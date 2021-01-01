The Prisma schema file (short: schema file, Prisma schema or schema) is the main configuration file for your Prisma setup. It is typically called
schema.prisma and consists of the following parts:
- Data sources: Specify the details of the data sources Prisma should connect to (e.g. a PostgreSQL database)
- Generators: Specifies what clients should be generated based on the data model (e.g. Prisma Client)
- Data model definition: Specifies your application models (the shape of the data per data source) and their relations
See the Prisma schema API reference for detailed information about each section of the schema.
Whenever a
prisma command is invoked, the CLI typically reads some information from the schema file, e.g.:
prisma generate: Reads all above mentioned information from the Prisma schema to generate the correct data source client code (e.g. Prisma Client).
prisma migrate dev: Reads the data sources and data model definition to create a new migration.
You can also use environment variables inside the schema file to provide configuration options when a CLI command is invoked.
Example
The following is an example of a Prisma schema file that specifies:
- A data source (PostgreSQL or MongoDB)
- A generator (Prisma Client)
- A data model definition with two models (with one relation) and one
enum
- Several native data type attributes (
@db.VarChar(255),
@db.ObjectId)
datasource db {url = env("DATABASE_URL")provider = "postgresql"}generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())createdAt DateTime @default(now())email String @uniquename String?role Role @default(USER)posts Post[]}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())createdAt DateTime @default(now())updatedAt DateTime @updatedAtpublished Boolean @default(false)title String @db.VarChar(255)author User? @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int?}enum Role {USERADMIN}
Naming
The default name for the schema file is
schema.prisma. When your schema file is named like this, the Prisma CLI will detect it automatically in the directory where you invoke the CLI command (or any of its subdirectories).
If the file is named differently, you can provide the
--schema argument to the Prisma CLI with the path to the schema file, e.g.:
prisma generate --schema ./database/myschema.prisma
Syntax
The schema file is written in Prisma Schema Language (PSL).
VS Code
Syntax highlighting for PSL is available via a VS Code extension (which also lets you auto-format the contents of your Prisma schema and indicates syntax errors with red squiggly lines). Learn more about setting up Prisma in your editor.
GitHub
PSL code snippets on GitHub can be rendered with syntax highlighting as well by using the
.prisma file extension or annotating fenced code blocks in Markdown with
prisma:
```prismamodel User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())createdAt DateTime @default(now())email String @uniquename String?}```
Prisma schema file location
The Prisma CLI looks for the Prisma schema file in the following locations, in the following order:
The location specified by the
--schemaflag, which is available when you
introspect,
generate,
migrate, and
studio:$prisma generate --schema=./alternative/schema.prisma
The location specified in the
package.jsonfile (version 2.7.0 and later):"prisma": {"schema": "db/schema.prisma"}
Default locations:
./prisma/schema.prisma
./schema.prisma
The Prisma CLI outputs the path of the schema file that will be used. The following example shows the terminal output for
prisma db pull:
Environment variables loaded from prisma/.envPrisma Schema loaded from prisma/schema.prismaIntrospecting based on datasource defined in prisma/schema.prisma …✔ Introspected 4 models and wrote them into prisma/schema.prisma in 239msRun prisma generate to generate Prisma Client.
Accessing environment variables from the schema
You can use environment variables to provide configuration options when a CLI command is invoked, or a Prisma Client query is run.
Using environment variables in the schema allows you to keep secrets out of the schema file which in turn improves the portability of the schema by allowing you to use it in different environments
Environment variables can be accessed using the
env() function:
datasource db {provider = "postgresql"url = env("DATABASE_URL")}
In version 2.7.0 and later, you can expand variables using the format specified by dotenv-expand. This is useful when dealing with PaaS or similar products. such as Heroku):
# .envDATABASE_URL=postgresql://test:test@localhost:5432/testDATABASE_URL_WITH_SCHEMA=${DATABASE_URL}?schema=public
The
env() function can be used in the following places:
- A datasource url
- Generator binary targets
See Environment variables from more information.
Comments
There are two types of comments that are supported in the schema file:
// comment: This comment is for the reader's clarity and is not present in the abstract syntax tree (AST) of the schema file.
/// comment: These comments will show up in the abstract syntax tree (AST) of the schema file as descriptions to AST nodes. Tools can then use these comments to provide additional information. All comments are attached to the next available node - free-floating comments are not supported and are not included in the AST.
Note:
///comments are not present of the generated Prisma Client, but are present in the internal Data Model Meta Format (DMMF).
Here are some different examples:
/// This comment will get attached to the `User` node in the ASTmodel User {/// This comment will get attached to the `id` node in the ASTid Int @default(autoincrement())// This comment is just for youweight Float /// This comment gets attached to the `weight` node}// This comment is just for you. It will not// show up in the AST./// This comment will get attached to the/// Customer node.model Customer {}
Auto formatting
Prisma supports formatting
.prisma files automatically. There are two ways to format
.prisma files:
- Run the
prisma formatcommand.
- Install the Prisma VS Code extension and invoke the VS Code format action - manually or on save.
There are no configuration options - formatting rules are fixed (similar to Golang's
gofmt but unlike Javascript's
prettier):
Formatting rules
Configuration blocks are aligned by their
= sign.
block _ {key = "value"key2 = 1long_key = true}
A newline resets block alignment:
block _ {key = "value"key2 = 1key10 = truelong_key = truelong_key_2 = true}
Field definitions are aligned into columns separated by 2 or more spaces
block _ {id String @idfirst_name LongNumeric @default}
Multiline field attributes are properly aligned with the rest of the field attributes
block _ {id String @id@defaultfirst_name LongNumeric @default}
A newline resets formatting rules:
block _ {id String @id@defaultfirst_name LongNumeric @default}