If you do not specify a referential action, Prisma uses a default .

In the following example, adding onDelete: Cascade to the author field on the Post model means that deleting the User record will also delete all related Post records.

From version 2.26.0, you can define referential actions on the relation fields in your Prisma schema. This allows you to define referential actions like cascading deletes and cascading updates at a Prisma level.

Referential actions determine what happens to a record when your application deletes or updates a related record.

If you upgrade from a version earlier than 2.26.0: It is extremely important that you check the upgrade paths for referential actions section. Prisma support of referential actions removes the safety net in Prisma Client that prevents cascading deletes at runtime . If you use the feature without upgrading your database, the old default action - ON DELETE CASCADE - becomes active. This might result in cascading deletes that you did not expect.

The schema does not explicitly define referential actions on the mandatory author relation field, which means that the default referential actions of Restrict for onDelete and Cascade for onUpdate apply.

For example, in the following schema all Post records must be connected to a User via the author relation:

The following model defines a one-to-many relation between User and Post and a many-to-many relation between Post and Tag , with explicitly defined referential actions:

Referential actions are defined in the @relation attribute and map to the actions on the foreign key constraint in the underlying database. If you do not specify a referential action, Prisma falls back to a default .

By default a database will reject any operation that violates the referential integrity, for example, by deleting referenced records.

Referential integrity states that these foreign keys must reference an existing primary key value in the related database table. In your Prisma schema, this is generally represented by the id field on the related model.

When you define relationships between data models in your Prisma schema, you use relation fields , which do not exist on the database , and scalar fields , which do exist on the database . These foreign keys connect the models on the database level.

Referential actions are features of foreign key constraints that exist to preserve referential integrity in your database.

Referential actions are policies that define how a referenced record is handled by the database when you run an update or delete query.

MongoDB and SQL Server have specific requirements for referential actions if you have self-relations or cyclic relations in your data model. SQL Server also has specific requirements if you have relations with multiple cascade paths .

When the username of a User changes, its existing posts' authorUsername field values will be set to 'anonymous'.

When deleting a User , its existing posts' authorUsername field values will be set to 'anonymous'.

These require setting a default for the relation scalar field with @default . If no defaults are provided for any of the scalar fields, a runtime error will be thrown.

onUpdate: SetDefault The scalar field of the referencing object will be set to the fields default value.

onDelete: SetDefault The scalar field of the referencing object will be set to the fields default value.

When changing a User 's id , the authorId will be set to NULL for all its authored posts.

When deleting a User , the authorId will be set to NULL for all its authored posts.

SetNull will only work on optional relations. On required relations, a runtime error will be thrown since the scalar fields cannot be null.

onUpdate: SetNull When updating the identifier of a referenced object, the scalar fields of the referencing objects will be set to NULL .

onDelete: SetNull The scalar field of the referencing object will be set to NULL .

User 's with posts cannot be deleted. The User 's id cannot be changed.

If you are managing relations in Prisma Client rather than using foreign keys in the database, you should be aware that currently Prisma only implements the referential actions. Foreign keys also create constraints, which make it impossible to manipulate data in a way that would violate these constraints: instead of executing the query, the database responds with an error. These constraints will not be created if you emulate referential integrity in Prisma Client, so if you set the referential action to NoAction there will be no checks to prevent you from breaking the referential integrity.

The NoAction action is similar to Restrict , the difference between the two is dependent on the database being used:

The Restrict action is not available on Microsoft SQL Server and triggers a schema validation error. Instead, you can use NoAction , which produces the same result and is compatible with SQL Server.

User s with posts cannot be deleted. The User 's id cannot be changed.

If a User record is deleted, then their posts are deleted too. If the user's id is updated, then the corresponding authorId is also updated.

Restrict is not available for SQL Server databases, but you can use NoAction instead.

For this reason, when you set postgres as the database provider in the (default) foreignKeys relation mode, Prisma warns users to mark as optional any fields that are included in a @relation attribute with a SetNull referential action. For all other database providers, Prisma rejects the schema with a validation error.

PostgreSQL is the only database supported by Prisma that allows you to define a SetNull referential action that refers to a non-nullable field. However, this raises a foreign key constraint error when the action is triggered at runtime.

For this reason, when you set mysql as the database provider, Prisma warns users to replace SetDefault referential actions in the Prisma schema with another action.

MySQL, and the underlying InnoDB storage engine, does not support SetDefault . The exact behavior depends on the database version:

Referential actions are part of the ANSI SQL standard. However, there are special cases where some relational databases diverge from the standard.

Upgrade paths from versions 2.25.0 and earlier

There are a couple of paths you can take when upgrading which will give different results depending on the desired outcome.

If you currently use the migration workflow, you can run an introspection to check how the defaults are reflected in your schema. You can then manually update your database if you need to.

You can also decide to skip checking the defaults and run a migration to update your database with the new default values.

The following assumes you have upgraded to 2.26.0 or newer and enabled the preview feature flag, or upgraded to 3.0.0 or newer:

Using Introspection If you Introspect your database, the referential actions configured at the database level will be reflected in your Prisma Schema. If you have been using Prisma Migrate or prisma db push to manage the database schema, these are likely to be the default values from 2.25.0 and earlier. When you run an Introspection, Prisma compares all the foreign keys in the database with the schema, if the SQL statements ON DELETE and ON UPDATE do not match the default values, they will be explicitly set in the schema file. After introspecting, you can review the non-default clauses in your schema. The most important clause to review is onDelete , which defaults to Cascade in 2.25.0 and earlier. If you are using either the delete() or deleteMany() methods, cascading deletes will now be performed as the referentialActions preview feature removed the safety net in Prisma Client that previously prevented cascading deletes at runtime. Be sure to check your code and make any adjustments accordingly. Make sure you are happy with every case of onDelete: Cascade in your schema. If not, either: Modify your Prisma schema and db push or dev migrate to change the database or Manually update the underlying database if you use an introspection-only workflow The following example would result in a cascading delete, if the User is deleted then all of their Post 's will be deleted too. A blog schema example model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) title String author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] , onDelete: Cascade ) authorId Int } model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) posts Post [ ] }

Using Migration When running a Migration (or the prisma db push command) the new defaults will be applied to your database. Unlike when you run an Introspect for the first time, the new referential actions clause and property, will not automatically be added to your prisma schema by the Prisma VSCode extension. You will have to manually add them if you wish to use anything other than the new defaults. Explicitly defining referential actions in your Prisma schema is optional. If you do not explicitly define a referential action for a relation, Prisma uses the new defaults. Note that referential actions can be added on a case by case basis. This means that you can add them to one single relation and leave the rest set to the defaults by not manually specifying anything.