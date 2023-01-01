Sequelize vs Prisma

While Prisma and Sequelize solve similar problems, they work in very different ways.

Sequelize is a traditional ORM which maps tables to model classes. Instances of the model classes then provide an interface for CRUD queries to an application at runtime.

Prisma is a new kind of ORM that mitigates many problems of traditional ORMs, such as bloated model instances, mixing business with storage logic, lack of type-safety or unpredictable queries caused e.g. by lazy loading.

It uses the Prisma schema to define application models in a declarative way. Prisma Migrate then allows to generate SQL migrations from the Prisma schema and executes them against the database. CRUD queries are provided by Prisma Client, a lightweight and entirely type-safe database client for Node.js and TypeScript.