Connect your database
Connecting your database
To connect your database, you need to set the
url field of the
datasource block in your Prisma schema to your database connection URL:
prisma/schema.prisma
1datasource db {2 provider = "mongodb"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}
In this case, the
url is set via an environment variable which is defined in
.env:
.env
1DATABASE_URL="mongodb+srv://test:test@cluster0.ns1yp.mongodb.net/myFirstDatabase"
Because MongoDB is currently a preview feature, you need to explicitly define that in the
generator block.
prisma/schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3 previewFeatures = ["mongoDb"]4}
You now need to adjust the connection URL to point to your own database.
The format of the connection URL for your database depends on the database you use. For MongoDB, it looks as follows (the parts spelled all-uppercased are placeholders for your specific connection details):
mongodb://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE
Here's a short explanation of each component:
USERNAME: The name of your database user
PASSWORD: The password for your database user
HOST: The host where a
mongod(or
mongos) instance is running
PORT: The port where your database server is running (typically
27017for MongoDB)
DATABASE: The name of the database
As an example, for a MongoDB database hosted on MongoDB Atlas, the connection URL might look similar to this:
.env
1DATABASE_URL="mongodb+srv://test:test@cluster0.ns1yp.mongodb.net/myFirstDatabase"