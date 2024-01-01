Using timestamp(0) or timestamptz(0)
Optimize provides recommendations to help you identify and resolve performance issues caused by the use of
@db.Timestamp(0) and
@db.Timestamptz(0) native types in PostgreSQL.
The
@db.Timestamp(0) and
@db.Timestamptz(0) native types have been used within the following
User model:
model User {
// ...
date DateTime @db.Timestamp(0)
deletedAt DateTime @db.Timestamptz(0)
// ...
}
Why this is a problem
When using a
@db.Timestamp(n) or
@db.Timestamptz(n) column with a precision of
0, the database rounds the time to the nearest whole second, which can lead to unexpected results.
For example, if you insert the current time, such as
15:30:45.678, into a column with this precision, it will round up to
15:30:46. This behavior can cause the recorded time to appear up to half a second in the future compared to the original time, which may be surprising when precise time accuracy is critical.