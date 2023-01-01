Referential actions
Referential actions determine what happens to a record when your application deletes or updates a related record.
From version 2.26.0, you can define referential actions on the relation fields in your Prisma schema. This allows you to define referential actions like cascading deletes and cascading updates at a Prisma level.
- If you use version 3.0.1 or later, you can use referential actions as described on this page.
- If you use a version between 2.26.0 and 3.0.0, you can use referential actions as described on this page, but you must enable the preview feature flag
referentialActions.
- If you use version 2.25.0 or earlier, you can configure cascading deletes manually in your database.
In the following example, adding
onDelete: Cascade to the
author field on the
Post model means that deleting the
User record will also delete all related
Post records.
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 title String4 author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id], onDelete: Cascade)5 authorId Int6}78model User {9 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())10 posts Post[]11}
If you do not specify a referential action, Prisma uses a default.
If you upgrade from a version earlier than 2.26.0:
It is extremely important that you check the upgrade paths for referential actions section. Prisma support of referential actions removes the safety net in Prisma Client that prevents cascading deletes at runtime. If you use the feature without upgrading your database, the old default action -
ON DELETE CASCADE - becomes active. This might result in cascading deletes that you did not expect.
What are referential actions?
Referential actions are policies that define how a referenced record is handled by the database when you run an
update or
delete query.
Referential actions are features of foreign key constraints that exist to preserve referential integrity in your database.
When you define relationships between data models in your Prisma schema, you use relation fields, which do not exist on the database, and scalar fields, which do exist on the database. These foreign keys connect the models on the database level.
Referential integrity states that these foreign keys must reference an existing primary key value in the related database table. In your Prisma schema, this is generally represented by the
id field on the related model.
By default a database will reject any operation that violates the referential integrity, for example, by deleting referenced records.
How to use referential actions
Referential actions are defined in the
@relation attribute and map to the actions on the foreign key constraint in the underlying database. If you do not specify a referential action, Prisma falls back to a default.
The following model defines a one-to-many relation between
User and
Post and a many-to-many relation between
Post and
Tag, with explicitly defined referential actions:
schema.prisma
1model User {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 posts Post[]4}56model Post {7 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())8 title String9 tags TagOnPosts[]10 User User? @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id], onDelete: SetNull, onUpdate: Cascade)11 userId Int?12}1314model TagOnPosts {15 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())16 post Post? @relation(fields: [postId], references: [id], onUpdate: Cascade, onDelete: Cascade)17 tag Tag? @relation(fields: [tagId], references: [id], onUpdate: Cascade, onDelete: Cascade)18 postId Int?19 tagId Int?20}2122model Tag {23 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())24 name String @unique25 posts TagOnPosts[]26}
This model explicitly defines the following referential actions:
- If you delete a
Tag, the corresponding tag assignment is also deleted in
TagOnPosts, using the
Cascadereferential action
- If you delete a
User, the author is removed from all posts by setting the field value to
Null, because of the
SetNullreferential action. To allow this,
Userand
userIdmust be optional fields in
Post.
Prisma supports the following referential actions:
Referential action defaults
If you do not specify a referential action, Prisma uses the following defaults:
|Clause
|Optional relations
|Mandatory relations
onDelete
SetNull
Restrict
onUpdate
Cascade
Cascade
For example, in the following schema all
Post records must be connected to a
User via the
author relation:
model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringauthor User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())posts Post[]}
The schema does not explicitly define referential actions on the mandatory
author relation field, which means that the default referential actions of
Restrict for
onDelete and
Cascade for
onUpdate apply.
Caveats
The following caveats apply:
- Referential actions are not supported on implicit many-to-many relations. To use referential actions, you must define an explicit many-to-many relation and define your referential actions on the join table.
- Certain combinations of referential actions and required/optional relations are incompatible. For example, using
SetNullon a required relation will lead to database errors when deleting referenced records because the non-nullable constraint would be violated. See this GitHub issue for more information.
Types of referential actions
The following table shows which referential action each database supports.
|Database
|Cascade
|Restrict
|NoAction
|SetNull
|SetDefault
|PostgreSQL
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️⌘
|✔️
|MySQL
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|❌ (✔️†)
|SQLite
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|SQL Server
|✔️
|❌‡
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|CockroachDB
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|MongoDB††
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
- † See special cases for MySQL.
- ⌘ See special cases for PostgreSQL.
- ‡ See special cases for SQL Server.
- †† Referential actions for MongoDB are available in Prisma versions 3.7.0 and later.
Special cases for referential actions
Referential actions are part of the ANSI SQL standard. However, there are special cases where some relational databases diverge from the standard.
MySQL
MySQL, and the underlying InnoDB storage engine, does not support
SetDefault. The exact behavior depends on the database version:
- In MySQL versions 8 and later, and MariaDB versions 10.5 and later,
SetDefaulteffectively acts as an alias for
NoAction. You can define tables using the
SET DEFAULTreferential action, but a foreign key constraint error is triggered at runtime.
- In MySQL versions 5.6 and later, and MariaDB versions before 10.5, attempting to create a table definition with the
SET DEFAULTreferential action fails with a syntax error.
For this reason, when you set
mysql as the database provider, Prisma warns users to replace
SetDefault referential actions in the Prisma schema with another action.
PostgreSQL
PostgreSQL is the only database supported by Prisma that allows you to define a
SetNull referential action that refers to a non-nullable field. However, this raises a foreign key constraint error when the action is triggered at runtime.
For this reason, when you set
postgres as the database provider in the (default)
foreignKeys relation mode, Prisma warns users to mark as optional any fields that are included in a
@relation attribute with a
SetNull referential action. For all other database providers, Prisma rejects the schema with a validation error.
SQL Server
Restrict is not available for SQL Server databases, but you can use
NoAction instead.
Cascade
onDelete: CascadeDeleting a referenced record will trigger the deletion of referencing record.
onUpdate: CascadeUpdates the relation scalar fields if the referenced scalar fields of the dependent record are updated.
Example usage
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 title String+ author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id], onDelete: Cascade, onUpdate: Cascade)5 authorId Int6}78model User {9 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())10 posts Post[]11}
Result of using
Cascade
If a
User record is deleted, then their posts are deleted too. If the user's
id is updated, then the corresponding
authorId is also updated.
How to use cascading deletes
Restrict
onDelete: RestrictPrevents the deletion if any referencing records exist.
onUpdate: RestrictPrevents the identifier of a referenced record from being changed.
Example usage
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 title String+ author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id], onDelete: Restrict, onUpdate: Restrict)5 authorId Int6}78model User {9 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())10 posts Post[]11}
Result of using
Restrict
Users with posts cannot be deleted. The
User's
id cannot be changed.
The
Restrict action is not available on Microsoft SQL Server and triggers a schema validation error. Instead, you can use
NoAction, which produces the same result and is compatible with SQL Server.
NoAction
The
NoAction action is similar to
Restrict, the difference between the two is dependent on the database being used:
- PostgreSQL:
NoActionallows the check (if a referenced row on the table exists) to be deferred until later in the transaction. See the PostgreSQL docs for more information.
- MySQL:
NoActionbehaves exactly the same as
Restrict. See the MySQL docs for more information.
- SQLite: When a related primary key is modified or deleted, no action is taken. See the SQLite docs for more information.
- SQL Server: When a referenced record is deleted or modified, an error is raised. See the SQL Server docs for more information.
- MongoDB (in preview from version 3.6.0): When a record is modified or deleted, nothing is done to any related records.
If you are managing relations in Prisma Client rather than using foreign keys in the database, you should be aware that currently Prisma only implements the referential actions. Foreign keys also create constraints, which make it impossible to manipulate data in a way that would violate these constraints: instead of executing the query, the database responds with an error. These constraints will not be created if you emulate referential integrity in Prisma Client, so if you set the referential action to
NoAction there will be no checks to prevent you from breaking the referential integrity.
Example usage
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 title String+ author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id], onDelete: NoAction, onUpdate: NoAction)5 authorId Int6}78model User {9 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())10 posts Post[]11}
Result of using
NoAction
User's with posts cannot be deleted. The
User's
id cannot be changed.
SetNull
onDelete: SetNullThe scalar field of the referencing object will be set to
NULL.
onUpdate: SetNullWhen updating the identifier of a referenced object, the scalar fields of the referencing objects will be set to
NULL.
SetNull will only work on optional relations. On required relations, a runtime error will be thrown since the scalar fields cannot be null.
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 title String+ author User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id], onDelete: SetNull, onUpdate: SetNull)5 authorId Int?6}78model User {9 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())10 posts Post[]11}
Result of using
SetNull
When deleting a
User, the
authorId will be set to
NULL for all its authored posts.
When changing a
User's
id, the
authorId will be set to
NULL for all its authored posts.
SetDefault
onDelete: SetDefaultThe scalar field of the referencing object will be set to the fields default value.
onUpdate: SetDefaultThe scalar field of the referencing object will be set to the fields default value.
These require setting a default for the relation scalar field with
@default. If no defaults are provided for any of the scalar fields, a runtime error will be thrown.
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 title String+ authorUsername String? @default("anonymous")+ author User? @relation(fields: [authorUsername], references: [username], onDelete: SetDefault, onUpdate: SetDefault)6}78model User {9 username String @id10 posts Post[]11}
Result of using
SetDefault
When deleting a
User, its existing posts'
authorUsername field values will be set to 'anonymous'.
When the
username of a
User changes, its existing posts'
authorUsername field values will be set to 'anonymous'.
Database-specific requirements
MongoDB and SQL Server have specific requirements for referential actions if you have self-relations or cyclic relations in your data model. SQL Server also has specific requirements if you have relations with multiple cascade paths.
Upgrade paths from versions 2.25.0 and earlier
There are a couple of paths you can take when upgrading which will give different results depending on the desired outcome.
If you currently use the migration workflow, you can run an introspection to check how the defaults are reflected in your schema. You can then manually update your database if you need to.
You can also decide to skip checking the defaults and run a migration to update your database with the new default values.
The following assumes you have upgraded to 2.26.0 or newer and enabled the preview feature flag, or upgraded to 3.0.0 or newer:
Using Introspection
If you Introspect your database, the referential actions configured at the database level will be reflected in your Prisma Schema. If you have been using Prisma Migrate or
prisma db push to manage the database schema, these are likely to be the default values from 2.25.0 and earlier.
When you run an Introspection, Prisma compares all the foreign keys in the database with the schema, if the SQL statements
ON DELETE and
ON UPDATE do not match the default values, they will be explicitly set in the schema file.
After introspecting, you can review the non-default clauses in your schema. The most important clause to review is
onDelete, which defaults to
Cascade in 2.25.0 and earlier.
If you are using either the
delete() or
deleteMany() methods, cascading deletes will now be performed as the
referentialActions preview feature removed the safety net in Prisma Client that previously prevented cascading deletes at runtime. Be sure to check your code and make any adjustments accordingly.
Make sure you are happy with every case of
onDelete: Cascade in your schema. If not, either:
- Modify your Prisma schema and
db pushor
dev migrateto change the database
or
- Manually update the underlying database if you use an introspection-only workflow
The following example would result in a cascading delete, if the
User is deleted then all of their
Post's will be deleted too.
A blog schema example
model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringauthor User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id], onDelete: Cascade)authorId Int}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())posts Post[]}
Using Migration
When running a Migration (or the
prisma db push command) the new defaults will be applied to your database.
Unlike when you run an Introspect for the first time, the new referential actions clause and property, will not automatically be added to your prisma schema by the Prisma VSCode extension. You will have to manually add them if you wish to use anything other than the new defaults.
Explicitly defining referential actions in your Prisma schema is optional. If you do not explicitly define a referential action for a relation, Prisma uses the new defaults.
Note that referential actions can be added on a case by case basis. This means that you can add them to one single relation and leave the rest set to the defaults by not manually specifying anything.
Checking for errors
Before upgrading to 2.26.0 and enabling the referential actions preview feature, Prisma prevented the deletion of records while using
delete() or
deleteMany() to preserve referential integrity. A custom runtime error would be thrown by Prisma Client with the error code
P2014.
After upgrading and enabling the referential actions preview feature, Prisma no longer performs runtime checks. You can instead specify a custom referential action to preserve the referential integrity between relations.
When you use
NoAction or
Restrict to prevent the deletion of records, the error messages will be different post 2.26.0 compared to pre 2.26.0. This is because they are now triggered by the database and not Prisma Client. The new error code that can be expected is
P2003.
To make sure you catch these new errors you can adjust your code accordingly.
Example of catching errors
The following example uses the below blog schema with a one-to-many relationship between
Post and
User and sets a
Restrict referential actions on the
author field.
This means that if a user has a post, that user (and their posts) cannot be deleted.
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 title String4 author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id], onDelete: Restrict)5 authorId String6}78model User {9 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())10 posts Post[]11}
Prior to upgrading and enabling the referential actions preview feature, the error code you would receive when trying to delete a user which has posts would be
P2014 and it's message:
"The change you are trying to make would violate the required relation '{relation_name}' between the {model_a_name} and {model_b_name} models."
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient()async function main() {try {await prisma.user.delete({where: {id: 'some-long-id',},})} catch (error) {if (error instanceof Prisma.PrismaClientKnownRequestError) {if (error.code === 'P2014') {console.log(error.message)}}}}main()
To make sure you are checking for the correct errors in your code, modify your check to look for
P2003, which will deliver the message:
"Foreign key constraint failed on the field: {field_name}"
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient()async function main() {try {await prisma.user.delete({where: {id: 'some-long-id'}})} catch (error) {if (error instanceof Prisma.PrismaClientKnownRequestError) {if (error.code === 'P2014') {if (error.code === 'P2003') {console.log(error.message)}}}}main()