Configure Prisma Client with PgBouncer

Transaction mode offers a connection for every transaction – a requirement for the Prisma Client to work with PgBouncer.

Note: PORT specified for PgBouncer pooling is sometimes different from the default 5432 port. Check your database provider docs for the correct port number.

To use Prisma Client with PgBouncer, add the ?pgbouncer=true flag to the PostgreSQL connection URL:

Prisma Migrate and PgBouncer workaround

Prisma Migrate uses database transactions to check out the current state of the database and the migrations table. However, the Schema Engine is designed to use a single connection to the database, and does not support connection pooling with PgBouncer. If you attempt to run Prisma Migrate commands in any environment that uses PgBouncer for connection pooling, you might see the following error:

Error: undefined: Database error Error querying the database: db error: ERROR: prepared statement "s0" already exists

To work around this issue, you must connect directly to the database rather than going through PgBouncer. To achieve this, you can use the directUrl field in your datasource block.

For example, consider the following datasource block:

datasource db { provider = "postgresql" url = "postgres://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE?pgbouncer=true" directUrl = "postgres://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE" }

The block above uses a PgBouncer connection string as the primary URL using url , allowing Prisma Client to take advantage of the PgBouncer connection pooler.