Prisma Client allows you to filter records on any combination of model fields, including related models, and supports a variety of filter conditions.

Some filter conditions use the SQL operators LIKE and ILIKE which may cause unexpected behavior in your queries. Please refer to our filtering FAQs for more information.

The following query:

You can use operators (such as NOT and OR ) to filter by a combination of conditions. The following query returns all users with an email that ends in "prisma.io" or "gmail.com" , but not "hotmail.com" :

Refer to Prisma Client's reference documentation for a full list of operators , such as startsWith and contains .

The following query returns all posts whose content field is null :

The following query returns all posts whose content field is not null :

Filter on relations

Prisma Client supports filtering on related records. For example, in the following schema, a user can have many blog posts:

model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) name String ? email String @unique posts Post [ ] } model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) title String published Boolean @default ( true ) author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] ) authorId Int }

The one-to-many relation between User and Post allows you to query users based on their posts - for example, the following query returns all users where at least one post ( some ) has more than 10 views:

const result = await prisma . user . findMany ( { where : { posts : { some : { views : { gt : 10 , } , } , } , } , } )

You can also query posts based on the properties of the author. For example, the following query returns all posts where the author's email contains "prisma.io" :