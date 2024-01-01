On this page

Using timestamp(0) or timestamptz(0)

Optimize provides recommendations to help you identify and resolve performance issues caused by the use of @db.Timestamp(0) and @db.Timestamptz(0) native types in PostgreSQL.

The @db.Timestamp(0) and @db.Timestamptz(0) native types have been used within the following User model:

model User {



date DateTime @db . Timestamp ( 0 )

deletedAt DateTime @db . Timestamptz ( 0 )



}



When using a @db.Timestamp(n) or @db.Timestamptz(n) column with a precision of 0 , the database rounds the time to the nearest whole second, which can lead to unexpected results.