Prisma Client supports the option of sending raw queries to your database. You may wish to use raw queries if:
- you want to run a heavily optimized query
- you require a feature that Prisma Client does not yet support (please consider raising an issue)
Raw queries are available for all relational databases Prisma supports. In addition, from version
3.9.0 raw queries are supported in MongoDB. For more details, see the relevant sections:
Raw queries with relational databases
For relational databases, Prisma Client exposes four methods that allow you to send raw queries. You can use:
$queryRawto return actual records (for example, using
SELECT)
$executeRawto return a count of affected rows (for example, after an
UPDATEor
DELETE)
$queryRawUnsafeto return actual records (for example, using
SELECT) using a raw string. Potential SQL injection risk
$executeRawUnsafeto return a count of affected rows (for example, after an
UPDATEor
DELETE) using a raw string. Potential SQL injection risk
$queryRaw
$queryRaw returns actual database records. For example, the following
SELECT query returns all fields for each record in the
User table:
const result = await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT * FROM User`
The method is implemented as a tagged template, which allows you to pass a template literal where you can easily insert your variables. In turn, Prisma creates prepared statements that are safe from SQL injections:
const email = 'emelie@prisma.io'const result = await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT * FROM User WHERE email = ${email}`
You can also use the
Prisma.sql helper, in fact, the
$queryRaw method will only accept a template string or the
Prisma.sql helper:
const email = 'emelie@prisma.io'const result = await prisma.$queryRaw(Prisma.sql`SELECT * FROM User WHERE email = ${email}`)
Considerations
Be aware that:
Template variables cannot be used inside SQL string literals. For example, the following query would not work:const name = 'Bob'await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT 'My name is ${name}';`
Instead, you can either pass the whole string as a variable, or use string concatenation:const name = 'My name is Bob'await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT ${name};`const name = 'Bob'await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT 'My name is ' || ${name};`
Template variables can only be used for data values (such asconst myTable = 'user'await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT * FROM ${myTable};`const ordering = 'desc'await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT * FROM Table ORDER BY ${ordering};`
Prisma maps any database values returned by
$queryRawand
$queryRawUnsafeto their corresponding JavaScript types. Learn more.
$queryRawdoes not support dynamic table names in PostgreSQL databases. Learn more
Return type
$queryRaw returns an array. Each object corresponds to a database record:
[{ id: 1, email: 'emelie@prisma.io', name: 'Emelie' },{ id: 2, email: 'yin@prisma.io', name: 'Yin' },]
You can also type the results of
$queryRaw.
Signature
$queryRaw<T = unknown>(query: TemplateStringsArray | Prisma.Sql, ...values: any[]): PrismaPromise<T>;
Typing
$queryRaw results
PrismaPromise<T> uses a generic type parameter
T. You can determine the type of
T when you invoke the
$queryRaw method. In the following example,
$queryRaw returns
User[]:
// import the generated `User` type from the `@prisma/client` moduleimport { User } from '@prisma/client'const result = await prisma.$queryRaw<User[]>`SELECT * FROM User`// result is of type: `User[]`
Note: If you do not provide a type,
$queryRawdefaults to
unknown.
If you are selecting specific fields of the model or want to include relations, refer to the documentation about leveraging Prisma Client's generated types if you want to make sure that the results are properly typed.
Type caveats when using raw SQL
When you type the results of
$queryRaw, the raw data might not always match the suggested TypeScript type. For example, the following Prisma model includes a
Boolean field named
published:
model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())published Boolean @default(false)title Stringcontent String?}
The following query returns all posts. It then prints out the value of the
published field for each
Post:
const result = await prisma.$queryRaw<Post[]>`SELECT * FROM Post`result.forEach((x) => {console.log(x.published)})
Note: The Prisma Client query engine standardizes the return type for all databases. Using the raw queries does not. If the database provider is MySQL, the values are
1or
0. However, if the database provider is PostgreSQL, the values are
true,
false, or
NULL.
Note: Prisma sends JavaScript integers to PostgreSQL as
INT8. This might conflict with your user-defined functions that accept only
INT4as input. If you use
$queryRawin conjunction with a PostgreSQL database, update the input types to
INT8, or cast your query parameters to
INT4.
Dynamic table names in PostgreSQL
It is not possible to interpolate table names. This means that you cannot use dynamic table names with
$queryRaw. Instead, you must use
$queryRawUnsafe, as follows:
let userTable = 'User'let result = await prisma.$queryRawUnsafe(`SELECT * FROM ${userTable}`)
Note that if you use
$queryRawUnsafe in conjunction with user inputs, you risk SQL injection attacks. Learn more.
$queryRawUnsafe
The
$queryRawUnsafe method allows you to pass a raw string (or template string) to the database.
SELECT * FROM table WHERE columnx = ${userInput}), then you open up the possibility for SQL injection attacks. SQL injection attacks can expose your data to modification or deletion.
$queryRaw query instead. For more information on SQL injection attacks, see the OWASP SQL Injection guide.
The following query returns all fields for each record in the
User table:
// import the generated `User` type from the `@prisma/client` moduleimport { User } from '@prisma/client'const result = await prisma.$queryRawUnsafe('SELECT * FROM User')
You can also run a parameterized query. The following example returns all users whose email contains the string
emelie@prisma.io:
prisma.$queryRawUnsafe('SELECT * FROM users WHERE email = $1','emelie@prisma.io')
Note: Prisma sends JavaScript integers to PostgreSQL as
INT8. This might conflict with your user-defined functions that accept only
INT4as input. If you use a parameterized
$queryRawUnsafequery in conjunction with a PostgreSQL database, update the input types to
INT8, or cast your query parameters to
INT4.
Signature
$queryRawUnsafe<T = unknown>(query: string, ...values: any[]): PrismaPromise<T>;
Parameterized queries
As an alternative to tagged templates,
$queryRawUnsafe supports standard parameterized queries where each variable is represented by a symbol (
? for mySQL,
$1,
$2, and so on for PostgreSQL). The following example uses a MySQL query:
const userName = 'Sarah'const email = 'sarah@prisma.io'const result = await prisma.$queryRawUnsafe('SELECT * FROM User WHERE (name = ? OR email = ?)',userName,)
Note: MySQL variables are represented by
?
The following example uses a PostgreSQL query:
const userName = 'Sarah'const email = 'sarah@prisma.io'const result = await prisma.$queryRawUnsafe('SELECT * FROM User WHERE (name = $1 OR email = $2)',userName,)
Note: PostgreSQL variables are represented by
$1and
$2
As with tagged templates, Prisma Client escapes all variables.
Note: You cannot pass a table or column name as a variable into a parameterized query. For example, you cannot
SELECT ?and pass in
*or
id, namebased on some condition.
Parameterized PostgreSQL
ILIKE query
When you use
ILIKE, the
% wildcard character(s) should be included in the variable itself, not the query (
string):
const userName = 'Sarah'const emailFragment = 'prisma.io'const result = await prisma.$queryRawUnsafe('SELECT * FROM "User" WHERE (name = $1 OR email ILIKE $2)',userName,`%${emailFragment}`)
Note: Using
%$2as an argument would not work
$executeRaw
$executeRaw returns the number of rows affected by a database operation, such as
UPDATE or
DELETE. This function does not return database records. The following query updates records in the database and returns a count of the number of records that were updated:
const result: number =await prisma.$executeRaw`UPDATE User SET active = true WHERE emailValidated = true`
The method is implemented as a tagged template, which allows you to pass a template literal where you can easily insert your variables. In turn, Prisma creates prepared statements that are safe from SQL injections:
const emailValidated = trueconst active = trueconst result: number =await prisma.$executeRaw`UPDATE User SET active = ${active} WHERE emailValidated = ${emailValidated};`
Be aware that:
$executeRawdoes not support multiple queries in a single string (for example,
ALTER TABLEand
CREATE TABLEtogether).
Prisma Client submits prepared statements, and prepared statements only allow a subset of SQL statements. For example,
START TRANSACTIONis not permitted. You can learn more about the syntax that MySQL allows in Prepared Statements here.
PREPAREdoes not support
ALTER- see the workaround.
Template variables cannot be used inside SQL string literals. For example, the following query would not work:const name = 'Bob'await prisma.$queryRaw`UPDATE user SET greeting = 'My name is ${name}';`
Instead, you can either pass the whole string as a variable, or use string concatenation:const name = 'My name is Bob'await prisma.$queryRaw`UPDATE user SET greeting = ${name};`const name = 'Bob'await prisma.$queryRaw`UPDATE user SET greeting = 'My name is ' || ${name};`
Template variables can only be used for data values (such asconst myTable = 'user'await prisma.$queryRaw`UPDATE ${myTable} SET active = true;`const ordering = 'desc'await prisma.$queryRaw`UPDATE User SET active = true ORDER BY ${desc};`
Return type
$executeRaw returns a
number.
Signature
$executeRaw<T = unknown>(query: TemplateStringsArray | Prisma.Sql, ...values: any[]): PrismaPromise<number>;
$executeRawUnsafe
The
$executeRawUnsafe method allows you to pass a raw string (or template string) to the database. Like
$executeRaw, it does not return database records, but returns the number of rows affected.
Note:
$executeRawUnsafecan only run one query at a time. You cannot append a second query - for example, adding
DROP bobby_tablesto the end of an
ALTER.
SELECT * FROM table WHERE columnx = ${userInput}), then you open up the possibility for SQL injection attacks. SQL injection attacks can expose your data to modification or deletion.
$executeRaw query instead. For more information on SQL injection attacks, see the OWASP SQL Injection guide.
The following example uses a template string to update records in the database. It then returns a count of the number of records that were updated:
const emailValidated = trueconst active = trueconst result = await prisma.$executeRawUnsafe(`UPDATE User SET active = ${active} WHERE emailValidated = ${emailValidated}`)
The same can be written as a parameterized query:
const result = prisma.$executeRawUnsafe('UPDATE User SET active = $1 WHERE emailValidated = $2','yin@prisma.io',true)
Signature
$executeRawUnsafe<T = unknown>(query: string, ...values: any[]): PrismaPromise<number>;
Raw query type mapping
Prisma maps any database values returned by
$queryRaw and
$queryRawUnsafeto their corresponding JavaScript types. This behavior is the same as for regular Prisma query methods like
findMany.
- In v3.14.x and v3.15.x, raw query type mapping was available with the preview feature
improvedQueryRaw. We made raw query type mapping Generally Available in version 4.0.0, so you do not need to use
improvedQueryRawin version 4.0.0 or later.
- Before version 4.0.0, raw query type mapping was not available for SQLite.
As an example, take a raw query that selects columns with
BigInt,
Bytes,
Decimal and
Date types from a table:
const result =await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT bigint, bytes, decimal, date FROM "Table";`console.log(result)
${ bigint: BigInt("123"), bytes: Buffer.from([1, 2]), decimal: Decimal("12.34"), date: Date("<some_date>") }
In the
result object, the database values have been mapped to the corresponding JavaScript types.
The following table shows the conversion between types used in the database and the JavaScript type returned by the raw query:
|Database type
|JavaScript type
|Text
String
|32-bit integer
Number
|Floating point number
Number
|Double precision number
Number
|64-bit integer
BigInt
|Decimal / numeric
Decimal
|Bytes
Buffer
|Json
Object
|DateTime
Date
|Date
Date
|Time
Date
|Uuid
String
|Xml
String
Note that the exact name for each database type will vary between databases – for example, the boolean type is known as
boolean in PostgreSQL and
STRING in CockroachDB. See the Scalar types reference for full details of type names for each database.
PostgreSQL typecasting fixes
Prisma resolves a number of issues with typecasting in PostgreSQL.
Feature availability: In v3.14.x and v3.15.x, these PostgreSQL fixes were available with the preview feature
improvedQueryRaw. We made these fixes Generally Available in version 4.0.0, so you do not need to use
improvedQueryRaw in version 4.0.0 or later.
For example, the following raw query now works correctly, returning an integer result:
await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT ${1.5}::int as int`// Before: db error: ERROR: incorrect binary data format in bind parameter 1// After: [{ int: 2 }]
A consequence of this fix is that some subtle implicit casts are now handled more strictly, so some queries that previously were allowed will now fail. As an example, take the following query using PostgreSQL's
LENGTH function, which only accepts the
text type as an input:
await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT LENGTH(${42});`
Before version 4.0.0, Prisma silently coerces
42 to
text. From version 4.0.0, the query returns an error:
$// ERROR: function length(integer) does not exist$// HINT: No function matches the given name and argument types. You might need to add explicit type casts.
The fix in this case is to explicitly cast
42 to the
text type:
await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT LENGTH(${42}::text);`
Transactions
In 2.10.0 and later, you can use
.$executeRaw() and
.$queryRaw() inside a transaction.
Using variables
$executeRaw and
$queryRaw are implemented as tagged templates. Tagged templates are the recommended way to use variables with raw SQL in the Prisma Client.
The following example includes a placeholder named
${userId}:
const userId = 42const result = await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT * FROM User WHERE id = ${userId};`
✔ Benefits of using the tagged template versions of
$queryRaw and
$executeRaw include:
- Prisma Client escapes all variables.
- Tagged templates are database-agnostic - you do not need to remember if variables should be written as
$1(PostgreSQL) or
?(MySQL).
- SQL Template Tag give you access to useful helpers.
- Embedded, named variables are easier to read.
Note: You cannot pass a table or column name into a tagged template placeholder. For example, you cannot
SELECT ?and pass in
*or
id, namebased on some condition.
Tagged template helpers
Prisma Client specifically uses SQL Template Tag, which exposes a number of helpers. For example, the following query uses
join() to pass in a list of IDs:
import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client'const ids = [1, 3, 5, 10, 20]const result =await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT * FROM User WHERE id IN (${Prisma.join(ids)})`
The following example uses the
empty and
sql helpers to change the query depending on whether
userName is empty:
import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client'const userName = ''const result = await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT * FROM User ${userName ? Prisma.sql`WHERE name = ${userName}` : Prisma.empty // Cannot use "" or NULL here!}`
ALTER limitation (PostgreSQL)
PostgreSQL does not support using
ALTER in a prepared statement, which means that the following queries will not work:
await prisma.$executeRaw`ALTER USER prisma WITH PASSWORD "${password}"`await prisma.$executeRaw(Prisma.sql`ALTER USER prisma WITH PASSWORD "${password}"`)
You can use the following query, but be aware that this is potentially unsafe as
${password} is not escaped:
await prisma.$executeRawUnsafe('ALTER USER prisma WITH PASSWORD "$1"', password})
Unsupported types
Unsupported types need to be cast to Prisma supported types before using them in
$queryRaw or
$queryRawUnsafe. For example, take the following model, which has a
location field with an
Unsupported type:
model Country {location Unsupported("point")?}
The following query on the unsupported field will not work:
await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT location FROM Country;`
Instead, cast
Unsupported fields to any supported Prisma type, if your
Unsupported column supports the cast.
The most common type you may want to cast your
Unsupported column to is
String. For example, on PostgreSQL, this would map to the
text type:
await prisma.$queryRaw`SELECT location::text FROM Country;`
The database will thus provide a
String representation of your data which Prisma supports.
For details of supported Prisma types, see the Prisma data connector for the relevant database.
SQL injection
Prisma Client mitigates the risk of SQL injection in the following ways:
Prisma Client escapes all variables when you use tagged templates and sends all queries as prepared statements.$queryRaw`...` // Tagged template$executeRaw`...` // Tagged template
$executeRawcan only run one query at a time. You cannot append a second query - for example, adding
DROP bobby_tablesto the end of an
ALTER.
If you cannot use tagged templates, you can instead use
$queryRawUnsafe or
$executeRawUnsafe but be aware that your code may be vulnerable to SQL injection.
⚠️ String concatenation
The following example concatenates
query and
inputString. Prisma Client ❌ cannot escape
inputString in this example, which makes it vulnerable to SQL injection:
const inputString = '"Sarah" UNION SELECT id, title, content FROM Post' // SQL Injectionconst query = 'SELECT id, name, email FROM User WHERE name = ' + inputStringconst result = await prisma.$queryRawUnsafe(query)console.log(result)
Raw queries with MongoDB
For MongoDB in versions
3.9.0 and later, Prisma Client exposes three methods that allow you to send raw queries. You can use:
$runCommandRawto run a command against the database
<model>.findRawto find zero or more documents that match the filter.
<model>.aggregateRawto perform aggregation operations on a collection.
$runCommandRaw
$runCommandRaw runs a raw MongoDB command against the database. As input, it accepts all MongoDB database commands, with the following exceptions:
find(use
findRawinstead)
aggregate(use
aggregateRawinstead)
When you use
$runCommandRaw to run a MongoDB database command, note the following:
- The object that you pass when you invoke
$runCommandRawmust follow the syntax of the MongoDB database command.
- You must connect to the database with an appropriate role for the MongoDB database command.
In the following example, a query inserts two records with the same
_id. This bypasses normal document validation.
prisma.$runCommandRaw({insert: 'Pets',bypassDocumentValidation: true,documents: [{_id: 1,name: 'Felinecitas',type: 'Cat',breed: 'Russian Blue',age: 12,},{_id: 1,name: 'Nao Nao',type: 'Dog',breed: 'Chow Chow',age: 2,},],})
Do not use
$runCommandRaw for queries which contain the
"find" or
"aggregate" commands, because you might be unable to fetch all data. This is because MongoDB returns a cursor that is attached to your MongoDB session, and you might not hit the same MongoDB session every time. For these queries, you should use the specialised
findRaw and
aggregateRaw methods instead.
Return type
$runCommandRaw returns a
JSON object whose shape depends on the inputs.
Signature
$runCommandRaw(command: InputJsonObject): PrismaPromise<JsonObject>;
findRaw
<model>.findRaw returns actual database records. It will find zero or more documents that match the filter on the
User collection:
const result = await prisma.user.findRaw({filter: { age: { $gt: 25 } },options: { projection: { _id: false } },})
Return type
<model>.findRaw returns a
JSON object whose shape depends on the inputs.
Signature
<model>.findRaw(args?: {filter?: InputJsonObject, options?: InputJsonObject}): PrismaPromise<JsonObject>;
filter: The query predicate filter. If unspecified, then all documents in the collection will match the predicate.
options: Additional options to pass to the
findcommand.
aggregateRaw
<model>.aggregateRaw returns aggregated database records. It will perform aggregation operations on the
User collection:
const result = await prisma.user.aggregateRaw({pipeline: [{ $match: { status: 'registered' } },{ $group: { _id: '$country', total: { $sum: 1 } } },],})
Return type
<model>.aggregateRaw returns a
JSON object whose shape depends on the inputs.
Signature
<model>.aggregateRaw(args?: {pipeline?: InputJsonObject[], options?: InputJsonObject}): PrismaPromise<JsonObject>;
pipeline: An array of aggregation stages to process and transform the document stream via the aggregation pipeline.
options: Additional options to pass to the
aggregatecommand.