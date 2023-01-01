Raw queries are available for all relational databases Prisma supports. In addition, from version 3.9.0 raw queries are supported in MongoDB. For more details, see the relevant sections:

Prisma Client supports the option of sending raw queries to your database. You may wish to use raw queries if:

Raw queries with relational databases

For relational databases, Prisma Client exposes four methods that allow you to send raw queries. You can use:

$queryRaw to return actual records (for example, using SELECT )

to return actual records (for example, using ) $executeRaw to return a count of affected rows (for example, after an UPDATE or DELETE )

to return a count of affected rows (for example, after an or ) $queryRawUnsafe to return actual records (for example, using SELECT ) using a raw string. Potential SQL injection risk

to return actual records (for example, using ) using a raw string. $executeRawUnsafe to return a count of affected rows (for example, after an UPDATE or DELETE ) using a raw string. Potential SQL injection risk

$queryRaw $queryRaw returns actual database records. For example, the following SELECT query returns all fields for each record in the User table: const result = await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM User ` The method is implemented as a tagged template , which allows you to pass a template literal where you can easily insert your variables. In turn, Prisma creates prepared statements that are safe from SQL injections: const email = 'emelie@prisma.io' const result = await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM User WHERE email = ${ email } ` You can also use the Prisma.sql helper, in fact, the $queryRaw method will only accept a template string or the Prisma.sql helper: const email = 'emelie@prisma.io' const result = await prisma . $queryRaw ( Prisma . sql ` SELECT * FROM User WHERE email = ${ email } ` ) Considerations Be aware that: Template variables cannot be used inside SQL string literals. For example, the following query would not work: const name = 'Bob' await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT 'My name is ${ name } '; ` Instead, you can either pass the whole string as a variable, or use string concatenation: const name = 'My name is Bob' await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT ${ name } ; ` const name = 'Bob' await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT 'My name is ' || ${ name } ; `

Template variables can only be used for data values (such as email in the example above). Variables cannot be used for identifiers such as column names, table names or database names, or for SQL keywords. For example, the following two queries would not work: const myTable = 'user' await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM ${ myTable } ; ` const ordering = 'desc' await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM Table ORDER BY ${ ordering } ; `

Prisma maps any database values returned by $queryRaw and $queryRawUnsafe to their corresponding JavaScript types. Learn more.

$queryRaw does not support dynamic table names in PostgreSQL databases. Learn more Return type $queryRaw returns an array. Each object corresponds to a database record: [ { id : 1 , email : 'emelie@prisma.io' , name : 'Emelie' } , { id : 2 , email : 'yin@prisma.io' , name : 'Yin' } , ] You can also type the results of $queryRaw . Signature $queryRaw < T = unknown > ( query : TemplateStringsArray | Prisma . Sql , ... values : any [ ] ) : PrismaPromise < T > ; Typing $queryRaw results PrismaPromise<T> uses a generic type parameter T . You can determine the type of T when you invoke the $queryRaw method. In the following example, $queryRaw returns User[] : import { User } from '@prisma/client' const result = await prisma . $queryRaw < User [ ] > ` SELECT * FROM User ` Note: If you do not provide a type, $queryRaw defaults to unknown . If you are selecting specific fields of the model or want to include relations, refer to the documentation about leveraging Prisma Client's generated types if you want to make sure that the results are properly typed. Type caveats when using raw SQL When you type the results of $queryRaw , the raw data might not always match the suggested TypeScript type. For example, the following Prisma model includes a Boolean field named published : model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) published Boolean @default ( false ) title String content String ? } The following query returns all posts. It then prints out the value of the published field for each Post : const result = await prisma . $queryRaw < Post [ ] > ` SELECT * FROM Post ` result . forEach ( ( x ) => { console . log ( x . published ) } ) Note: The Prisma Client query engine standardizes the return type for all databases. Using the raw queries does not. If the database provider is MySQL, the values are 1 or 0 . However, if the database provider is PostgreSQL, the values are true , false , or NULL . Note: Prisma sends JavaScript integers to PostgreSQL as INT8 . This might conflict with your user-defined functions that accept only INT4 as input. If you use $queryRaw in conjunction with a PostgreSQL database, update the input types to INT8 , or cast your query parameters to INT4 . Dynamic table names in PostgreSQL It is not possible to interpolate table names. This means that you cannot use dynamic table names with $queryRaw . Instead, you must use $queryRawUnsafe , as follows: let userTable = 'User' let result = await prisma . $queryRawUnsafe ( ` SELECT * FROM ${ userTable } ` ) Note that if you use $queryRawUnsafe in conjunction with user inputs, you risk SQL injection attacks. Learn more.

$queryRawUnsafe The $queryRawUnsafe method allows you to pass a raw string (or template string) to the database. If you use this method with user inputs (in other words, SELECT * FROM table WHERE columnx = ${userInput} ), then you open up the possibility for SQL injection attacks. SQL injection attacks can expose your data to modification or deletion.



$queryRaw query instead. For more information on SQL injection attacks, see the We strongly advise that you use thequery instead. For more information on SQL injection attacks, see the OWASP SQL Injection guide The following query returns all fields for each record in the User table: import { User } from '@prisma/client' const result = await prisma . $queryRawUnsafe ( 'SELECT * FROM User' ) You can also run a parameterized query. The following example returns all users whose email contains the string emelie@prisma.io : prisma . $queryRawUnsafe ( 'SELECT * FROM users WHERE email = $1' , 'emelie@prisma.io' ) Note: Prisma sends JavaScript integers to PostgreSQL as INT8 . This might conflict with your user-defined functions that accept only INT4 as input. If you use a parameterized $queryRawUnsafe query in conjunction with a PostgreSQL database, update the input types to INT8 , or cast your query parameters to INT4 . Signature $queryRawUnsafe < T = unknown > ( query : string , ... values : any [ ] ) : PrismaPromise < T > ; Parameterized queries As an alternative to tagged templates, $queryRawUnsafe supports standard parameterized queries where each variable is represented by a symbol ( ? for mySQL, $1 , $2 , and so on for PostgreSQL). The following example uses a MySQL query: const userName = 'Sarah' const email = 'sarah@prisma.io' const result = await prisma . $queryRawUnsafe ( 'SELECT * FROM User WHERE (name = ? OR email = ?)' , userName , email ) Note: MySQL variables are represented by ? The following example uses a PostgreSQL query: const userName = 'Sarah' const email = 'sarah@prisma.io' const result = await prisma . $queryRawUnsafe ( 'SELECT * FROM User WHERE (name = $1 OR email = $2)' , userName , email ) Note: PostgreSQL variables are represented by $1 and $2 As with tagged templates, Prisma Client escapes all variables. Note: You cannot pass a table or column name as a variable into a parameterized query. For example, you cannot SELECT ? and pass in * or id, name based on some condition. Parameterized PostgreSQL ILIKE query When you use ILIKE , the % wildcard character(s) should be included in the variable itself, not the query ( string ): const userName = 'Sarah' const emailFragment = 'prisma.io' const result = await prisma . $queryRawUnsafe ( 'SELECT * FROM "User" WHERE (name = $1 OR email ILIKE $2)' , userName , ` % ${ emailFragment } ` ) Note: Using %$2 as an argument would not work

$executeRaw $executeRaw returns the number of rows affected by a database operation, such as UPDATE or DELETE . This function does not return database records. The following query updates records in the database and returns a count of the number of records that were updated: const result : number = await prisma . $executeRaw ` UPDATE User SET active = true WHERE emailValidated = true ` The method is implemented as a tagged template , which allows you to pass a template literal where you can easily insert your variables. In turn, Prisma creates prepared statements that are safe from SQL injections: const emailValidated = true const active = true const result : number = await prisma . $executeRaw ` UPDATE User SET active = ${ active } WHERE emailValidated = ${ emailValidated } ; ` Be aware that: $executeRaw does not support multiple queries in a single string (for example, ALTER TABLE and CREATE TABLE together).

Prisma Client submits prepared statements, and prepared statements only allow a subset of SQL statements. For example, START TRANSACTION is not permitted. You can learn more about the syntax that MySQL allows in Prepared Statements here .

PREPARE does not support ALTER - see the workaround.

Template variables cannot be used inside SQL string literals. For example, the following query would not work: const name = 'Bob' await prisma . $queryRaw ` UPDATE user SET greeting = 'My name is ${ name } '; ` Instead, you can either pass the whole string as a variable, or use string concatenation: const name = 'My name is Bob' await prisma . $queryRaw ` UPDATE user SET greeting = ${ name } ; ` const name = 'Bob' await prisma . $queryRaw ` UPDATE user SET greeting = 'My name is ' || ${ name } ; `

Template variables can only be used for data values (such as email in the example above). Variables cannot be used for identifiers such as column names, table names or database names, or for SQL keywords. For example, the following two queries would not work: const myTable = 'user' await prisma . $queryRaw ` UPDATE ${ myTable } SET active = true; ` const ordering = 'desc' await prisma . $queryRaw ` UPDATE User SET active = true ORDER BY ${ desc } ; ` Return type $executeRaw returns a number . Signature $executeRaw < T = unknown > ( query : TemplateStringsArray | Prisma . Sql , ... values : any [ ] ) : PrismaPromise < number > ;

$executeRawUnsafe The $executeRawUnsafe method allows you to pass a raw string (or template string) to the database. Like $executeRaw , it does not return database records, but returns the number of rows affected. Note: $executeRawUnsafe can only run one query at a time. You cannot append a second query - for example, adding DROP bobby_tables to the end of an ALTER . If you use this method with user inputs (in other words, SELECT * FROM table WHERE columnx = ${userInput} ), then you open up the possibility for SQL injection attacks. SQL injection attacks can expose your data to modification or deletion.



$executeRaw query instead. For more information on SQL injection attacks, see the We strongly advise that you use thequery instead. For more information on SQL injection attacks, see the OWASP SQL Injection guide The following example uses a template string to update records in the database. It then returns a count of the number of records that were updated: const emailValidated = true const active = true const result = await prisma . $executeRawUnsafe ( ` UPDATE User SET active = ${ active } WHERE emailValidated = ${ emailValidated } ` ) The same can be written as a parameterized query: const result = prisma . $executeRawUnsafe ( 'UPDATE User SET active = $1 WHERE emailValidated = $2' , 'yin@prisma.io' , true ) Signature $executeRawUnsafe < T = unknown > ( query : string , ... values : any [ ] ) : PrismaPromise < number > ;

Raw query type mapping Prisma maps any database values returned by $queryRaw and $queryRawUnsafe to their corresponding JavaScript types . This behavior is the same as for regular Prisma query methods like findMany . Feature availability: In v3.14.x and v3.15.x, raw query type mapping was available with the preview feature improvedQueryRaw . We made raw query type mapping Generally Available in version 4.0.0, so you do not need to use improvedQueryRaw in version 4.0.0 or later.

. We made raw query type mapping Generally Available in version 4.0.0, so you do not need to use in version 4.0.0 or later. Before version 4.0.0, raw query type mapping was not available for SQLite. As an example, take a raw query that selects columns with BigInt , Bytes , Decimal and Date types from a table: const result = await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT bigint, bytes, decimal, date FROM "Table"; ` console . log ( result ) Hide CLI results $ { bigint: BigInt("123"), bytes: Buffer.from([1, 2]), decimal: Decimal("12.34"), date: Date("<some_date>") } In the result object, the database values have been mapped to the corresponding JavaScript types. The following table shows the conversion between types used in the database and the JavaScript type returned by the raw query: Database type JavaScript type Text String 32-bit integer Number Floating point number Number Double precision number Number 64-bit integer BigInt Decimal / numeric Decimal Bytes Buffer Json Object DateTime Date Date Date Time Date Uuid String Xml String Note that the exact name for each database type will vary between databases – for example, the boolean type is known as boolean in PostgreSQL and STRING in CockroachDB. See the Scalar types reference for full details of type names for each database.

PostgreSQL typecasting fixes Prisma resolves a number of issues with typecasting in PostgreSQL. Feature availability: In v3.14.x and v3.15.x, these PostgreSQL fixes were available with the preview feature improvedQueryRaw . We made these fixes Generally Available in version 4.0.0, so you do not need to use improvedQueryRaw in version 4.0.0 or later. For example, the following raw query now works correctly, returning an integer result: await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT ${ 1.5 } ::int as int ` A consequence of this fix is that some subtle implicit casts are now handled more strictly, so some queries that previously were allowed will now fail. As an example, take the following query using PostgreSQL's LENGTH function, which only accepts the text type as an input: await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT LENGTH( ${ 42 } ); ` Before version 4.0.0, Prisma silently coerces 42 to text . From version 4.0.0, the query returns an error: $ // ERROR: function length(integer) does not exist $ // HINT: No function matches the given name and argument types. You might need to add explicit type casts. The fix in this case is to explicitly cast 42 to the text type: await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT LENGTH( ${ 42 } ::text); `

Transactions In 2.10.0 and later, you can use .$executeRaw() and .$queryRaw() inside a transaction.

Using variables $executeRaw and $queryRaw are implemented as tagged templates . Tagged templates are the recommended way to use variables with raw SQL in the Prisma Client. The following example includes a placeholder named ${userId} : const userId = 42 const result = await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM User WHERE id = ${ userId } ; ` ✔ Benefits of using the tagged template versions of $queryRaw and $executeRaw include: Prisma Client escapes all variables.

Tagged templates are database-agnostic - you do not need to remember if variables should be written as $1 (PostgreSQL) or ? (MySQL).

(PostgreSQL) or (MySQL). SQL Template Tag give you access to useful helpers.

give you access to useful helpers. Embedded, named variables are easier to read. Note: You cannot pass a table or column name into a tagged template placeholder. For example, you cannot SELECT ? and pass in * or id, name based on some condition. Tagged template helpers Prisma Client specifically uses SQL Template Tag , which exposes a number of helpers. For example, the following query uses join() to pass in a list of IDs: import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client' const ids = [ 1 , 3 , 5 , 10 , 20 ] const result = await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM User WHERE id IN ( ${ Prisma . join ( ids ) } ) ` The following example uses the empty and sql helpers to change the query depending on whether userName is empty: import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client' const userName = '' const result = await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM User ${ userName ? Prisma . sql` WHERE name = $ { userName } ` : Prisma . empty } ` ALTER limitation (PostgreSQL) PostgreSQL does not support using ALTER in a prepared statement , which means that the following queries will not work: await prisma . $executeRaw ` ALTER USER prisma WITH PASSWORD " ${ password } " ` await prisma . $executeRaw ( Prisma . sql ` ALTER USER prisma WITH PASSWORD " ${ password } " ` ) You can use the following query, but be aware that this is potentially unsafe as ${password} is not escaped: await prisma . $executeRawUnsafe ( 'ALTER USER prisma WITH PASSWORD "$1"' , password } )

Unsupported types Unsupported types need to be cast to Prisma supported types before using them in $queryRaw or $queryRawUnsafe . For example, take the following model, which has a location field with an Unsupported type: model Country { location Unsupported ( "point" ) ? } The following query on the unsupported field will not work: await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT location FROM Country; ` Instead, cast Unsupported fields to any supported Prisma type, if your Unsupported column supports the cast. The most common type you may want to cast your Unsupported column to is String . For example, on PostgreSQL, this would map to the text type: await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT location::text FROM Country; ` The database will thus provide a String representation of your data which Prisma supports. For details of supported Prisma types, see the Prisma data connector for the relevant database.