and initialize Prisma: mkdir blog cd blog npm init -y npm install -D prisma npx prisma init Initializing Prisma will create a prisma/schema.prisma file. Edit this file to use MongoDB: prisma/schema.prisma 1 datasource db { 2 provider = "mongodb" 3 url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" ) 4 } 5 6 generator client { 7 provider = "prisma-client-js" 8 previewFeatures = [ "mongoDb" ] 9 } Next you'll need to adjust your .env file to point the DATABASE_URL to your MongoDB database

Introspecting MongoDB with Prisma You're now ready to introspect. Run the following command to introspect your database: npx prisma db pull This command introspects our database and writes the inferred schema into your prisma/schema.prisma file: prisma/schema.prisma 1 generator client { 2 provider = "prisma-client-js" 3 previewFeatures = [ "mongoDb" ] 4 } 5 6 datasource db { 7 provider = "mongodb" 8 url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" ) 9 } 10 11 model Post { 12 id String @id @default ( dbgenerated ( ) ) @map ( "_id" ) @db . ObjectId 13 title String 14 userId String @db . ObjectId 15 } 16 17 model User { 18 id String @id @default ( dbgenerated ( ) ) @map ( "_id" ) @db . ObjectId 19 email String 20 }