This section gives an overview of breaking changes in Prisma 4, grouped under general changes that affect both the Prisma Schema and Prisma Client, Schema changes and Client changes.

We recommend that you first address any Prisma schema validation errors, then pull your database to reflect new Prisma schema capabilities, and finally fix any type errors in Prisma Client and validate by running your test suite.

See our system requirements for all minimum version requirements.

From Prisma version 4.0.0, the minimum version of Node.js that we support is 14.17.x. If you use an earlier version of Node.js, you will need to update it.

This section includes changes that affect both the Prisma Schema and Prisma Client.

This is a breaking change for some existing schemas. After you upgrade to Prisma 4, incorrectly escaped characters will trigger a validation error. To upgrade, you will need to:

String literals in your Prisma Schema now need to follow the same rules as strings in JSON. This mostly changes the escaping of some special characters. More details can be found in the JSON specification or on the JSON website .

After you upgrade to Prisma 4, any implicit many-to-many relations with a references argument will trigger a validation error. To upgrade, you will need to:

This is because the only valid value for references was id , so removing this argument makes it clearer what can and cannot be changed.

When using implicit many-to-many relations in Prisma 4, you will no longer be able to use the references argument, which was previously optional. For example, the following relation would now trigger a validation error:

After you upgrade to Prisma 4, any one-to-one or one-to-many relations without a @unique or @id attribute on the relation field will trigger a validation error. To upgrade, you will need to:

In the following example of a one-to-one relation between a User and Profile model, the @unique attribute must be added to the email field:

In the following example of a one-to-many relation between a User and Post model, the @unique attribute must be added to the email field:

When you use one-to-one and one-to-many relations in Prisma 4, you will need to use a @unique attribute on the relation field to guarantee that the singular side(s) of the relation has only one record. This is now enforced for MySQL and MongoDB, bringing them into line with other connectors. Missing @unique attributes will now trigger a validation error.

push the changes to your database using prisma db push for MongoDB or prisma migrate dev for MySQL.

manually fix the validation errors in your Prisma schema by adding the explicit @unique or @id attribute to your data model.

upgrade to the new Prisma 4 packages following these instructions

After you upgrade to Prisma 4, any one-to-one relations without a @unique attribute on the relation scalar will trigger a validation error. To upgrade, you will need to:

When using one-to-one relations in Prisma 4, you will need to explicitly add the @unique attribute to the relation scalar field. For example, for this one-to-one relation between a User and a Profile model, you will need to add the @unique attribute to the profileId field:

This is a breaking change if you previously had defaults defined for scalar lists at the database level. In this case, you will need to:

For database connectors that support scalar lists (PostgreSQL, CockroachDB and MongoDB), Prisma 4 introduces the ability to set a default value in your Prisma schema file with the @default attribute:

For more details, see the Upgrading from previous versions section of our index configuration documentation.

These can all be breaking changes if you were previously configuring these properties at the database level. In this case, you will need to:

See our documentation on Index configuration for more details of these features.

In Prisma 4, the extendedIndexes Preview feature will now become generally available. This includes the following index configuration options:

This section includes changes that affect the Prisma Schema.

Client changes

This section includes changes that affect Prisma Client.

Raw query type mapping: scalar values are now deserialized as their correct JavaScript types In versions 3.14.x and 3.15.x, raw query type mapping was available with the Preview feature improvedQueryRaw . In version 4.0.0, we have made raw query type mapping Generally Available. You do not need to use improvedQueryRaw to get this functionality in versions 4.0.0 and later. Raw queries now deserialize scalar values to their corresponding JavaScript types. Note that Prisma infers types from the values themselves and not from the Prisma Schema types. Example query and response: const res = await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT bigint, bytes, decimal, date FROM "Table"; ` console . log ( res ) Upgrade path From version 4.0.0, some data types returned by queryRaw or queryRawUnsafe are different, as follows: Data type Before version 4.0.0 From version 4.0.0 DateTime Returned as String Returned as Date Numeric Returned as Float Returned as Decimal Bytes Returned as String Returned as Buffer Int64 Returned as Integer Returned as BigInt If you use queryRaw or queryRawUnsafe to return any of the above data types, then you must change your code to handle the new types. For example, if you return DateTime data, then you need to take into account the following: You no longer need to manually instantiate a DateTime object for the returned data.

object for the returned data. If your code currently uses the returned String data, then you now need to convert the DateTime object to a String . You must make equivalent code changes for the other data types in the table above.

Raw query mapping: PostgreSQL type-casts In versions 3.14.x and 3.15.x, raw query type mapping was available with the Preview feature improvedQueryRaw . In version 4.0.0, we have made raw query type mapping Generally Available. You do not need to use improvedQueryRaw to get this functionality in versions 4.0.0 and later. Before version 4.0.0, many PostgreSQL type-casts did not work. We have tightened the type coercion rules so that all type-casts now work. As a result, some implicit casts now fail. Upgrade path We recommend that you re-test your use of $queryRaw to ensure that the types you pass into your raw queries match the types that PostgreSQL expects. For example, in version 4.0.0, the following query fails: await prisma . $queryRaw ` select length( ${ 42 } ); ` This is because PostgreSQL’s length function expects text as input. Prisma used to silently coerce 42 to text , but does not do this in version 4.0.0. To fix this, explicitly cast 42 to text as follows: await prisma . $queryRaw ` select length( ${ 42 } ::text); `

Raw query mapping: PostgreSQL and JavaScript integers In versions 3.14.x and 3.15.x, raw query type mapping was available with the Preview feature improvedQueryRaw . In version 4.0.0, we have made raw query type mapping Generally Available. You do not need to use improvedQueryRaw to get this functionality in versions 4.0.0 and later. Prisma sends JavaScript integers to PostgreSQL as INT8 . This might conflict with your user-defined functions that accept only INT4 as input. Upgrade path If you use $queryRaw or parametrized $queryRawUnsafe queries with a PostgreSQL database, do one of the following: Update the input types of any integers in your user-defined functions to INT8 , or

, or Cast any integers in your query parameters to INT4 .

DbNull , JsonNull and AnyNull are now objects JavaScript null is ambiguous for JSON columns, so Prisma uses DbNull , JsonNull , and AnyNull to distinguish between the database NULL value and the JSON null value. Before version 4.0.0, DbNull , JsonNull , and AnyNull were string constants. From version 4.0.0, they are objects. See Filtering by null values for more information. Upgrade path If you use literal strings to address these values, then you must replace them with the following named constants: DbNull : replace with Prisma.DbNull

: replace with JsonNull : replace with Prisma.JsonNull

: replace with AnyNull : replace with Prisma.AnyNull If you already use these named constants, then you do not need to take any action. If you now get a type error when you pass Prisma.DbNull as the value of a JSON field, then this probably indicates a bug in your code that our types did not catch before version 4.0.0. The field where you tried to store DbNull is probably not nullable in your schema. As a result, a literal DbNull string was stored in the database instead of NULL . You might now encounter a type error or runtime validation error when you use Prisma.DbNull , Prisma.JsonNull , or Prisma.AnyNull with MongoDB. This was never valid, but was silently accepted prior to Prisma 4. You need to review your data and change these fields to null . If you pass in dynamic JSON to a JSON column in Prisma Client (for example prisma.findMany({where: { jsonColumn: someJson } }) ), then you must check that someJson cannot be the string "DBNull", "JsonNull", or "AnyNull". If it is any of these values, then the query will return different results in version 4.0.0.

Default fields on composite types in MongoDB From version 4.0.0, if you carry out a database read on a composite type when all of the following conditions are true, then Prisma Client inserts the default value into the result. Conditions: A field on the composite type is required, and

this field has a default value, and

this field is not present in the returned document or documents. This behavior is now consistent with the behavior for model fields. To learn more, see Default values for required fields on composite types. Upgrade path If you currently rely on a return value of null , then you need to refactor your code to handle the default value that is now returned in Prisma 4.

Rounding errors on big numbers in SQLite SQLite is a loosely-typed database. If your schema has a field with type Int , then Prisma prevents you from inserting a value larger than an integer. However, nothing prevents the database from directly accepting a bigger number. These manually-inserted big numbers cause rounding errors when queried. To avoid this problem, Prisma version 4.0.0 and later checks numbers on the way out of the database to verify that they fit within the boundaries of an integer. If a number does not fit, then Prisma throws a P2023 error, such as: Inconsistent column data: Conversion failed: Value 9223372036854775807 does not fit in an INT column, try migrating the 'int' column type to BIGINT Upgrade path If you use Prisma in conjunction with SQLite, then you need to find any code that queries Int fields and ensure that it handles any P2023 errors that might be returned.