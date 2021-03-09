Developing with Prisma Migrate

MongoDB not supported

Prisma Migrate does not currently support the MongoDB connector.

This guide takes you through a typical development workflow with Prisma Migrate, from defining a schema to committing migrations to source control. This guide starts with an empty database, but you can also add Prisma Migrate to an existing project.

In a development environment, you use the migrate dev command to create and apply migrations:

$ npx prisma migrate dev

Prototyping? Use the db push command if you are prototyping and are not concerned with data loss or replicating your changes in other environments. You can start or continue your migration history when you are happy with your changes.

When you are comfortable with using Prisma Migrate in development, consider the following more advanced guides: