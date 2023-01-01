An environment variable is a key value pair of string data that is stored on your machine's local environment. Refer to our Environment variables reference documentation for specific details.

Typically the name of the variable is uppercase, this is then followed by an equals sign then the value of the variable:

MY_VALUE=prisma

The environment variable belongs to the environment where a process is running.

Taking the TEMP environment variable as an example, one can query its value to find where to store temporary files. This is a system environment variable and can be queried by any process or application running on the machine.

Any program can read and create these environment variables. They are a cheap and effective way to store simple information.