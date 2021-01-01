Docs
This section lists a number of potential next steps you can now take from here. Feel free to explore these or read the Introduction page to get a high-level overview of Prisma.

Continue exploring the Prisma Client API

You can send a variety of queries with the Prisma Client API. Check out the API reference and use your existing database setup from this guide to try them out.

You can use your editor's auto-completion feature to learn about the different API calls and the arguments it takes. Auto-completion is commonly invoked by hitting CTRL+SPACE on your keyboard.

Here are a few suggestions for a number of more queries you can send with Prisma Client:

Filter all Post records that contain "hello"

const filteredPosts = await prisma.post.findMany({
  where: {
    OR: [{ title: { contains: 'hello' } }, { body: { contains: 'hello' } }],
  },
})

Create a new Post record and connect it to an existing User record

const post = await prisma.post.create({
  data: {
    title: 'Join us for Prisma Day 2020',
    slug: 'prisma-day-2020',
    body: 'A conference on modern application development and databases.',
    user: {
      connect: { email: 'hello@prisma.com' },
    },
  },
})

Use the fluent relations API to retrieve the Post records of a User by traversing the relations

const user = await prisma.comment
  .findUnique({
    where: { id: '60ff4e9500acc65700ebf470' },
  })
  .post()
  .user()

Delete a User record

const deletedUser = await prisma.user.delete({
  where: { email: 'sarah@prisma.io' },
})

Explore the data in Prisma Studio

Prisma Studio is a visual editor for the data in your database. You can run it with two ways:

  1. Run $ npx prisma studio in your terminal.
  2. Install the desktop app from the installers. Windows, macOS and Linux are supported.

Try a Prisma example

The prisma-examples repository contains a number of ready-to-run examples:

TypeScript
JavaScript (Node.js)
DemoStackDescription
rest-nextjs-api-routesFullstackSimple Next.js app (React) with a REST API
graphql-nextjsFullstackSimple Next.js app (React) with a GraphQL API
graphql-apollo-serverBackend onlySimple GraphQL server based on apollo-server
rest-expressBackend onlySimple REST API with Express.JS
grpcBackend onlySimple gRPC API
