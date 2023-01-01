Mongoose
This page compares the Prisma and Mongoose APIs. If you want to learn how to migrate from Mongoose to Prisma, check out this guide.
Fetching single objects
Prisma
const user = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {id: 1,},})
Mongoose
const result = await User.findById(1)
Fetching selected scalars of single objects
Prisma
const user = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {id: 1,},select: {name: true,},})
Mongoose
const user = await User.findById(1).select(['name'])
Fetching relations
Prisma
const userWithPost = await prisma.user.findUnique({ where: { id: 2, }, include: { post: true, },})
Mongoose
const userWithPost = await User.findById(2).populate('post')
Filtering for concrete values
Prisma
const posts = await prisma.post.findMany({where: {title: {contains: 'Hello World',},},})
Mongoose
const posts = await Post.find({title: 'Hello World',})
Other filter criteria
Prisma
Prisma generates many additional filters that are commonly used in modern application development.
Mongoose
Mongoose exposes the MongoDB query selectors as filter criteria.
Relation filters
Prisma
Prisma lets you filter a list based on a criteria that applies not only to the models of the list being retrieved, but to a relation of that model.
For example, the following query returns users with one or more posts with "Hello" in the title:
const posts = await prisma.user.findMany({where: {Post: {some: {title: {contains: 'Hello',},},},},})
Mongoose
Mongoose doesn't offer a dedicated API for relation filters. You can get similar functionality by adding an additional step to filter the results returned by the query.
Pagination
Prisma
Cursor-style pagination:
const page = prisma.post.findMany({before: {id: 242,},last: 20,})
Offset pagination:
const cc = prisma.post.findMany({skip: 200,first: 20,})
Mongoose
const posts = await Post.find({skip: 200,limit: 20,})
Creating objects
Prisma
const user = await prisma.user.create({data: {name: 'Alice',email: 'alice@prisma.io',},})
Mongoose
const user = await User.create({ name: 'Alice', email: 'alice@prisma.io',})
Updating objects
Prisma
const user = await prisma.user.update({data: {name: 'Alicia',},where: {id: 2,},})
Mongoose
const updatedUser = await User.findOneAndUpdate( { _id: 2 }, { $set: { name: 'Alicia', }, })
Deleting objects
Prisma
const user = prisma.user.delete({where: {id: 10,},})
Mongoose
await User.deleteOne({ _id: 10 })
Batch deletes
Prisma
const users = await prisma.user.deleteMany({where: {id: {in: [1, 2, 6, 6, 22, 21, 25],},},})
Mongoose
await User.deleteMany({ id: { $in: [1, 2, 6, 6, 22, 21, 25] } })