Introspection
Prisma introspects a MongoDB schema by sampling the data stored in the given database and inferring the schema of that data.
For the purposes of illustrating introspection, this guide will help you setup a MongoDB from scratch. But if you have a MongoDB database already, feel free to jump to Initializing Prisma in your project.
Setting up your Database
To see this in action, first create a
blog database with 2 collections:
User and
Post. We recommend MongoDB Compass for setting this up:
First, add a user to our
User collection:
Next, add some posts to our
Post collection. It's important that the ObjectID in
userId matches the user you created above.
Initializing Prisma
Now that you have a MongoDB database, the next step is to create a new project and initialize Prisma:
Initializing Prisma will create a
prisma/schema.prisma file. Edit this file to use MongoDB:
prisma/schema.prisma
1datasource db {2 provider = "mongodb"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}56generator client {7 provider = "prisma-client-js"8 previewFeatures = ["mongoDb"]9}
Next you'll need to adjust your
.env file to point the
DATABASE_URL to your MongoDB database
Introspecting MongoDB with Prisma
You're now ready to introspect. Run the following command to introspect your database:
This command introspects our database and writes the inferred schema into your
prisma/schema.prisma file:
prisma/schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3 previewFeatures = ["mongoDb"]4}56datasource db {7 provider = "mongodb"8 url = env("DATABASE_URL")9}1011model Post {12 id String @id @default(dbgenerated()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId13 title String14 userId String @db.ObjectId15}1617model User {18 id String @id @default(dbgenerated()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId19 email String20}
Tweaking the Schema
To be able to join data using the Prisma Client, you can add the
@relation attributes to our models:
prisma/schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3 previewFeatures = ["mongoDb"]4}56datasource db {7 provider = "mongodb"8 url = env("DATABASE_URL")9}1011model Post {12 id String @id @default(dbgenerated()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId13 title String14 userId String @db.ObjectId+ user User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])16}1718model User {19 id String @id @default(dbgenerated()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId20 email String+ posts Post[]22}
We're actively working on MongoDB introspection. Provide feedback for this feature in this issue.
And with that, you're ready to generate the Prisma Client.