The Prisma command line interface (CLI) is the primary way to interact with your Prisma project from the command line. It can initialize new project assets, generate Prisma Client, and analyze existing database structures through introspection to automatically create your application models.
Command reference
See Prisma CLI command reference for a complete list of commands.
Installation
The Prisma CLI is typically installed locally as a development dependency, that's why the
--save-dev (npm) and
--dev (Yarn) options are used in the commands below.
We recommend that you install the Prisma CLI locally in your project's
package.json to avoid version conflicts that can happen with a global installation.
npm
Install with npm:
npm install prisma --save-dev
Yarn
Install with yarn:
yarn add prisma --dev
pnpm
Install with pnpm:
pnpm install prisma --save-dev
Bun
Install with Bun:
bun add prisma
- npm
Install with npm:
npm install -g prisma
- Yarn
Install with Yarn:
yarn global add prisma
- pnpm
Install with pnpm:
pnpm install prisma --global
- Bun
Install with Bun:
bun add --global prisma
Usage
If you installed Prisma as a development dependency, you need to prefix the
prisma command with your package runner.
npm
npx prisma
Yarn
yarn prisma
pnpm
pnpm dlx prisma
Bun
bunx prisma
Synopsis
The
prisma command can be called from command line once installed. When called without arguments, it will display its command usage and help document:
$prisma
Prisma is a modern DB toolkit to query, migrate and model your database (https://www.prisma.io)Usage$ prisma [command]Commandsinit Setup Prisma for your appgenerate Generate artifacts (e.g. Prisma Client)db Manage your database schema and lifecyclemigrate Migrate your databasestudio Browse your data with Prisma Studiovalidate Validate your Prisma schemaformat Format your Prisma schemaFlags--preview-feature Run Preview Prisma commandsExamplesSetup a new Prisma project$ prisma initGenerate artifacts (e.g. Prisma Client)$ prisma generateBrowse your data$ prisma studioCreate migrations from your Prisma schema, apply them to the database, generate artifacts (e.g. Prisma Client)$ prisma migrate devPull the schema from an existing database, updating the Prisma schema$ prisma db pullPush the Prisma schema state to the database$ prisma db push
You can get additional help on any of the
prisma commands by adding the
--help flag after the command.
Exit codes
All
prisma CLI commands return the following codes when they exit:
- exit code 0 when a command runs successfully
- exit code 1 when a command errors
- exit code 130 when the CLI receives a signal interrupt (SIGINT) message or if the user cancels a prompt. This exit code is available in Prisma versions 4.3.0 and later.
Telemetry
The term telemetry refers to the collection of certain usage data to help improve the quality of a piece of software. Prisma uses telemetry in two contexts:
- when it collects CLI usage data
- when it submits CLI error reports
This page describes the overall telemetry approach for Prisma, what kind of data is collected and how to opt-out of data collection.
Why does Prisma collect metrics?
Telemetry helps us better understand how many users are using our products and how often they are using our products. Unlike many telemetry services, our telemetry implementation is intentionally limited in scope and is actually useful for the developer:
- Limited in scope: We use telemetry to answer one question: how many monthly active developers are using Prisma CLI?
- Provides value: Our telemetry service also checks for version updates and offers security notices.
When is data collected?
Data is collected in two scenarios that are described below.
Usage data
Invocations of the
prisma CLI and general usage of Studio results in data being sent to the telemetry server at https://checkpoint.prisma.io. Note that:
- The data does not include your schema or the data in your database
- Prisma only sends information after you execute a CLI command
Here is an overview of the data that's being submitted:
|Field
|Attributes
|Description
product
|string
|Name of the product (e.g.
prisma)
version
|string
|Currently installed version of the product (e.g.
1.0.0-rc0)
arch
|string
|Client's operating system architecture (e.g.
amd64).
os
|string
|Client's operating system (e.g.
darwin).
node_version
|string
|Client's node version (e.g.
v12.12.0).
signature
|string
|Random, non-identifiable signature UUID (e.g.
91b014df3-9dda-4a27-a8a7-15474fd899f8)
user_agent
|string
|User agent of the checkpoint client (e.g.
prisma/js-checkpoint)
timestamp
|string
|When the request was made in RFC3339 format (e.g.
2019-12-12T17:45:56Z)
You can opt-out of this behavior by setting the
CHECKPOINT_DISABLE environment variable to
1, e.g.:
$export CHECKPOINT_DISABLE=1
Error reporting
Prisma potentially collects error data when there is a crash in the CLI.
Before an error report is submitted, there will always be a prompt asking you to confirm or deny the submission of the error report! Error reports are never submitted without your explicit consent!
How to opt-out of data collection?
Usage data
You can opt-out of usage data collection by setting the
CHECKPOINT_DISABLE environment variable to
1, e.g.:
$export CHECKPOINT_DISABLE=1
Error reporting
You can opt-out of data collection by responding to the interactive prompt with no.