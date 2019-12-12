Overview
The term telemetry refers to the collection of certain usage data to help improve the quality of a piece of software. Prisma 2 uses telemetry in two contexts:
- collecting usage data
- submitting error reports
This page describes the overall telemetry approach for Prisma 2, what kind of data is collected and how to opt-out of data collection.
Why does Prisma collect metrics?
Telemetry helps us better understand how many users are using our products and how often they are using our products. Unlike many telemetry services, our telemetry implementation is intentionally limited in scope and is actually useful for the developer:
- Limited in scope: We use telemetry to answer one question: how many monthly active developers are using Prisma?
- Provides value: Our telemetry service also checks for version updates and offers security notices.
When is data collected?
Data is collected in two scenarios that are described below.
Usage data
Invocations of the
prisma CLI and general usage of Studio results in data being sent to the telemetry server at https://checkpoint.prisma.io. Note that:
- Information is only sent every 12 hours (sending is paused for 12 hours after any invocation)
- The data does not include your schema or the data in your database
Here is an overview of the data that's being submitted:
|Field
|Attributes
|Description
product
|string
|Name of the product (e.g.
prisma)
version
|string
|Currently installed version of the product (e.g.
1.0.0-rc0)
arch
|string
|Client's operating system architecture (e.g.
amd64).
os
|string
|Client's operating system (e.g.
darwin).
node_version
|string
|Client's node version (e.g.
v12.12.0).
signature
|string
|Random, non-identifiable signature UUID (e.g.
91b014df3-9dda-4a27-a8a7-15474fd899f8)
user_agent
|string
|User agent of the checkpoint client (e.g.
prisma/js-checkpoint)
timestamp
|string
|When the request was made in RFC3339 format (e.g.
2019-12-12T17:45:56Z)
You can opt-out of this behavior by setting the
CHECKPOINT_DISABLE environment variable to
1, e.g.:
$export CHECKPOINT_DISABLE=1
Error reporting
During the Preview period, data is potentially collected upon:
- a crash in the CLI
- a crash or an unexpected error in Prisma Studio
Before an error report is submitted, there will always be a prompt asking you to confirm or deny the submission of the error report! Error reports are never submitted without your explicit consent!
How to opt-out of data collection?
Usage data
You can opt-out of usage data collection by setting the
CHECKPOINT_DISABLE environment variable to
1, e.g.:
$export CHECKPOINT_DISABLE=1
Error reporting
You can opt-out of data collection by responding to the interactive prompt with no.