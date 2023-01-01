Patching & hotfixing

To help with fixing a failed migration, Prisma provides the following commands for creating and executing a migration file:

These commands are available in Preview in versions 3.9.0 and later (with the --preview-feature CLI flag), and generally available in versions 3.13.0 and later.

This section gives an example scenario of a failed migration, and explains how to use migrate diff and db execute to fix it.

Example of a failed migration

Imagine that you have the following User model in your schema, in both your local development environment and your production environment:

schema.prisma 1 model User { 2 id Int @id 3 name String 4 }

At this point, your schemas are in sync, but the data in the two environments is different.

You then decide to make changes to your data model, adding another Post model and making the name field on User unique:

schema.prisma 1 model User { 2 id Int @id 3 name String @unique 4 email String ? 5 } 6 7 model Post { 8 id Int @id 9 title String 10 }

You create a migration called 'Unique' with the command prisma migrate dev -n Unique which is saved in your local migrations history. Applying the migration succeeds in your dev environment and now it is time to release to production.

Unfortunately this migration can only be partially executed. Creating the Post model and adding the email column succeeds, but making the name field unique fails with the following error:

ERROR 1062 ( 23000 ) : Duplicate entry 'paul' for key 'User_name_key'

This is because there is non-unique data in your production database (e.g. two users with the same name).

You now need to recover manually from the partially executed migration. Until you recover from the failed state, further migrations using prisma migrate deploy are impossible.

At this point there are two options, depending on what you decide to do with the non-unique data:

You realize that non-unique data is valid and you cannot move forward with your current development work. You want to roll back the complete migration. To do this, see Moving backwards and reverting all changes

The existence of non-unique data in your database is unintentional and you want to fix that. After fixing, you want to go ahead with the rest of the migration. To do this, see Moving forwards and applying missing changes

Moving backwards and reverting all changes In this case, you need to create a migration that takes your production database to the state of your data model before the last migration. First you need your migration history at the time before the failed migration. You can either get this from your git history, or locally delete the folder of the last failed migration in your migration history.

You now want to take your production environment from its current failed state back to the state specified in your local migrations history: Run the following prisma migrate diff command: $ npx prisma migrate diff \ $ --from-url "$DATABASE_URL_PROD" \ $ --to-migrations ./prisma/migrations \ $ --shadow-database-url $SHADOW_DATABASE_URL \ $ --script > backward.sql This will create a SQL script file containing all changes necessary to take your production environment from its current failed state to the target state defined by your migrations history. Note that because we're using --to-migrations , the command requires a shadow database. Run the following prisma db execute command: npx prisma db execute --url " $DATABASE_URL_PROD " --file backward.sql This applies the changes in the SQL script against the target database without interacting with the migrations table. Run the following prisma migrate resolve command: npx prisma migrate resolve --rolled-back Unique This will mark the failed migration called 'Unique' in the migrations table on your production environment as rolled back.

Your local migration history now yields the same result as the state your production database is in. You can now modify the datamodel again to create a migration that suits your new understanding of the feature you're working on (with non-unique names).