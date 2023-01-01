This page compares the Prisma and Mongoose APIs. If you want to learn how to migrate from Mongoose to Prisma, check out this guide .

Prisma generates many additional filters that are commonly used in modern application development.

Relation filters

Prisma

Prisma lets you filter a list based on a criteria that applies not only to the models of the list being retrieved, but to a relation of that model.

For example, the following query returns users with one or more posts with "Hello" in the title:

const posts = await prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { Post : { some : { title : { contains : 'Hello' , } , } , } , } , } )

Mongoose

Mongoose doesn't offer a dedicated API for relation filters. You can get similar functionality by adding an additional step to filter the results returned by the query.