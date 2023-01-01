Prisma Client allows you to count records, aggregate number fields, and select distinct field values.

Aggregate

Prisma Client allows you to aggregate on the number fields (such as Int and Float ) of a model. The following query returns the average age of all users:

const aggregations = await prisma . user . aggregate ( { _avg : { age : true , } , } ) console . log ( 'Average age:' + aggregations . _avg . age )

You can combine aggregation with filtering and ordering. For example, the following query returns the average age of users:

Ordered by age ascending

ascending Where email contains prisma.io

contains Limited to the 10 users

const aggregations = await prisma . user . aggregate ( { _avg : { age : true , } , where : { email : { contains : 'prisma.io' , } , } , orderBy : { age : 'asc' , } , take : 10 , } ) console . log ( 'Average age:' + aggregations . _avg . age )