Creating the Prisma schema

Manually create the Prisma schema

Migrations and Introspections not supported

Prisma does currently not support Migrations or Introspections when working with a MongoDB database.

Open the prisma/schema.prisma file and replace the default configurations with the following:

prisma/schema.prisma 1 datasource db { 2 provider = "mongodb" 3 url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" ) 4 } 5 6 generator client { 7 provider = "prisma-client-js" 8 previewFeatures = [ "mongoDb" ] 9 } 10 11 model Post { 12 id String @id @default ( dbgenerated ( ) ) @map ( "_id" ) @db . ObjectId 13 slug String @unique 14 title String 15 body String 16 comments Comment [ ] 17 user User @relation ( fields: [ userId ] , references: [ id ] ) 18 userId String @db . ObjectId 19 } 20 21 22 23 model Comment { 24 id String @id @default ( dbgenerated ( ) ) @map ( "_id" ) @db . ObjectId 25 post Post @relation ( fields: [ postId ] , references: [ id ] ) 26 postId String @db . ObjectId 27 comment String 28 } 29 30 model User { 31 id String @id @default ( dbgenerated ( ) ) @map ( "_id" ) @db . ObjectId 32 email String @unique 33 name String ? 34 posts Post [ ] 35 }

Because MongoDB is currently a preview feature, you need to explicitly define that in the generator block with previewFeatures = ["mongoDb"] .

There are also a number of subtle differences in how the schema is setup when compared to relational databases like PostgreSQL.

For example, the underlying ID field name is always _id and must be mapped with @map("_id") .

For more information check out the MongoDB schema reference.