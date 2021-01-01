The MongoDB data source connector connects Prisma to a hosted MongoDB instance.
Example
To connect to a MongoDB server, you need to configure a
datasource block in your Prisma schema file:
schema.prisma
1datasource db {2 provider = "mongodb"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}
The fields passed to the
datasource block are:
provider: Specifies the
mongodbdata source connector.
url: Specifies the connection URL for the MongoDB server. In this case, an environment variable is used to provide the connection URL.
The MongoDB database connector uses transactions to support nested writes. Transactions requires a replica set deployment. The easiest way to deploy a replica set is with Atlas. It's free to get started.
Because MongoDB is currently a preview feature, you need to explicitly define that in the
generator block.
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3 previewFeatures = ["mongoDb"]4}
Connection details
Connection URL
The MongoDB connection URL can be configured in different ways depending on how you are hosting your database. The standard configuration is made up of the following components:
Base URL and path
The base URL and path sections of the connection URL are made up of your authentication credentials followed by the host (and optionally, a port number) and database.
mongodb://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOST/DATABASE
The following components make up the base URL of your database:
|Name
|Placeholder
|Description
|User
USERNAME
|Name of your database user, e.g.
janedoe
|Password
PASSWORD
|Password for your database user
|Host
HOST
|The host where a
mongod instance is running. If you are running a sharded cluster this will a
mongos instance. This can be a hostname, IP address or UNIX domain socket.
|Port
PORT
|Port on which your database server is running, e.g.
1234. If none is provided the default
27017 is used.
|Database
DATABASE
|Name of the database to use. If none is specified but the
authSource option is set then the
authSource database name is used. If neither the database in the connection string nor the
authSource option is specified then it defaults to
admin
You must percentage-encode special characters.
Arguments
A connection URL can also take arguments. The following example sets three arguments:
- An
sslconnection
- A
connectTimeoutMS
- And the
maxPoolSize
mongodb://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOST/DATABASE?ssl=true&connectTimeoutMS=5000&maxPoolSize=50
Refer to the MongoDB connection string documentation for a complete list of connection string arguments. There are no Prisma-specific arguments.
Using
ObjectId
It is common practice for the
_id field of a MongoDB document to contain an
ObjectId:
{"_id": { "$oid": "60d599cb001ef98000f2cad2" },"createdAt": { "$date": { "$numberLong": "1624611275577" } },"email": "ella@prisma.io","name": "Ella","role": "ADMIN"}
Any field (most commonly IDs and relation scalar fields) that maps to an
ObjectId in the underlying database:
- Must be of type
Stringor
Bytes
- Must include the
@db.ObjectIdattribute
- Can optionally use
@default(dbgenerated())to auto-generate a valid
ObjectId
model User {id String @id @default(dbgenerated()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId// Other fields}
model User {id Bytes @id @default(dbgenerated()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId// Other fields}
See also: Defining ID fields in MongoDB
Generating
ObjectId
To generate a valid
ObjectId (for testing purposes or to manually set an ID field value), use the
bson package.
npm install --save bson
import { ObjectId } from 'bson'const id = new ObjectId()
Known limitations
As MongoDB support is currently in preview there are some known limitations that come with adopting Prisma into your MongoDB project, these include:
- Currently no embedded collection support. See github.com/prisma/prisma/issues/6708.
- Instead try to normalize your data models. This involves describing relationships using references between documents.
- The Migrate and Introspection workflows are currently not supported.
@@idand auto-increment are not currently supported.
- Until Prisma Migrate supports MongoDB, defining
@uniqueindexes has no effect on the database. This means that you need to manually create unique indexes directly in MongoDB.
- Error handling is incomplete.
Troubleshooting
Error: Transactions are not supported by this deployment
MongoDB only allows you to start a transaction on a replica set. Prisma uses transactions internally to avoid partial writes on nested queries. This means we inherit the requirement of needing a replica set configured.
When you try to use Prisma's MongoDB connector on a deployment that has no replica set configured, you can experience an error message as the following:
PrismaClientUnknownRequestError2 [PrismaClientUnknownRequestError]:Invalid `prisma.post.create()` invocation in/index.ts:9:216 await prisma.$connect()78 // Create the first post→ 9 await prisma.post.create(Error in connector: Database error. error code: unknown, error message: Transactions are not supported by this deploymentat cb (/node_modules/@prisma/client/runtime/index.js:34804:17)at processTicksAndRejections (internal/process/task_queues.js:97:5) {clientVersion: '2.xx.0'}
To resolve this, we suggest you change your deployment to one with a replica set configured.
One simple way for this is to use use MongoDB Atlas to launch a free instance that has replica set support out of the box.
There's also an option to run the replica set locally with this guide: https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/tutorial/convert-standalone-to-replica-set