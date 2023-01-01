Aggregation, grouping, and summarizing
Prisma Client allows you to count records, aggregate number fields, and select distinct field values.
Aggregate
Prisma Client allows you to
aggregate on the number fields (such as
Int and
Float) of a model. The following query returns the average age of all users:
const aggregations = await prisma.user.aggregate({_avg: {age: true,},})console.log('Average age:' + aggregations._avg.age)
You can combine aggregation with filtering and ordering. For example, the following query returns the average age of users:
- Ordered by
ageascending
- Where
prisma.io
- Limited to the 10 users
const aggregations = await prisma.user.aggregate({_avg: {age: true,},where: {email: {contains: 'prisma.io',},},orderBy: {age: 'asc',},take: 10,})console.log('Average age:' + aggregations._avg.age)
Aggregate values are nullable
In 2.21.0 and later, aggregations on nullable fields can return a
number or
null. This excludes
count, which always returns 0 if no records are found.
Consider the following query, where
age is nullable in the schema:
const aggregations = await prisma.user.aggregate({_avg: {age: true,},_count: {age: true,},})
{_avg: {age: null},_count: {age: 9}}
The query returns
{ _avg: { age: null } } in either of the following scenarios:
- There are no users
- The value of every user's
agefield is
null
This allows you to differentiate between the true aggregate value (which could be zero) and no data.
Group by
Prisma Client's
groupBy allows you to group records by one or more field values - such as
country, or
country and
city and perform aggregations on each group, such as finding the average age of people living in a particular city.
groupBy is a GA in 2.20.0 and later.
The following video uses
groupBy to summarize total COVID-19 cases by continent:
The following example groups all users by the
country field and returns the total number of profile views for each country:
const groupUsers = await prisma.user.groupBy({by: ['country'],_sum: {profileViews: true,},})
If you have a single element in the
by option, you can use the following shorthand syntax to express your query:
const groupUsers = await prisma.user.groupBy({by: 'country',})
groupBy and filtering
groupBy supports two levels of filtering:
where and
having.
Filter records with
where
Use
where to filter all records before grouping. The following example groups users by country and sums profile views, but only includes users where the email address contains
prisma.io:
const groupUsers = await prisma.user.groupBy({by: ['country'],where: {email: {contains: 'prisma.io',},},_sum: {profileViews: true,},})
Filter groups with
having
Use
having to filter entire groups by an aggregate value such as the sum or average of a field, not individual records - for example, only return groups where the average
profileViews is greater than 100:
const groupUsers = await prisma.user.groupBy({by: ['country'],where: {email: {contains: 'prisma.io',},},_sum: {profileViews: true,},having: {profileViews: {_avg: {gt: 100,},},},})
Use case for
having
The primary use case for
having is to filter on aggregations. We recommend that you use
where to reduce the size of your data set as far as possible before grouping, because doing so ✔ reduces the number of records the database has to return and ✔ makes use of indices.
For example, the following query groups all users that are not from Sweden or Ghana:
const fd = await prisma.user.groupBy({by: ['country'],where: {country: {notIn: ['Sweden', 'Ghana'],},},_sum: {profileViews: true,},having: {profileViews: {_min: {gte: 10,},},},})
The following query technically achieves the same result, but excludes users from Ghana after grouping. This does not confer any benefit and is not recommended practice.
const groupUsers = await prisma.user.groupBy({by: ['country'],where: {country: {not: 'Sweden',},},_sum: {profileViews: true,},having: {country: {not: 'Ghana',},profileViews: {_min: {gte: 10,},},},})
Note: Within
having, you can only filter on aggregate values or fields available in
by.
groupBy and ordering
The following constraints apply when you combine
groupBy and
orderBy:
- You can
orderByfields that are present in
by
- You can
orderByaggregate (Preview in 2.21.0 and later)
- If you use
skipand/or
takewith
groupBy, you must also include
orderByin the query
Order by aggregate group
You can order by aggregate group. Prisma added support for using `orderBy with aggregated groups in relational databases in version 2.21.0 and support for MongoDB in 3.4.0.
The following example sorts each
city group by the number of users in that group (largest group first):
const groupBy = await prisma.user.groupBy({by: ['city'],_count: {city: true,},orderBy: {_count: {city: 'desc',},},})
Order by field
The following query orders groups by country, skips the first two groups, and returns the 3rd and 4th group:
const groupBy = await prisma.user.groupBy({by: ['country'],_sum: {profileViews: true,},orderBy: {country: 'desc',},skip: 2,take: 2,})
groupBy FAQ
Can I use
select with
groupBy?
You cannot use
select with
groupBy. However, all fields included in
by are automatically returned.
What is the difference between using
where and
having with
groupBy?
where filters all records before grouping, and
having filters entire groups and supports filtering on an aggregate field value, such as the average or sum of a particular field in that group.
What is the difference between
groupBy and
distinct?
Both
distinct and
groupBy group records by one or more unique field values.
groupBy allows you to aggregate data within each group - for example, return the average number of views on posts from Denmark - whereas distinct does not.
Count
Use
count to count the number of records or non-
null field values. The following example query counts all users:
const userCount = await prisma.user.count()
Count relations
The ability to count relations is available in version 3.0.1 and later.
For versions before 3.0.1
You need to add the preview feature
selectRelationCount and then run
prisma generate.
To return a count of relations (for example, a user's post count), use the
_count parameter with a nested
select as shown:
const usersWithCount = await prisma.user.findMany({include: {_count: {select: { posts: true },},},})
The
_count parameter:
- Can be used inside a top-level
includeor
select
- Can be used with any query that returns records (including
delete,
update, and
findFirst)
- Can return multiple relation counts
- From version 4.3.0, can filter relation counts
Return a relations count with
include
The following query includes each user's post count in the results:
const usersWithCount = await prisma.user.findMany({include: {_count: {select: { posts: true },},},})
Return a relations count with
select
The following query uses
select to return each user's post count and no other fields:
const usersWithCount = await prisma.user.findMany({select: {_count: {select: { posts: true },},},})
Return multiple relation counts
The following query returns a count of each user's
posts and
recipes and no other fields:
const usersWithCount = await prisma.user.findMany({select: {_count: {select: {posts: true,recipes: true,},},},})
Filter the relation count
This feature is generally available in version
4.16.0 and later. To use this feature in versions
4.3.0 to
4.15.0 the Preview feature
filteredRelationCount will need to be enabled.
Use
where to filter the fields returned by the
_count output type. You can do this on scalar fields, relation fields and fields of a composite type.
For example, the following query returns all user posts with the title "Hello!":
// Count all user posts with the title "Hello!"await prisma.user.findMany({select: {_count: {select: {posts: { where: { title: 'Hello!' } },},},},})
The following query finds all user posts with comments from an author named "Alice":
// Count all user posts that have comments// whose author is named "Alice"await prisma.user.findMany({select: {_count: {select: {posts: {where: { comments: { some: { author: { is: { name: 'Alice' } } } } },},},},},})
Count non-
null field values
In 2.15.0 and later, you can count all records as well as all instances of non-
null field values. The following query returns a count of:
- All
Userrecords (
_all)
- All non-
null
namevalues (not distinct values, just values that are not
null)
const userCount = await prisma.user.count({select: {_all: true, // Count all recordsname: true, // Count all non-null field values},})
Filtered count
count supports filtering. The following example query counts all users with more than 100 profile views:
const userCount = await prisma.user.count({where: {profileViews: {gte: 100,},},})
The following example query counts a particular user's posts:
const postCount = await prisma.post.count({where: {authorId: 29,},})
Select distinct
Prisma Client allows you to filter duplicate rows from a Prisma Query response to a
findMany query using
distinct .
distinct is often used in combination with
select to identify certain unique combinations of values in the rows of your table.
The following example returns all fields for all
User records with distinct
name field values:
const result = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {},distinct: ['name'],})
The following example returns distinct
role field values (for example,
ADMIN and
USER):
const distinctRoles = await prisma.user.findMany({distinct: ['role'],select: {role: true,},})
distinct under the hood
Prisma's
distinct option does not use SQL
SELECT DISTINCT. Instead,
distinct uses:
- A
SELECTquery
- In-memory post-processing to select distinct
It was designed in this way in order to support
select and
include as part of
distinct queries.
The following example selects distinct on
gameId and
playerId, ordered by
score, in order to return each player's highest score per game. The query uses
include and
select to include additional data:
- Select
score(field on
Play)
- Select related player name (relation between
Playand
User)
- Select related game name (relation between
Playand
Game)
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String?play Play[]}model Game {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String?play Play[]}model Play {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())score Int? @default(0)playerId Int?player User? @relation(fields: [playerId], references: [id])gameId Int?game Game? @relation(fields: [gameId], references: [id])}
const distinctScores = await prisma.play.findMany({distinct: ['playerId', 'gameId'],orderBy: {score: 'desc',},select: {score: true,game: {select: {name: true,},},player: {select: {name: true,},},},})
Without
select and
distinct, the query would return:
[{gameId: 2,playerId: 5},{gameId: 2,playerId: 10}]