The $transaction API can be used in two ways:

Interactive transactions : Pass a function that can contain user code including Prisma Client queries, non-Prisma code and other control flow to be executed in a transaction.

Sequential operations : Pass an array of Prisma Client queries to be executed sequentially inside of a transaction.

From version 4.4.0, the sequential operations transaction API has a second parameter. You can use the following optional configuration option in this parameter:

Refer to the 📖 transactions guide for more examples.

Note : Operations are executed according to the order they are placed in the transaction. Using a query in a transaction does not influence the order of operations in the query itself.

Instead of immediately awaiting the result of each operation when it's performed, the operation itself is stored in a variable first which later is submitted to the database with a method called $transaction . Prisma Client will ensure that either all three create operations succeed or none of them succeed.

You can also use raw queries inside of a $transaction :

The following query returns all posts that match the provided filter as well as a count of all posts:

Interactive transactions

Sometimes you need more control over what queries execute within a transaction. Interactive transactions are meant to provide you with an escape hatch.

Interactive transactions are available in the following versions of Prisma: Interactive transactions are generally available from version 4.7.0.

In version 4.6, Data Proxy support for interactive transactions was available in preview.

From version 2.29.0 to version 4.5, interactive transactions were available in preview, but did not support the Data Proxy. If you use interactive transactions in preview from version 2.29.0 to 4.6.1 (included), you need to add the interactiveTransactions preview feature to the generator block of your Prisma schema.

To use interactive transactions, you can pass an async function into $transaction .

The first argument passed into this async function is an instance of Prisma Client. Below, we will call this instance tx . Any Prisma call invoked on this tx instance is encapsulated into the transaction.

Let's look at an example:

Imagine that you are building an online banking system. One of the actions to perform is to send money from one person to another.

As experienced developers, we want to make sure that during the transfer,

the amount doesn't disappear

the amount isn't doubled

This is a great use-case for interactive transactions because we need to perform logic in-between the writes to check the balance.

In the example below, Alice and Bob each have $100 in their account. If they try to send more money than they have, the transfer is rejected.

Alice is expected to be able to make 1 transfer for $100 while the other transfer would be rejected. This would result in Alice having $0 and Bob having $200.

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) function transfer ( from : string , to : string , amount : number ) { return prisma . $transaction ( async ( tx ) => { const sender = await tx . account . update ( { data : { balance : { decrement : amount , } , } , where : { email : from , } , } ) if ( sender . balance < 0 ) { throw new Error ( ` ${ from } doesn't have enough to send ${ amount } ` ) } const recipient = await tx . account . update ( { data : { balance : { increment : amount , } , } , where : { email : to , } , } ) return recipient } ) } async function main ( ) { await transfer ( 'alice@prisma.io' , 'bob@prisma.io' , 100 ) await transfer ( 'alice@prisma.io' , 'bob@prisma.io' , 100 ) } main ( )

In the example above, both update queries run within a database transaction. When the application reaches the end of the function, the transaction is committed to the database.

If your application encounters an error along the way, the async function will throw an exception and automatically rollback the transaction.

To catch the exception, you can wrap $transaction in a try-catch block:

try { await prisma . $transaction ( async ( tx ) => { } ) } catch ( err ) { }

The transaction API has a second parameter. For interactive transactions, you can use the following optional configuration options in this parameter:

maxWait : The maximum amount of time Prisma Client will wait to acquire a transaction from the database. The default value is 2 seconds.

: The maximum amount of time Prisma Client will wait to acquire a transaction from the database. The default value is 2 seconds. timeout : The maximum amount of time the interactive transaction can run before being canceled and rolled back. The default value is 5 seconds.

: The maximum amount of time the interactive transaction can run before being canceled and rolled back. The default value is 5 seconds. isolationLevel : Sets the transaction isolation level. By default this is set to the value currently configured in your database.

For example:

await prisma . $transaction ( async ( tx ) => { } , { maxWait : 5000 , timeout : 10000 , isolationLevel : Prisma . TransactionIsolationLevel . Serializable , } )