Generating down migrations

This guide describes how to generate a down migration SQL file that reverses a given migration file .

About down migrations

When generating a migration SQL file, you may wish to also create a "down migration" SQL file that reverses the schema changes in the corresponding "up migration" file. Note that "down migrations" are also sometimes called "migration rollbacks".

This guide explains how to use Prisma Migrate's migrate diff command to create a down migration, and how to apply it to your production database with the db execute command in the case of a failed up migration.

This guide applies to generating SQL down migrations for relational databases only. It does not apply to MongoDB.