Overview
Note: This guide is not fully up-to-date as it currently uses the deprecated version of the
nexus-plugin-prisma. While this is still functional, it is recommended to use the new
nexus-prismalibrary going forward. This guide will be updated soon to use the new approach. If you have any questions, feel free to drop them in the
#graphql-nexuschannel in the Prisma Slack.
This upgrade guide describes how to upgrade a project that's based on Prisma 1 and uses
nexus (< v0.12.0) or
@nexus/schema together with
nexus-prisma (< v4.0.0) to implement a GraphQL server.
The code will be upgraded to the latest version of
@nexus/schema. Further, the
nexus-prisma package will be replaced with the new
nexus-plugin-prisma.
The guide assumes that you already went through the guide for upgrading the Prisma layer. This means you already:
- installed the Prisma 2 CLI
- created your Prisma 2 schema
- introspected your database and resolved potential schema incompatibilities
- installed and generated Prisma Client
The guide further assumes that you have a file setup that looks similar to this:
.├── README.md├── package.json├── prisma│ └── schema.prisma├── prisma1│ ├── datamodel.prisma│ └── prisma.yml└── src├── generated│ ├── nexus-prisma│ ├── nexus.ts│ ├── prisma-client│ └── schema.graphql├── types.ts└── index.ts
The important parts are:
- A folder called with
prismawith your Prisma 2 schema
- A folder called
srcwith your application code
If this is not what your project structure looks like, you'll need to adjust the instructions in the guide to match your own setup.
1. Upgrade Nexus dependencies
To get started, you can remove the old Nexus and Prisma 1 dependencies:
Then, you can install the latest
@nexus/schema dependency in your project:
Next, install the Prisma plugin for Nexus which will allow you to expose Prisma models in your GraphQL API (this is the new equivalent of the former
nexus-prisma package):
The
nexus-plugin-prisma dependency bundles all required Prisma dependencies. You should therefore remove the dependencies that you added installed when you upgraded the Prisma layer of your app:
Note however that you can still invoke the Prisma 2 CLI with the familiar command:
Note: If you see the output of the Prisma 1 CLI when running
npx prisma -v, be sure to delete your
node_modulesfolder and re-run
npm install.
2. Update the configuration of Nexus and Prisma
To get started, you can remove the old imports that are not needed any more with your new setup:
import { makePrismaSchema, prismaObjectType } from 'nexus-prisma'import datamodelInfo from './generated/nexus-prisma'import { prisma } from './generated/prisma-client'
Instead, you now import the following into your application:
import { nexusSchemaPrisma } from 'nexus-plugin-prisma/schema'import { objectType, makeSchema, queryType, mutationType } from '@nexus/schema'import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'
Next you need to adjust the code where you currently create your
GraphQLSchema, most likely this is currently happening via the
makePrismaSchema function in your code. Since this function was imported from the removed
nexus-prisma package, you'll need to replace it with the
makeSchema function from the
@nexus/schema package. The way how the Prisma plugin for Nexus is used also changes in the latest version.
Here's an example for such a configuration:
./src/index.ts
- const schema = makePrismaSchema({+ const schema = makeSchema({34 // Provide all the GraphQL types we've implemented5 types: [Query, Mutation, UserUniqueInput, User, Post, Category, Profile],67 // Configure the interface to Prisma- prisma: {- datamodelInfo,- client: prisma,- },+ plugins: [nexusSchemaPrisma({+ experimentalCRUD: true,+ })],1516 // Specify where Nexus should put the generated files17 outputs: {18 schema: path.join(__dirname, './generated/schema.graphql'),19 typegen: path.join(__dirname, './generated/nexus.ts'),20 },2122 // Configure nullability of input arguments: All arguments are non-nullable by default23 nonNullDefaults: {24 input: false,25 output: false,26 },2728 // Configure automatic type resolution for the TS representations of the associated types29 typegenAutoConfig: {30 sources: [31 {32 source: path.join(__dirname, './types.ts'),33 alias: 'types',34 },35 ],36 contextType: 'types.Context',37 },38})
If you previously typed the GraphQL
context object that's passed through your resolver chain, you need to adjust the type like so:
./src/types.ts
-import { Prisma } from './generated/prisma-client'+import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'34export interface Context {- prisma: Prisma+ prisma: PrismaClient7}
3. Migrate your GraphQL types
Here's a quick overview of the main differences between the two approaches of creating GraphQL types with the latest versions of
@nexus/schema and
nexus-plugin-prisma.
- The
prismaObjectTypefunction is not available any more, all types are created with Nexus'
objectTypefunction.
- To expose Prisma models via Nexus, you can use the
t.modelproperty which is added to the
targument that's passed into Nexus'
definitionfunctions.
t.modelgives you access to the properties of a Prisma model and lets you expose them.
- Exposing CRUD operations for Prisma models via Nexus follows a similar approach. These are exposed via
t.crudin the
definitionfunctions of your
queryTypeand
mutationTypetypes.
3.1. Migrating the
Post type
Type definition with the previous
nexus-prisma package
In the sample app, the
User type is defined as follows:
const User = prismaObjectType({name: 'User',definition(t) {t.prismaFields(['id','name','email','jsonData','role'{name: 'posts',args: [], // remove the arguments from the `posts` field of the `User` type in the Prisma schema},])},})
Type definition with the latest version of
@nexus/schema and the
nexus-plugin-prisma
With the latest version of
@nexus/schema, you can now access the
objectType function on your main
schema instance and expose all fields from the Prisma model like so:
const User = objectType({name: 'User',definition(t) {t.model.id()t.model.name()t.model.email()t.model.jsonData()t.model.role()t.model.posts({pagination: false,ordering: false,filtering: false,})t.model.profile()},})
Note that
t.model looks at the
name attribute in the object that's passed as an argument to the
objectType function and matches it against the models in your Prisma schema. In this case, it's matched against the
User model. Therefore,
t.model exposes functions that are named after the fields of the
User model.
At this point, you might see errors on the relation fields
posts and
profile, e.g.:
Missing type Post, did you forget to import a type to the root query?
This is because you didn't add the
Post and
Profile types to the GraphQL schema yet, the errors will go away once these types are part of the GraphQL schema as well!
3.2. Migrating the
Post type
Type definition with the previous
nexus-prisma package
In the sample app, the
Post type is defined as follows:
const Post = prismaObjectType({name: 'Post',definition(t) {t.prismaFields(['*'])},})
The asterisk in
prismaFields means that all Prisma fields are exposed.
Type definition with the latest version of
@nexus/schema and the
nexus-plugin-prisma
With the latest version of
@nexus/schema, you need to expose all fields explicitly, there's no option to just expose everything from a Prisma model.
Therefore, the new definition of
Post must explicitly list all its fields:
const Post = objectType({name: 'Post',definition(t) {t.model.id()t.model.title()t.model.content()t.model.published()t.model.author()t.model.categories()},})
Note that
t.model looks at the
name attribute and matches it against the models in your Prisma schema. In this case, it's matched against the
Post model. Therefore,
t.model exposes functions that are named after the fields of the
Post model.
3.3. Migrating the
Profile type
Type definition with the previous
nexus-prisma package
In the sample app, the
Profile type is defined as follows:
const Profile = prismaObjectType({name: 'Profile',definition(t) {t.prismaFields(['*'])},})
The asterisk in
prismaFields means that all Prisma fields are exposed.
Type definition with the latest version of
@nexus/schema and the
nexus-plugin-prisma
With the latest version of
@nexus/schema, you need to expose all fields explicitly, there's no option to just expose everything from a Prisma model.
Therefore, the new definition of
Profile must explicitly list all its fields:
const Profile = objectType({name: 'Profile',definition(t) {t.model.id()t.model.bio()t.model.user()t.model.userId()},})
Note that
t.model looks at the
name attribute and matches it against the models in your Prisma schema. In this case, it's matched against the
Profile model. Therefore,
t.model exposes functions that are named after the fields of the
Profile model.
3.4. Migrating the
Category type
Type definition with the previous
nexus-prisma package
In the sample app, the
Category type is defined as follows:
const Category = prismaObjectType({name: 'Category',definition(t) {t.prismaFields(['*'])},})
The asterisk in
prismaFields means that all Prisma fields are exposed.
Type definition with the latest version of
@nexus/schema and the
nexus-plugin-prisma
With the latest version of
@nexus/schema, you need to expose all fields explicitly, there's no option to just expose everything from a Prisma model.
Therefore, the new definition of
Category must explicitly list all its fields:
const Category = objectType({name: 'Category',definition(t) {t.model.id()t.model.name()t.model.posts({pagination: true,ordering: true,filtering: true,})},})
Note that
t.model looks at the
name attribute and matches it against the models in your Prisma schema. In this case, it's matched against the
Category model. Therefore,
t.model exposes functions that are named after the fields of the
Category model.
4. Migrate GraphQL operations
As a next step, you can start migrating all the GraphQL queries and mutations from the "previous" GraphQL API to the new one.
For this guide, the following sample GraphQL operations will be used:
input UserUniqueInput {id: Stringemail: String}type Query {posts(searchString: String): [Post!]!user(userUniqueInput: UserUniqueInput!): Userusers(where: UserWhereInput, orderBy: Enumerable<UserOrderByInput>, skip: Int, after: String, before: String, first: Int, last: Int): [User]!}type Mutation {createUser(data: UserCreateInput!): User!createDraft(title: String!, content: String, authorId: ID!): PostupdateBio(userUniqueInput: UserUniqueInput!, bio: String!): UseraddPostToCategories(postId: String!, categoryIds: [String!]!): Post}
4.1. Migrate GraphQL queries
In this section, you'll migrate all GraphQL queries from the previous version of
nexus and
nexus-prisma to the latest version of
@nexus/schema and the
nexus-plugin-prisma.
4.1.1. Migrate the
users query
In our sample API, the
users query from the sample GraphQL schema is implemented as follows.
const Query = prismaObjectType({name: 'Query',definition(t) {t.prismaFields(['users'])},})
To get the same behavior with the new Nexus, you need to call the
users function on
t.crud:
schema.queryType({definition(t) {t.crud.users({filtering: true,ordering: true,pagination: true,})},})
Recall that the
crud property is added to
t by the
nexus-plugin-prisma (using the same mechanism as for
t.model).
4.1.2. Migrate the
posts(searchString: String): [Post!]! query
In the sample API, the
posts query is implemented as follows:
queryType({definition(t) {t.list.field('posts', {type: 'Post',args: {searchString: stringArg({ nullable: true }),},resolve: (parent, { searchString }, context) => {return context.prisma.posts({where: {OR: [{ title_contains: searchString },{ content_contains: searchString },],},})},})},})
The only thing that needs to be updated for this query is the call to Prisma since the new Prisma Client API looks a bit different from the one used in Prisma 1.
queryType({definition(t) {t.list.field('posts', {type: 'Post',args: {searchString: stringArg({ nullable: true }),},resolve: (parent, { searchString }, context) => {return context.prisma.post.findMany({where: {OR: [{ title: { contains: searchString } },{ content: { contains: searchString } },],},})},})},})
Notice that the
db object is automatically attached to the
context by the
nexus-plugin-prisma. It represents an instance of your
PrismaClient which enables you to send queries to your database inside your resolvers.
4.1.3. Migrate the
user(uniqueInput: UserUniqueInput): User query
In the sample API, the
user query is implemented as follows:
inputObjectType({name: 'UserUniqueInput',definition(t) {t.string('id')t.string('email')},})queryType({definition(t) {t.field('user', {type: 'User',args: {userUniqueInput: schema.arg({type: 'UserUniqueInput',nullable: false,}),},resolve: (_, args, context) => {return context.prisma.user({id: args.userUniqueInput?.id,email: args.userUniqueInput?.email,})},})},})
You now need to adjust the call to your
prisma instance since the new Prisma Client API looks a bit different from the one used in Prisma 1.
const Query = queryType({definition(t) {t.field('user', {type: 'User',args: {userUniqueInput: arg({type: 'UserUniqueInput',nullable: false,}),},resolve: (_, args, context) => {return context.prisma.user.findUnique({where: {id: args.userUniqueInput?.id,email: args.userUniqueInput?.email,},})},})},})
4.2. Migrate GraphQL mutations
In this section, you'll migrate the GraphQL mutations from the sample schema to the latest versions of
@nexus/schema and the
nexus-plugin-prisma.
4.2.1. Migrate the
createUser mutation
In our sample API, the
createUser mutation from the sample GraphQL schema is implemented as follows.
const Mutation = prismaObjectType({name: 'Mutation',definition(t) {t.prismaFields(['createUser'])},})
To get the same behavior with the latest versions of
@nexus/schema and the
nexus-plugin-prisma, you need to call the
createOneUser function on
t.crud and pass an
alias in order to rename the field in your GraphQL schema to
createUser (otherwise it would be called
createOneUser, after the function that's used):
const Query = queryType({definition(t) {t.crud.createOneUser({alias: 'createUser',})},})
Recall that the
crud property is added to
t by the
nexus-plugin-prisma (using the same mechanism as for
t.model).
4.2.2. Migrate the
createDraft(title: String!, content: String, authorId: String!): Post! query
In the sample app, the
createDraft mutation implemented as follows.
mutationType({definition(t) {t.field('createDraft', {type: 'Post',args: {title: stringArg({ nullable: false }),content: stringArg(),authorId: stringArg({ nullable: false }),},resolve: (_, args, context) => {return context.prisma.createPost({title: args.title,content: args.content,author: {connect: { id: args.authorId },},})},})},})
You now need to adjust the call to your
prisma instance since the new Prisma Client API looks a bit different from the one used in Prisma 1.
const Mutation = mutationType({definition(t) {t.field('createDraft', {type: 'Post',args: {title: stringArg({ nullable: false }),content: stringArg(),authorId: stringArg({ nullable: false }),},resolve: (_, args, context) => {return context.prisma.post.create({data: {title: args.title,content: args.content,author: {connect: { id: args.authorId },},},})},})},})
4.2.3. Migrate the
updateBio(bio: String, userUniqueInput: UserUniqueInput!): User mutation
In the sample API, the
updateBio mutation is defined and implemented as follows.
mutationType({definition(t) {t.field('updateBio', {type: 'User',args: {userUniqueInput: arg({type: 'UserUniqueInput',nullable: false,}),bio: stringArg(),},resolve: (_, args, context) => {return context.prisma.updateUser({where: {id: args.userUniqueInput?.id,email: args.userUniqueInput?.email,},data: {profile: {create: { bio: args.bio },},},})},})},})
You now need to adjust the call to your
prisma instance since the new Prisma Client API looks a bit different from the one used in Prisma 1.
const Mutation = mutationType({definition(t) {t.field('updateBio', {type: 'User',args: {userUniqueInput: arg({type: 'UserUniqueInput',nullable: false,}),bio: stringArg(),},resolve: (_, args, context) => {return context.prisma.user.update({where: {id: args.userUniqueInput?.id,email: args.userUniqueInput?.email,},data: {profile: {create: { bio: args.bio },},},})},})},})
4.2.4. Migrate the
addPostToCategories(postId: String!, categoryIds: [String!]!): Post mutation
In the sample API, the
addPostToCategories mutation is defined and implemented as follows.
mutationType({definition(t) {t.field('addPostToCategories', {type: 'Post',args: {postId: stringArg({ nullable: false }),categoryIds: stringArg({list: true,nullable: false,}),},resolve: (_, args, context) => {const ids = args.categoryIds.map((id) => ({ id }))return context.prisma.updatePost({where: {id: args.postId,},data: {categories: { connect: ids },},})},})},})
You now need to adjust the call to your
prisma instance since the new Prisma Client API looks a bit different from the one used in Prisma 1.
const Mutation = mutationType({definition(t) {t.field('addPostToCategories', {type: 'Post',args: {postId: stringArg({ nullable: false }),categoryIds: stringArg({list: true,nullable: false,}),},resolve: (_, args, context) => {const ids = args.categoryIds.map((id) => ({ id }))return context.prisma.post.update({where: {id: args.postId,},data: {categories: { connect: ids },},})},})},})
5. Cleaning up
5.1. Clean up npm dependencies
If you haven't already, you can now uninstall dependencies that were related to the Prisma 1 setup:
npm uninstall prisma1 prisma-client-lib
5.2. Delete unused files
Next, delete the files of your Prisma 1 setup:
rm -rf src/generatedrm -rf prisma1
5.3. Stop the Prisma server
Finally, you can stop running your Prisma server.