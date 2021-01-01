Overview Note: This guide is not fully up-to-date as it currently uses the deprecated version of the nexus-plugin-prisma . While this is still functional, it is recommended to use the new nexus-prisma library going forward. This guide will be updated soon to use the new approach. If you have any questions, feel free to drop them in the #graphql-nexus channel in the Prisma Slack. This upgrade guide describes how to upgrade a project that's based on Prisma 1 and uses nexus (< v0.12.0) or @nexus/schema together with nexus-prisma (< v4.0.0) to implement a GraphQL server. The code will be upgraded to the latest version of @nexus/schema . Further, the nexus-prisma package will be replaced with the new nexus-plugin-prisma . The guide assumes that you already went through the guide for upgrading the Prisma layer. This means you already: installed the Prisma 2 CLI

created your Prisma 2 schema

introspected your database and resolved potential schema incompatibilities

installed and generated Prisma Client The guide further assumes that you have a file setup that looks similar to this: . ├── README.md ├── package.json ├── prisma │ └── schema.prisma ├── prisma1 │ ├── datamodel.prisma │ └── prisma.yml └── src ├── generated │ ├── nexus-prisma │ ├── nexus.ts │ ├── prisma-client │ └── schema.graphql ├── types.ts └── index.ts The important parts are: A folder called with prisma with your Prisma 2 schema

with your Prisma 2 schema A folder called src with your application code If this is not what your project structure looks like, you'll need to adjust the instructions in the guide to match your own setup.

1. Upgrade Nexus dependencies To get started, you can remove the old Nexus and Prisma 1 dependencies: npm uninstall nexus nexus-prisma prisma-client-lib prisma1 Then, you can install the latest @nexus/schema dependency in your project: npm install @nexus/schema Next, install the Prisma plugin for Nexus which will allow you to expose Prisma models in your GraphQL API (this is the new equivalent of the former nexus-prisma package): npm install nexus-plugin-prisma The nexus-plugin-prisma dependency bundles all required Prisma dependencies. You should therefore remove the dependencies that you added installed when you upgraded the Prisma layer of your app: npm uninstall @prisma/cli @prisma/client Note however that you can still invoke the Prisma 2 CLI with the familiar command: npx prisma -v Note: If you see the output of the Prisma 1 CLI when running npx prisma -v , be sure to delete your node_modules folder and re-run npm install .

To get started, you can remove the old imports that are not needed any more with your new setup: import { makePrismaSchema , prismaObjectType } from 'nexus-prisma' import datamodelInfo from './generated/nexus-prisma' import { prisma } from './generated/prisma-client' Instead, you now import the following into your application: import { nexusSchemaPrisma } from 'nexus-plugin-prisma/schema' import { objectType , makeSchema , queryType , mutationType } from '@nexus/schema' import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' Next you need to adjust the code where you currently create your GraphQLSchema , most likely this is currently happening via the makePrismaSchema function in your code. Since this function was imported from the removed nexus-prisma package, you'll need to replace it with the makeSchema function from the @nexus/schema package. The way how the Prisma plugin for Nexus is used also changes in the latest version. Here's an example for such a configuration: ./src/index.ts - const schema = makePrismaSchema ( { + const schema = makeSchema ( { 3 4 5 types : [ Query , Mutation , UserUniqueInput , User , Post , Category , Profile ] , 6 7 - prisma : { - datamodelInfo , - client : prisma , - } , + plugins : [ nexusSchemaPrisma ( { + experimentalCRUD : true , + } ) ] , 15 16 17 outputs : { 18 schema : path . join ( __dirname , './generated/schema.graphql' ) , 19 typegen : path . join ( __dirname , './generated/nexus.ts' ) , 20 } , 21 22 23 nonNullDefaults : { 24 input : false , 25 output : false , 26 } , 27 28 29 typegenAutoConfig : { 30 sources : [ 31 { 32 source : path . join ( __dirname , './types.ts' ) , 33 alias : 'types' , 34 } , 35 ] , 36 contextType : 'types.Context' , 37 } , 38 } ) If you previously typed the GraphQL context object that's passed through your resolver chain, you need to adjust the type like so: ./src/types.ts - import { Prisma } from './generated/prisma-client' + import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' 3 4 export interface Context { - prisma : Prisma + prisma : PrismaClient 7 }

3. Migrate your GraphQL types Here's a quick overview of the main differences between the two approaches of creating GraphQL types with the latest versions of @nexus/schema and nexus-plugin-prisma . The prismaObjectType function is not available any more, all types are created with Nexus' objectType function.

function is not available any more, all types are created with Nexus' function. To expose Prisma models via Nexus, you can use the t.model property which is added to the t argument that's passed into Nexus' definition functions. t.model gives you access to the properties of a Prisma model and lets you expose them.

property which is added to the argument that's passed into Nexus' functions. gives you access to the properties of a Prisma model and lets you expose them. Exposing CRUD operations for Prisma models via Nexus follows a similar approach. These are exposed via t.crud in the definition functions of your queryType and mutationType types. 3.1. Migrating the Post type Type definition with the previous nexus-prisma package In the sample app, the User type is defined as follows: const User = prismaObjectType ( { name : 'User' , definition ( t ) { t . prismaFields ( [ 'id' , 'name' , 'email' , 'jsonData' , 'role' { name : 'posts' , args : [ ] , } , ] ) } , } ) Type definition with the latest version of @nexus/schema and the nexus-plugin-prisma With the latest version of @nexus/schema , you can now access the objectType function on your main schema instance and expose all fields from the Prisma model like so: const User = objectType ( { name : 'User' , definition ( t ) { t . model . id ( ) t . model . name ( ) t . model . email ( ) t . model . jsonData ( ) t . model . role ( ) t . model . posts ( { pagination : false , ordering : false , filtering : false , } ) t . model . profile ( ) } , } ) Note that t.model looks at the name attribute in the object that's passed as an argument to the objectType function and matches it against the models in your Prisma schema. In this case, it's matched against the User model. Therefore, t.model exposes functions that are named after the fields of the User model. At this point, you might see errors on the relation fields posts and profile , e.g.: Missing type Post, did you forget to import a type to the root query? This is because you didn't add the Post and Profile types to the GraphQL schema yet, the errors will go away once these types are part of the GraphQL schema as well! 3.2. Migrating the Post type Type definition with the previous nexus-prisma package In the sample app, the Post type is defined as follows: const Post = prismaObjectType ( { name : 'Post' , definition ( t ) { t . prismaFields ( [ '*' ] ) } , } ) The asterisk in prismaFields means that all Prisma fields are exposed. Type definition with the latest version of @nexus/schema and the nexus-plugin-prisma With the latest version of @nexus/schema , you need to expose all fields explicitly, there's no option to just expose everything from a Prisma model. Therefore, the new definition of Post must explicitly list all its fields: const Post = objectType ( { name : 'Post' , definition ( t ) { t . model . id ( ) t . model . title ( ) t . model . content ( ) t . model . published ( ) t . model . author ( ) t . model . categories ( ) } , } ) Note that t.model looks at the name attribute and matches it against the models in your Prisma schema. In this case, it's matched against the Post model. Therefore, t.model exposes functions that are named after the fields of the Post model. 3.3. Migrating the Profile type Type definition with the previous nexus-prisma package In the sample app, the Profile type is defined as follows: const Profile = prismaObjectType ( { name : 'Profile' , definition ( t ) { t . prismaFields ( [ '*' ] ) } , } ) The asterisk in prismaFields means that all Prisma fields are exposed. Type definition with the latest version of @nexus/schema and the nexus-plugin-prisma With the latest version of @nexus/schema , you need to expose all fields explicitly, there's no option to just expose everything from a Prisma model. Therefore, the new definition of Profile must explicitly list all its fields: const Profile = objectType ( { name : 'Profile' , definition ( t ) { t . model . id ( ) t . model . bio ( ) t . model . user ( ) t . model . userId ( ) } , } ) Note that t.model looks at the name attribute and matches it against the models in your Prisma schema. In this case, it's matched against the Profile model. Therefore, t.model exposes functions that are named after the fields of the Profile model. 3.4. Migrating the Category type Type definition with the previous nexus-prisma package In the sample app, the Category type is defined as follows: const Category = prismaObjectType ( { name : 'Category' , definition ( t ) { t . prismaFields ( [ '*' ] ) } , } ) The asterisk in prismaFields means that all Prisma fields are exposed. Type definition with the latest version of @nexus/schema and the nexus-plugin-prisma With the latest version of @nexus/schema , you need to expose all fields explicitly, there's no option to just expose everything from a Prisma model. Therefore, the new definition of Category must explicitly list all its fields: const Category = objectType ( { name : 'Category' , definition ( t ) { t . model . id ( ) t . model . name ( ) t . model . posts ( { pagination : true , ordering : true , filtering : true , } ) } , } ) Note that t.model looks at the name attribute and matches it against the models in your Prisma schema. In this case, it's matched against the Category model. Therefore, t.model exposes functions that are named after the fields of the Category model.

4. Migrate GraphQL operations As a next step, you can start migrating all the GraphQL queries and mutations from the "previous" GraphQL API to the new one. For this guide, the following sample GraphQL operations will be used: input UserUniqueInput { id : String email : String } type Query { posts ( searchString : String ) : [ Post ! ] ! user ( userUniqueInput : UserUniqueInput ! ) : User users ( where : UserWhereInput , orderBy : Enumerable<UserOrderByInput> , skip : Int , after : String , before : String , first : Int , last : Int ) : [ User ] ! } type Mutation { createUser ( data : UserCreateInput ! ) : User ! createDraft ( title : String ! , content : String , authorId : ID ! ) : Post updateBio ( userUniqueInput : UserUniqueInput ! , bio : String ! ) : User addPostToCategories ( postId : String ! , categoryIds : [ String ! ] ! ) : Post } 4.1. Migrate GraphQL queries In this section, you'll migrate all GraphQL queries from the previous version of nexus and nexus-prisma to the latest version of @nexus/schema and the nexus-plugin-prisma . 4.1.1. Migrate the users query In our sample API, the users query from the sample GraphQL schema is implemented as follows. const Query = prismaObjectType ( { name : 'Query' , definition ( t ) { t . prismaFields ( [ 'users' ] ) } , } ) To get the same behavior with the new Nexus, you need to call the users function on t.crud : schema . queryType ( { definition ( t ) { t . crud . users ( { filtering : true , ordering : true , pagination : true , } ) } , } ) Recall that the crud property is added to t by the nexus-plugin-prisma (using the same mechanism as for t.model ). 4.1.2. Migrate the posts(searchString: String): [Post!]! query In the sample API, the posts query is implemented as follows: queryType ( { definition ( t ) { t . list . field ( 'posts' , { type : 'Post' , args : { searchString : stringArg ( { nullable : true } ) , } , resolve : ( parent , { searchString } , context ) => { return context . prisma . posts ( { where : { OR : [ { title_contains : searchString } , { content_contains : searchString } , ] , } , } ) } , } ) } , } ) The only thing that needs to be updated for this query is the call to Prisma since the new Prisma Client API looks a bit different from the one used in Prisma 1. queryType ( { definition ( t ) { t . list . field ( 'posts' , { type : 'Post' , args : { searchString : stringArg ( { nullable : true } ) , } , resolve : ( parent , { searchString } , context ) => { return context . prisma . post . findMany ( { where : { OR : [ { title : { contains : searchString } } , { content : { contains : searchString } } , ] , } , } ) } , } ) } , } ) Notice that the db object is automatically attached to the context by the nexus-plugin-prisma . It represents an instance of your PrismaClient which enables you to send queries to your database inside your resolvers. 4.1.3. Migrate the user(uniqueInput: UserUniqueInput): User query In the sample API, the user query is implemented as follows: inputObjectType ( { name : 'UserUniqueInput' , definition ( t ) { t . string ( 'id' ) t . string ( 'email' ) } , } ) queryType ( { definition ( t ) { t . field ( 'user' , { type : 'User' , args : { userUniqueInput : schema . arg ( { type : 'UserUniqueInput' , nullable : false , } ) , } , resolve : ( _ , args , context ) => { return context . prisma . user ( { id : args . userUniqueInput ?. id , email : args . userUniqueInput ?. email , } ) } , } ) } , } ) You now need to adjust the call to your prisma instance since the new Prisma Client API looks a bit different from the one used in Prisma 1. const Query = queryType ( { definition ( t ) { t . field ( 'user' , { type : 'User' , args : { userUniqueInput : arg ( { type : 'UserUniqueInput' , nullable : false , } ) , } , resolve : ( _ , args , context ) => { return context . prisma . user . findUnique ( { where : { id : args . userUniqueInput ?. id , email : args . userUniqueInput ?. email , } , } ) } , } ) } , } ) 4.2. Migrate GraphQL mutations In this section, you'll migrate the GraphQL mutations from the sample schema to the latest versions of @nexus/schema and the nexus-plugin-prisma . 4.2.1. Migrate the createUser mutation In our sample API, the createUser mutation from the sample GraphQL schema is implemented as follows. const Mutation = prismaObjectType ( { name : 'Mutation' , definition ( t ) { t . prismaFields ( [ 'createUser' ] ) } , } ) To get the same behavior with the latest versions of @nexus/schema and the nexus-plugin-prisma , you need to call the createOneUser function on t.crud and pass an alias in order to rename the field in your GraphQL schema to createUser (otherwise it would be called createOneUser , after the function that's used): const Query = queryType ( { definition ( t ) { t . crud . createOneUser ( { alias : 'createUser' , } ) } , } ) Recall that the crud property is added to t by the nexus-plugin-prisma (using the same mechanism as for t.model ). 4.2.2. Migrate the createDraft(title: String!, content: String, authorId: String!): Post! query In the sample app, the createDraft mutation implemented as follows. mutationType ( { definition ( t ) { t . field ( 'createDraft' , { type : 'Post' , args : { title : stringArg ( { nullable : false } ) , content : stringArg ( ) , authorId : stringArg ( { nullable : false } ) , } , resolve : ( _ , args , context ) => { return context . prisma . createPost ( { title : args . title , content : args . content , author : { connect : { id : args . authorId } , } , } ) } , } ) } , } ) You now need to adjust the call to your prisma instance since the new Prisma Client API looks a bit different from the one used in Prisma 1. const Mutation = mutationType ( { definition ( t ) { t . field ( 'createDraft' , { type : 'Post' , args : { title : stringArg ( { nullable : false } ) , content : stringArg ( ) , authorId : stringArg ( { nullable : false } ) , } , resolve : ( _ , args , context ) => { return context . prisma . post . create ( { data : { title : args . title , content : args . content , author : { connect : { id : args . authorId } , } , } , } ) } , } ) } , } ) In the sample API, the updateBio mutation is defined and implemented as follows. mutationType ( { definition ( t ) { t . field ( 'updateBio' , { type : 'User' , args : { userUniqueInput : arg ( { type : 'UserUniqueInput' , nullable : false , } ) , bio : stringArg ( ) , } , resolve : ( _ , args , context ) => { return context . prisma . updateUser ( { where : { id : args . userUniqueInput ?. id , email : args . userUniqueInput ?. email , } , data : { profile : { create : { bio : args . bio } , } , } , } ) } , } ) } , } ) You now need to adjust the call to your prisma instance since the new Prisma Client API looks a bit different from the one used in Prisma 1. const Mutation = mutationType ( { definition ( t ) { t . field ( 'updateBio' , { type : 'User' , args : { userUniqueInput : arg ( { type : 'UserUniqueInput' , nullable : false , } ) , bio : stringArg ( ) , } , resolve : ( _ , args , context ) => { return context . prisma . user . update ( { where : { id : args . userUniqueInput ?. id , email : args . userUniqueInput ?. email , } , data : { profile : { create : { bio : args . bio } , } , } , } ) } , } ) } , } ) 4.2.4. Migrate the addPostToCategories(postId: String!, categoryIds: [String!]!): Post mutation In the sample API, the addPostToCategories mutation is defined and implemented as follows. mutationType ( { definition ( t ) { t . field ( 'addPostToCategories' , { type : 'Post' , args : { postId : stringArg ( { nullable : false } ) , categoryIds : stringArg ( { list : true , nullable : false , } ) , } , resolve : ( _ , args , context ) => { const ids = args . categoryIds . map ( ( id ) => ( { id } ) ) return context . prisma . updatePost ( { where : { id : args . postId , } , data : { categories : { connect : ids } , } , } ) } , } ) } , } ) You now need to adjust the call to your prisma instance since the new Prisma Client API looks a bit different from the one used in Prisma 1. const Mutation = mutationType ( { definition ( t ) { t . field ( 'addPostToCategories' , { type : 'Post' , args : { postId : stringArg ( { nullable : false } ) , categoryIds : stringArg ( { list : true , nullable : false , } ) , } , resolve : ( _ , args , context ) => { const ids = args . categoryIds . map ( ( id ) => ( { id } ) ) return context . prisma . post . update ( { where : { id : args . postId , } , data : { categories : { connect : ids } , } , } ) } , } ) } , } )

5. Cleaning up 5.1. Clean up npm dependencies If you haven't already, you can now uninstall dependencies that were related to the Prisma 1 setup: npm uninstall prisma1 prisma-client-lib 5.2. Delete unused files Next, delete the files of your Prisma 1 setup: rm -rf src/generated rm -rf prisma1 5.3. Stop the Prisma server Finally, you can stop running your Prisma server.