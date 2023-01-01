Transactions and batch queries
A database transaction refers to a sequence of read/write operations that are guaranteed to either succeed or fail as a whole. This section describes the ways in which the Prisma Client API supports transactions.
Transactions overview
Before Prisma version 4.4.0, you could not set isolation levels on transactions. The isolation level in your database configuration always applied.
Developers take advantage of the safety guarantees provided by the database by wrapping the operations in a transaction. These guarantees are often summarized using the ACID acronym:
- Atomic: Ensures that either all or none operations of the transactions succeed. The transaction is either committed successfully or aborted and rolled back.
- Consistent: Ensures that the states of the database before and after the transaction are valid (i.e. any existing invariants about the data are maintained).
- Isolated: Ensures that concurrently running transactions have the same effect as if they were running in serial.
- Durability: Ensures that after the transaction succeeded, any writes are being stored persistently.
While there's a lot of ambiguity and nuance to each of these properties (for example, consistency could actually be considered an application-level responsibility rather than a database property or isolation is typically guaranteed in terms of stronger and weaker isolation levels), overall they serve as a good high-level guideline for expectations developers have when thinking about database transactions.
"Transactions are an abstraction layer that allows an application to pretend that certain concurrency problems and certain kinds of hardware and software faults don’t exist. A large class of errors is reduced down to a simple transaction abort, and the application just needs to try again." Designing Data-Intensive Applications, Martin Kleppmann
Prisma Client supports six different ways of handling transactions for three different scenarios:
|Scenario
|Available techniques
|Dependent writes
|Independent writes
|Read, modify, write
The technique you choose depends on your particular use case.
Note: For the purposes of this guide, writing to a database encompasses creating, updating, and deleting data.
About transactions in Prisma
Prisma provides the following options for using transactions:
- Nested writes: use the Prisma Client API to process multiple operations on one or more related records inside the same transaction.
- Batch / bulk transactions: process one or more operations in bulk with
updateMany,
deleteMany, and
createMany.
- The
$transactionAPI in Prisma Client:
- Sequential operations: pass an array of Prisma Client queries to be executed sequentially inside a transaction, using
$transaction<R>(queries: PrismaPromise<R>[]): Promise<R[]>.
- Interactive transactions: pass a function that can contain user code including Prisma Client queries, non-Prisma code and other control flow to be executed in a transaction, using
$transaction<R>(fn: (prisma: PrismaClient) => R, options?: object): R
- Sequential operations: pass an array of Prisma Client queries to be executed sequentially inside a transaction, using
Nested writes
A nested write lets you perform a single Prisma Client API call with multiple operations that touch multiple related records. For example, creating a user together with a post or updating an order together with an invoice. Prisma Client ensures that all operations succeed or fail as a whole.
The following example demonstrates a nested write with
create:
// Create a new user with two posts in a// single transactionconst newUser: User = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'alice@prisma.io',posts: {create: [{ title: 'Join the Prisma Slack on https://slack.prisma.io' },{ title: 'Follow @prisma on Twitter' },],},},})
The following example demonstrates a nested write with
update:
// Change the author of a post in a single transactionconst updatedPost: Post = await prisma.post.update({where: { id: 42 },data: {author: {connect: { email: 'alice@prisma.io' },},},})
Batch/bulk operations
The following bulk operations run as transactions:
deleteMany
updateMany
createMany
The
$transaction API
The
$transaction API can be used in two ways:
Sequential operations: Pass an array of Prisma Client queries to be executed sequentially inside of a transaction.
$transaction<R>(queries: PrismaPromise<R>[]): Promise<R[]>
Interactive transactions: Pass a function that can contain user code including Prisma Client queries, non-Prisma code and other control flow to be executed in a transaction.
$transaction<R>(fn: (prisma: PrismaClient) => R): R
Sequential Prisma Client operations
The following query returns all posts that match the provided filter as well as a count of all posts:
const [posts, totalPosts] = await prisma.$transaction([prisma.post.findMany({ where: { title: { contains: 'prisma' } } }),prisma.post.count(),])
You can also use raw queries inside of a
$transaction:
const [userList, updateUser] = await prisma.$transaction([prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT 'title' FROM User`,prisma.$executeRaw`UPDATE User SET name = 'Hello' WHERE id = 2;`,])
Instead of immediately awaiting the result of each operation when it's performed, the operation itself is stored in a variable first which later is submitted to the database with a method called
$transaction. Prisma Client will ensure that either all three
create operations succeed or none of them succeed.
Note: Operations are executed according to the order they are placed in the transaction. Using a query in a transaction does not influence the order of operations in the query itself.
From version 4.4.0, the sequential operations transaction API has a second parameter. You can use the following optional configuration option in this parameter:
isolationLevel: Sets the transaction isolation level. By default this is set to the value currently configured in your database.
For example:
await prisma.$transaction([prisma.resource.deleteMany({ where: { name: 'name' } }),prisma.resource.createMany({ data }),],{isolationLevel: Prisma.TransactionIsolationLevel.Serializable, // optional, default defined by database configuration})
Interactive transactions
Sometimes you need more control over what queries execute within a transaction. Interactive transactions are meant to provide you with an escape hatch.
- Interactive transactions are generally available from version 4.7.0.
- In version 4.6, Data Proxy support for interactive transactions was available in preview.
- From version 2.29.0 to version 4.5, interactive transactions were available in preview, but did not support the Data Proxy.
interactiveTransactions preview feature to the generator block of your Prisma schema.
To use interactive transactions, you can pass an async function into
$transaction.
The first argument passed into this async function is an instance of Prisma Client. Below, we will call this instance
tx. Any Prisma call invoked on this
tx instance is encapsulated into the transaction.
Let's look at an example:
Imagine that you are building an online banking system. One of the actions to perform is to send money from one person to another.
As experienced developers, we want to make sure that during the transfer,
- the amount doesn't disappear
- the amount isn't doubled
This is a great use-case for interactive transactions because we need to perform logic in-between the writes to check the balance.
In the example below, Alice and Bob each have $100 in their account. If they try to send more money than they have, the transfer is rejected.
Alice is expected to be able to make 1 transfer for $100 while the other transfer would be rejected. This would result in Alice having $0 and Bob having $200.
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient()function transfer(from: string, to: string, amount: number) {return prisma.$transaction(async (tx) => {// 1. Decrement amount from the sender.const sender = await tx.account.update({data: {balance: {decrement: amount,},},where: {email: from,},})// 2. Verify that the sender's balance didn't go below zero.if (sender.balance < 0) {throw new Error(`${from} doesn't have enough to send ${amount}`)}// 3. Increment the recipient's balance by amountconst recipient = await tx.account.update({data: {balance: {increment: amount,},},where: {email: to,},})return recipient})}async function main() {// This transfer is successfulawait transfer('alice@prisma.io', 'bob@prisma.io', 100)// This transfer fails because Alice doesn't have enough funds in her accountawait transfer('alice@prisma.io', 'bob@prisma.io', 100)}main()
In the example above, both
update queries run within a database transaction. When the application reaches the end of the function, the transaction is committed to the database.
If your application encounters an error along the way, the async function will throw an exception and automatically rollback the transaction.
To catch the exception, you can wrap
$transaction in a try-catch block:
try {await prisma.$transaction(async (tx) => {// Code running in a transaction...})} catch (err) {// Handle the rollback...}
The transaction API has a second parameter. For interactive transactions, you can use the following optional configuration options in this parameter:
maxWait: The maximum amount of time Prisma Client will wait to acquire a transaction from the database. The default value is 2 seconds.
timeout: The maximum amount of time the interactive transaction can run before being canceled and rolled back. The default value is 5 seconds.
isolationLevel: Sets the transaction isolation level. By default this is set to the value currently configured in your database.
For example:
await prisma.$transaction(async (tx) => {// Code running in a transaction...},{maxWait: 5000, // default: 2000timeout: 10000, // default: 5000isolationLevel: Prisma.TransactionIsolationLevel.Serializable, // optional, default defined by database configuration})
Use interactive transactions with caution. Keeping transactions open for a long time hurts database performance and can even cause deadlocks. Try to avoid performing network requests and executing slow queries inside your transaction functions. We recommend you get in and out as quick as possible!
Transaction isolation level
This feature is not available on MongoDB, because MongoDB does not support isolation levels.
You can set the transaction isolation level for transactions.
Set the isolation level
To set the transaction isolation level, use the
isolationLevel option in the second parameter of the API.
For sequential operations:
await prisma.$transaction([// Prisma Client operations running in a transaction...],{isolationLevel: Prisma.TransactionIsolationLevel.Serializable, // optional, default defined by database configuration})
For an interactive transaction:
await prisma.$transaction(async (prisma) => {// Code running in a transaction...},{isolationLevel: Prisma.TransactionIsolationLevel.Serializable, // optional, default defined by database configurationmaxWait: 5000, // default: 2000timeout: 10000, // default: 5000})
Supported isolation levels
Prisma Client supports the following isolation levels if they are available in the underlying database:
ReadUncommitted
ReadCommitted
RepeatableRead
Snapshot
Serializable
The isolation levels available for each database connector are as follows:
|Database
ReadUncommitted
ReadCommitted
RepeatableRead
Snapshot
Serializable
|PostgreSQL
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|No
|✔️
|MySQL
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|No
|✔️
|SQL Server
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|CockroachDB
|No
|No
|No
|No
|✔️
|SQLite
|No
|No
|No
|No
|✔️
By default, Prisma Client sets the isolation level to the value currently configured in your database.
The isolation levels configured by default in each database are as follows:
|Database
|Default
|PostgreSQL
ReadCommitted
|MySQL
RepeatableRead
|SQL Server
ReadCommitted
|CockroachDB
Serializable
|SQLite
Serializable
Database-specific information on isolation levels
See the following resources:
- Transaction isolation levels in PostgreSQL
- Transaction isolation levels in Microsoft SQL Server
- Transaction isolation levels in MySQL
CockroachDB and SQLite only support the
Serializable isolation level.
Transaction timing issues
- The solution in this section does not apply to MongoDB, because MongoDB does not support isolation levels.
- The timing issues discussed in this section do not apply to CockroachDB and SQLite, because these databases only support the highest
Serializableisolation level.
When two or more transactions run concurrently in certain isolation levels, timing issues can cause write conflicts or deadlocks, such as the violation of unique constraints. For example, consider the following sequence of events where Transaction A and Transaction B both attempt to execute a
deleteMany and a
createMany operation:
- Transaction B:
createManyoperation creates a new set of rows.
- Transaction B: The application commits transaction B.
- Transaction A:
createManyoperation.
- Transaction A: The application commits transaction A. The new rows conflict with the rows that transaction B added at step 2.
This conflict can occur at the isolation level
ReadCommited, which is the default isolation level in PostgreSQL and Microsoft SQL Server. To avoid this problem, you can set a higher isolation level (
RepeatableRead or
Serializable). You can set the isolation level on a transaction. This overrides your database isolation level for that transaction.
To avoid transaction write conflicts and deadlocks on a transaction:
On your transaction, use the
isolationLevelparameter to
Prisma.TransactionIsolationLevel.Serializable.
This ensures that your application commits multiple concurrent or parallel transactions as if they were run serially. When a transaction fails due to a write conflict or deadlock, Prisma Client returns a P2034 error.
In your application code, add a retry around your transaction to handle any P2034 errors, as shown in this example:import { Prisma, PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient()async function main() {const MAX_RETRIES = 5let retries = 0let resultwhile (retries < MAX_RETRIES) {try {result = await prisma.$transaction([prisma.user.deleteMany({where: {/** args */},}),prisma.post.createMany({data: {/** args */},}),],{isolationLevel: Prisma.TransactionIsolationLevel.Serializable,})break} catch (error) {if (error.code === 'P2034') {retries++continue}throw error}}}
Dependent writes
Writes are considered dependent on each other if:
- Operations depend on the result of a preceding operation (for example, the database generating an ID)
The most common scenario is creating a record and using the generated ID to create or update a related record. Examples include:
- Creating a user and two related blog posts (a one-to-many relationship) - the author ID must be known before creating blog posts
- Creating a team and assigning members (a many-to-many relationship) - the team ID must be known before assigning members
Dependent writes must succeed together in order to maintain data consistency and prevent unexpected behavior, such as blog post without an author or a team without members.
Nested writes
Prisma's solution to dependent writes is the nested writes feature, which is supported by
create and
update. The following nested write creates one user and two blog posts:
const nestedWrite = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'imani@prisma.io',posts: {create: [{ title: 'My first day at Prisma' },{ title: 'How to configure a unique constraint in PostgreSQL' },],},},})
If any operation fails, Prisma rolls back the entire transaction. Nested writes are not currently supported by top-level bulk operations like
client.user.deleteMany and
client.user.updateMany.
When to use nested writes
Consider using nested writes if:
- ✔ You want to create two or more records related by ID at the same time (for example, create a blog post and a user)
- ✔ You want to update and create records related by ID at the same time (for example, change a user's name and create a new blog post)
Scenario: Sign-up flow
Consider the Slack sign-up flow, which:
- Creates a team
- Adds one user to that team, which automatically becomes that team's administrator
This scenario can be represented by the following schema - note that users can belong to many teams, and teams can have many users (a many-to-many relationship):
model Team {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name Stringmembers User[] // Many team members}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniqueteams Team[] // Many teams}
The most straightforward approach is to create a team, then create and attach a user to that team:
// Create a teamconst team = await prisma.team.create({data: {name: 'Aurora Adventures',},})// Create a user and assign them to the teamconst user = await prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'alice@prisma.io',team: {connect: {id: team.id,},},},})
However, this code has a problem - consider the following scenario:
- Creating the team succeeds - "Aurora Adventures" is now taken
- Creating and connecting the user fails - the team "Aurora Adventures" exists, but has no users
- Going through the sign-up flow again and attempting to recreate "Aurora Adventures" fails - the team already exists
Creating a team and adding a user should be one atomic operation that succeeds or fails as a whole.
To implement atomic writes in a low-level database clients, you must wrap your inserts in
BEGIN,
COMMIT and
ROLLBACK statements. Prisma Client solves the problem with nested writes. The following query creates a team, creates a user, and connects the records in a single transaction:
const team = await prisma.team.create({data: {name: 'Aurora Adventures',members: {create: {email: 'alice@prisma.io',},},},})
Furthermore, if an error occurs at any point, Prisma Client rolls back the entire transaction.
Nested writes FAQs
Why can't I use the
$transaction([]) API to solve the same problem?
The
$transaction([]) API does not allow you to pass IDs between distinct operations. In the following example,
createUserOperation.id is not available yet:
const createUserOperation = prisma.user.create({data: {email: 'ebony@prisma.io',},})const createTeamOperation = prisma.team.create({data: {name: 'Aurora Adventures',members: {connect: {id: createUserOperation.id, // Not possible, ID not yet available},},},})await prisma.$transaction([createUserOperation, createTeamOperation])
Nested writes support nested updates, but updates are not dependent writes - should I use the
$transaction([]) API?
It is correct to say that because you know the ID of the team, you can update the team and its team members independently within a
$transaction([]). The following example performs both operations in a
$transaction([]):
const updateTeam = prisma.team.update({where: {id: 1,},data: {name: 'Aurora Adventures Ltd',},})const updateUsers = prisma.user.updateMany({where: {teams: {some: {id: 1,},},name: {equals: null,},},data: {name: 'Unknown User',},})await prisma.$transaction([updateUsers, updateTeam])
However, you can achieve the same result with a nested write:
const updateTeam = await prisma.team.update({where: {id: 1,},data: {name: 'Aurora Adventures Ltd', // Update team namemembers: {updateMany: {// Update team members that do not have a namedata: {name: 'Unknown User',},where: {name: {equals: null,},},},},},})
Can I perform multiple nested writes - for example, create two new teams and assign users?
Yes, but this is a combination of scenarios and techniques:
- Creating a team and assigning users is a dependent write - use nested writes
- Creating all teams and users at the same time is an independent write because team/user combination #1 and team/user combination #2 are unrelated writes - use the
$transaction([])API
// Nested writeconst createOne = prisma.team.create({data: {name: 'Aurora Adventures',members: {create: {email: 'alice@prisma.io',},},},})// Nested writeconst createTwo = prisma.team.create({data: {name: 'Cool Crew',members: {create: {email: 'elsa@prisma.io',},},},})// $transaction([]) APIawait prisma.$transaction([createTwo, createOne])
Independent writes
Writes are considered independent if they do not rely on the result of a previous operation. The following groups of independent writes can occur in any order:
- Updating the status field of a list of orders to "Dispatched"
- Marking a list of emails as "Read"
Note: Independent writes may have to occur in a specific order if constraints are present - for example, you must delete blog posts before the blog author if the post have a mandatory
authorIdfield. However, they are still considered independent writes because no operations depend on the result of a previous operation, such as the database returning a generated ID.
Depending on your requirements, Prisma Client has four options for handling independent writes that should succeed or fail together.
Bulk operations
Bulk writes allow you to write multiple records of the same type in a single transaction - if any operation fails, Prisma rolls back the entire transaction. Prisma currently supports:
updateMany
deleteMany
createMany
When to use bulk operations
Consider bulk operations as a solution if:
- ✔ You want to update a batch of the same type of record, like a batch of emails
Scenario: Marking emails as read
You are building a service like gmail.com, and your customer wants a "Mark as read" feature that allows users to mark all emails as read. Each update to the status of an email is an independent write because the emails do not depend on one another - for example, the "Happy Birthday! 🍰" email from your aunt is unrelated to the promotional email from IKEA.
In the following schema, a
User can have many received emails (a one-to-many relationship):
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquereceivedEmails Email[] // Many emails}model Email {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())user User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])userId Intsubject Stringbody Stringunread Boolean}
Based on this schema, you can use
updateMany to mark all unread emails as read:
await prisma.email.updateMany({where: {user: {id: 10,},unread: true,},data: {unread: false,},})
Can I use nested writes with bulk operations?
No - neither
updateMany nor
deleteMany currently supports nested writes. For example, you cannot delete multiple teams and all of their members (a cascading delete):
await prisma.team.deleteMany({where: {id: {in: [2, 99, 2, 11],},},data: {members: {}, // Cannot access members here},})
Can I use bulk operations with the
$transaction([]) API?
Yes - for example, you can include multiple
deleteMany operations inside a
$transaction([]).
$transaction([]) API
The
$transaction([]) API is generic solution to independent writes that allows you to run multiple operations as a single, atomic operation - if any operation fails, Prisma rolls back the entire transaction.
Its also worth noting that operations are executed according to the order they are placed in the transaction.
await prisma.$transaction([iRunFirst, iRunSecond, iRunThird])
Note: Using a query in a transaction does not influence the order of operations in the query itself.
As Prisma Client evolves, use cases for the
$transaction([]) API will increasingly be replaced by more specialized bulk operations (such as
createMany) and nested writes.
When to use the
$transaction([]) API
Consider the
$transaction([]) API if:
- ✔ You want to update a batch that includes different types of records, such as emails and users. The records do not need to be related in any way.
- ✔ You want to batch raw SQL queries (
$executeRaw) - for example, for features that Prisma Client does not yet support.
Scenario: Privacy legislation
GDPR and other privacy legislation give users the right to request that an organization deletes all of their personal data. In the following example schema, a
User can have many posts and private messages:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())posts Post[]privateMessages PrivateMessage[]}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())user User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])userId Inttitle Stringcontent String}model PrivateMessage {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())user User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])userId Intmessage String}
If a user invokes the right to be forgotten, we must delete three records: the user record, private messages, and posts. It is critical that all delete operations succeed together or not at all, which makes this a use case for a transaction. However, using a single bulk operation like
deleteMany is not possible in this scenario because we need to delete across three models. Instead, we can use the
$transaction([]) API to run three operations together - two
deleteMany and one
delete:
const id = 9 // User to be deletedconst deletePosts = prisma.post.deleteMany({where: {userId: id,},})const deleteMessages = prisma.privateMessage.deleteMany({where: {userId: id,},})const deleteUser = prisma.user.delete({where: {id: id,},})await prisma.$transaction([deletePosts, deleteMessages, deleteUser]) // Operations succeed or fail together
Scenario: Pre-computed IDs and the
$transaction([]) API
Dependent writes are not supported by the
$transaction([]) API - if operation A relies on the ID generated by operation B, use nested writes. However, if you pre-computed IDs (for example, by generating GUIDs), your writes become independent. Consider the sign-up flow from the nested writes example:
await prisma.team.create({data: {name: 'Aurora Adventures',members: {create: {email: 'alice@prisma.io',},},},})
Instead of auto-generating IDs, change the
id fields of
Team and
User to a
String (if you do not provide a value, a UUID is generated automatically). This example uses UUIDs:
model Team {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())id String @id @default(uuid())name Stringmembers User[]}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())id String @id @default(uuid())email String @uniqueteams Team[]}
Refactor the sign-up flow example to use the
$transaction([]) API instead of nested writes:
import { v4 } from 'uuid'const teamID = v4()const userID = v4()await prisma.$transaction([prisma.user.create({data: {id: userID,email: 'alice@prisma.io',team: {id: teamID,},},}),prisma.team.create({data: {id: teamID,name: 'Aurora Adventures',},}),])
Technically you can still use nested writes with pre-computed APIs if you prefer that syntax:
import { v4 } from 'uuid'const teamID = v4()const userID = v4()await prisma.team.create({data: {id: teamID,name: 'Aurora Adventures',members: {create: {id: userID,email: 'alice@prisma.io',team: {id: teamID,},},},},})
There's no compelling reason to switch to manually generated IDs and the
$transaction([]) API if you are already using auto-generated IDs and nested writes.
Read, modify, write
In some cases you may need to perform custom logic as part of an atomic operation - also known as the read-modify-write pattern. The following is an example of the read-modify-write pattern:
- Read a value from the database
- Run some logic to manipulate that value (for example, contacting an external API)
- Write the value back to the database
All operations should succeed or fail together without making unwanted changes to the database, but you do not necessarily need to use an actual database transaction. This section of the guide describes two ways to work with Prisma Client and the read-modify-write pattern:
- Designing idempotent APIs
- Optimistic concurrency control
Idempotent APIs
Idempotency is the ability to run the same logic with the same parameters multiple times with the same result: the effect on the database is the same whether you run the logic once or one thousand times. For example:
- NOT IDEMPOTENT: Upsert (update-or-insert) a user in the database with email address
"letoya@prisma.io". The
Usertable does not enforce unique email addresses. The effect on the database is different if you run the logic once (one user created) or ten times (ten users created).
- IDEMPOTENT: Upsert (update-or-insert) a user in the database with the email address
"letoya@prisma.io". The
Usertable does enforce unique email addresses. The effect on the database is the same if you run the logic once (one user created) or ten times (existing user is updated with the same input).
Idempotency is something you can and should actively design into your application wherever possible.
When to design an idempotent API
- ✔ You need to be able to retry the same logic without creating unwanted side-effects in the databases
Scenario: Upgrading a Slack team
You are creating an upgrade flow for Slack that allows teams to unlock paid features. Teams can choose between different plans and pay per user, per month. You use Stripe as your payment gateway, and extend your
Team model to store a
stripeCustomerId. Subscriptions are managed in Stripe.
model Team {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name StringUser User[]stripeCustomerId String?}
The upgrade flow looks like this:
- Count the number of users
- Create a subscription in Stripe that includes the number of users
- Associate the team with the Stripe customer ID to unlock paid features
const teamId = 9const planId = 'plan_id'// Count team membersconst numTeammates = await prisma.user.count({where: {teams: {some: {id: teamId,},},},})// Create a customer in Stripe for plan-9454549const customer = await stripe.customers.create({externalId: teamId,plan: planId,quantity: numTeammates,})// Update the team with the customer id to indicate that they are a customer// and support querying this customer in Stripe from our application code.await prisma.team.update({data: {customerId: customer.id,},where: {id: teamId,},})
This example has a problem: you can only run the logic once. Consider the following scenario:
Stripe creates a new customer and subscription, and returns a customer ID
Updating the team fails - the team is not marked as a customer in the Slack database
The customer is charged by Stripe, but paid features are not unlocked in Slack because the team lacks a valid
customerId
Running the same code again either:
- Results in an error because the team (defined by
externalId) already exists - Stripe never returns a customer ID
- If
externalIdis not subject to a unique constraint, Stripe creates yet another subscription (not idempotent)
- Results in an error because the team (defined by
You cannot re-run this code in case of an error and you cannot change to another plan without being charged twice.
The following refactor (highlighted) introduces a mechanism that checks if a subscription already exists, and either creates the description or updates the existing subscription (which will remain unchanged if the input is identical):
// Calculate the number of users times the cost per userconst numTeammates = await prisma.user.count({where: {teams: {some: {id: teamId,},},},})// Find customer in Stripelet customer = await stripe.customers.get({ externalId: teamID })if (customer) {// If team already exists, updatecustomer = await stripe.customers.update({externalId: teamId,plan: 'plan_id',quantity: numTeammates,})} else {customer = await stripe.customers.create({// If team does not exist, create customerexternalId: teamId,plan: 'plan_id',quantity: numTeammates,})}// Update the team with the customer id to indicate that they are a customer// and support querying this customer in Stripe from our application code.await prisma.team.update({data: {customerId: customer.id,},where: {id: teamId,},})
You can now retry the same logic multiple times with the same input without adverse effect. To further enhance this example, you can introduce a mechanism whereby the subscription is cancelled or temporarily deactivated if the update does not succeed after a set number of attempts.
Optimistic concurrency control
Optimistic concurrency control (OCC) is a model for handling concurrent operations on a single entity that does not rely on 🔒 locking. Instead, we optimistically assume that a record will remain unchanged in between reading and writing, and use a concurrency token (a timestamp or version field) to detect changes to a record.
If a ❌ conflict occurs (someone else has changed the record since you read it), you cancel the transaction. Depending on your scenario, you can then:
- Re-try the transaction (book another cinema seat)
- Throw an error (alert the user that they are about to overwrite changes made by someone else)
This section describes how to build your own optimistic concurrency control. See also: Plans for application-level optimistic concurrency control on GitHub
If you use version 4.4.0 or earlier, you cannot use optimistic concurrency control on
updateoperations, because you cannot filter on non-unique fields. The
versionfield you need to use with optimistic concurrency control is a non-unique field.
Since version 5.0.0 you are able to filter on non-unique fields in
updateoperations so that optimistic concurrency control is being used. The feature was also available via the Preview flag
extendedWhereUniquefrom versions 4.5.0 to 4.16.2.
When to use optimistic concurrency control
- ✔ You anticipate a high number of concurrent requests (multiple people booking cinema seats)
- ✔ You anticipate that conflicts between those concurrent requests will be rare
Avoiding locks in a application with a high number of concurrent requests makes the application more resilient to load and more scalable overall. Although locking is not inherently bad, locking in a high concurrency environment can lead to unintended consequences - even if you are locking individual rows, and only for a short amount of time. For more information, see:
Scenario: Reserving a seat at the cinema
You are creating a booking system for a cinema. Each movie has a set number of seats. The following schema models movies and seats:
model Seat {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())userId Int?claimedBy User? @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])movieId Intmovie Movie @relation(fields: [movieId], references: [id])}model Movie {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String @uniqueseats Seat[]}
The following sample code finds the first available seat and assigns that seat to a user:
const movieName = 'Hidden Figures'// Find first available seatconst availableSeat = await prisma.seat.findFirst({where: {movie: {name: movieName,},claimedBy: null,},})// Throw an error if no seats are availableif (!availableSeat) {throw new Error(`Oh no! ${movieName} is all booked.`)}// Claim the seatawait prisma.seat.update({data: {claimedBy: userId,},where: {id: availableSeat.id,},})
However, this code suffers from the "double-booking problem" - it is possible for two people to book the same seats:
- Seat 3A returned to Sorcha (
findFirst)
- Seat 3A returned to Ellen (
findFirst)
- Seat 3A claimed by Sorcha (
update)
- Seat 3A claimed by Ellen (
update- overwrites Sorcha's claim)
Even though Sorcha has successfully booked the seat, the system ultimately stores Ellen's claim. To solve this problem with optimistic concurrency control, add a
version field to the seat:
model Seat {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())userId Int?claimedBy User? @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])movieId Intmovie Movie @relation(fields: [movieId], references: [id])version Int}
Next, adjust the code to check the
version field before updating:
const userEmail = 'alice@prisma.io'const movieName = 'Hidden Figures'// Find the first available seat// availableSeat.version might be 0const availableSeat = await client.seat.findFirst({where: {Movie: {name: movieName,},claimedBy: null,},})if (!availableSeat) {throw new Error(`Oh no! ${movieName} is all booked.`)}// Only mark the seat as claimed if the availableSeat.version// matches the version we're updating. Additionally, increment the// version when we perform this update so all other clients trying// to book this same seat will have an outdated version.const seats = await client.seat.updateMany({data: {claimedBy: userEmail,version: {increment: 1,},},where: {id: availableSeat.id,version: availableSeat.version, // This version field is the key; only claim seat if in-memory version matches database version, indicating that the field has not been updated},})if (seats.count === 0) {throw new Error(`That seat is already booked! Please try again.`)}
It is now impossible for two people to book the same seat:
- Seat 3A returned to Sorcha (
versionis 0)
- Seat 3A returned to Ellen (
versionis 0)
- Seat 3A claimed by Sorcha (
versionis incremented to 1, booking succeeds)
- Seat 3A claimed by Ellen (in-memory
version(0) does not match database
version(1) - booking does not succeed)
Interactive transactions
If you have an existing application, it can be a significant undertaking to refactor your application to use optimistic concurrency control. Interactive Transactions offers a useful escape hatch for cases like this.
To create an interactive transaction, pass an async function into $transaction.
The first argument passed into this async function is an instance of Prisma Client. Below, we will call this instance
tx. Any Prisma call invoked on this
tx instance is encapsulated into the transaction.
In the example below, Alice and Bob each have $100 in their account. If they try to send more money than they have, the transfer is rejected.
The expected outcome would be for Alice to make 1 transfer for $100 and the other transfer would be rejected. This would result in Alice having $0 and Bob having $200.
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient()async function transfer(from: string, to: string, amount: number) {return await prisma.$transaction(async (tx) => {// 1. Decrement amount from the sender.const sender = await tx.account.update({data: {balance: {decrement: amount,},},where: {email: from,},})// 2. Verify that the sender's balance didn't go below zero.if (sender.balance < 0) {throw new Error(`${from} doesn't have enough to send ${amount}`)}// 3. Increment the recipient's balance by amountconst recipient = tx.account.update({data: {balance: {increment: amount,},},where: {email: to,},})return recipient})}async function main() {// This transfer is successfulawait transfer('alice@prisma.io', 'bob@prisma.io', 100)// This transfer fails because Alice doesn't have enough funds in her accountawait transfer('alice@prisma.io', 'bob@prisma.io', 100)}main()
In the example above, both
update queries run within a database transaction. When the application reaches the end of the function, the transaction is committed to the database.
If the application encounters an error along the way, the async function will throw an exception and automatically rollback the transaction.
You can learn more about interactive transactions in our Transactions and Batch Queries documentation.
Use interactive transactions with caution. Keeping transactions open for a long time hurts database performance and can even cause deadlocks. Try to avoid performing network requests and executing slow queries inside your transaction functions. We recommend you get in and out as quick as possible!
Conclusion
Prisma supports multiple ways of handling transactions, either directly through the API or by supporting your ability to introduce optimistic concurrency control and idempotency into your application. If you feel like you have use cases in your application that are not covered by any of the suggested options, please open a GitHub issue to start a discussion.