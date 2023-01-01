This page compares Prisma and TypeORM . If you want to learn how to migrate from TypeORM to Prisma, check out this guide .

It uses the Prisma schema to define application models in a declarative way. Prisma Migrate then allows to generate SQL migrations from the Prisma schema and executes them against the database. CRUD queries are provided by Prisma Client, a lightweight and entirely type-safe database client for Node.js and TypeScript.

Prisma is a new kind of ORM that mitigates many problems of traditional ORMs, such as bloated model instances, mixing business with storage logic, lack of type-safety or unpredictable queries caused e.g. by lazy loading.

TypeORM is a traditional ORM which maps tables to model classes. These model classes can be used to generate SQL migrations. Instances of the model classes then provide an interface for CRUD queries to an application at runtime.

API design & Level of abstraction

TypeORM and Prisma operate on different levels of abstraction. TypeORM is closer to mirroring SQL in its API while Prisma Client provides a higher-level abstraction that was carefully designed with the common tasks of application developers in mind. Prisma's API design heavily leans on the idea of making the right thing easy .

While Prisma Client operates on a higher-level of abstraction, it strives to expose the full power of the underlying database and lets you drop down to raw SQL at any time if your use case requires it.

The following sections examine a few examples for how Prisma's and TypeORM's APIs differ in certain scenarios and what the rationale of Prisma's API design is in these cases.

Filtering TypeORM primarily leans on SQL operators for filtering lists or records, e.g. with the find method. Prisma on the other hand, provides a more generic set of operators that are intuitive to use. It should also be noted that, as explained in the type-safety section below, TypeORM loses type-safety in filter queries in many scenarios. A good example of how the filtering APIs of both TypeORM and Prisma differ is by looking at string filters. While TypeORM primarily provides the filter based on the ILike operator which comes directly from SQL, Prisma provides more specific operators that developers can use, e.g.: contains , startsWith and endsWith . Prisma const posts = await prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { title : 'Hello World' , } , } ) TypeORM const posts = await postRepository . find ( { where : { title : ILike ( 'Hello World' ) , } , } ) Prisma const posts = await prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { title : { contains : 'Hello World' } , } , } ) TypeORM const posts = await postRepository . find ( { where : { title : ILike ( '%Hello World%' ) , } , } ) Prisma const posts = await prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { title : { startsWith : 'Hello World' } , } , } ) TypeORM const posts = await postRepository . find ( { where : { title : ILike ( 'Hello World%' ) , } , } ) Prisma const posts = await prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { title : { endsWith : 'Hello World' } , } , } ) TypeORM const posts = await postRepository . find ( { where : { title : ILike ( '%Hello World' ) , } , } )

Pagination TypeORM only offers limit-offset pagination while Prisma conveniently provides dedicated APIs for both limit-offset but also cursor-based. You can learn more about both approaches in the Pagination section of the docs or in the API comparison below.

Relations Working with records that are connected via foreign keys can become very complex in SQL. Prisma's concept of virtual relation field enables an intuitive and convenient way for application developers to work with related data. Some benefits of Prisma's approach are: traversing relationships via the fluent API (docs)

nested writes that enable updating/creating connected records (docs)

applying filters on related records (docs)

easy and type-safe querying of nested data without worrying about JOINs (docs)

creating nested TypeScript typings based on models and their relations (docs)

intuitive modeling of relations in the data model via relation fields (docs)

implicit handling of relation tables (also sometimes called JOIN, link, pivot or junction tables) (docs)