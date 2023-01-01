The Accelerate API reference documentation is based on the following schema:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String?email String @unique}
All example are based on the
User model.
cacheStrategy
With the Accelerate extension for Prisma Client, you can use the
cacheStrategy parameter for model queries and use the
ttl and
swr parameters to define a cache strategy for Accelerate. The Accelerate extension requires that you install Prisma Client version
4.10.0.
Options
The
cacheStrategy parameter takes an option with the following keys:
|Option
|Example
|Type
|Required
|Description
swr
60
Int
|No
|The stale-while-revalidate time in seconds.
ttl
60
Int
|No
|The time-to-live time in seconds.
Examples
Add a caching strategy to a query that defines a 60-second stale-while-revalidate value and 60-second time-to-live value:
await prisma.user.findMany({where: {email: {contains: 'alice@prisma.io',},},cacheStrategy: { swr: 60, ttl: 60 },})
Supported Prisma Client operations
The following is a list of all read query operations and support
cacheStrategy:
The
cacheStrategy parameter is not supported on any write operations, such as
create.
withAccelerateInfo
Any query that supports the
cacheStrategy can append
withAccelerateInfo() to wrap the response data and include additional information about the Accelerate response.
To retrieve the status of the response, use:
const { data, info } = await prisma.user.count({cacheStrategy: { ttl: 60, swr: 600 },where: { myField: 'value' },}).withAccelerateInfo()console.dir(info)
Notice the
info property of the response object. This is where the request information is stored.
Return type
The
info object is of type
AccelerateInfo and follows the interface below:
interface AccelerateInfo {cacheStatus: 'ttl' | 'swr' | 'miss' | 'none'lastModified: Dateregion: stringrequestId: stringsignature: string}
|Property
|Type
|Description
cacheStatus
|The cache status of the response.
lastModified
Date
|The date the response was last refreshed.
region
String
|The datacenter region that received the request.
requestId
String
|Unique identifier of the request. Useful for troubleshooting.
signature
String
|The unique signature of the Prisma operation.