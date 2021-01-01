If you'd like to be kept up to date on the latest updates and stories about the Prisma MongoDB Connector, sign up here .

Example

To connect to a MongoDB server, you need to configure a datasource block in your Prisma schema file:

schema.prisma 1 datasource db { 2 provider = "mongodb" 3 url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" ) 4 }

The fields passed to the datasource block are:

provider : Specifies the mongodb data source connector.

: Specifies the data source connector. url : Specifies the connection URL for the MongoDB server. In this case, an environment variable is used to provide the connection URL.

The MongoDB database connector uses transactions to support nested writes. Transactions requires a replica set deployment. The easiest way to deploy a replica set is with Atlas. It's free to get started.

Because MongoDB is currently a preview feature, you need to explicitly define that in the generator block.