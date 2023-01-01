Composite types are only available with MongoDB. Composite types, known as embedded documents in MongoDB, allow you to embed records within other records. We made composite types Generally Available in v3.12.0. They were previously available in Preview from v3.10.0. This page explains how to: find records that contain composite types using findFirst and findMany

and create new records with composite types using create and createMany

and update composite types within existing records using update and updateMany

and delete records with composite types using delete and deleteMany

Example schema We’ll use this schema for the examples that follow: schema.prisma 1 generator client { 2 provider = "prisma-client-js" 3 } 4 5 datasource db { 6 provider = "mongodb" 7 url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" ) 8 } 9 10 model Product { 11 id String @id @default ( auto ( ) ) @map ( "_id" ) @db . ObjectId 12 name String @unique 13 price Float 14 colors Color [ ] 15 sizes Size [ ] 16 photos Photo [ ] 17 orders Order [ ] 18 } 19 20 model Order { 21 id String @id @default ( auto ( ) ) @map ( "_id" ) @db . ObjectId 22 product Product @relation ( fields: [ productId ] , references: [ id ] ) 23 color Color 24 size Size 25 shippingAddress Address 26 billingAddress Address ? 27 productId String @db . ObjectId 28 } 29 30 enum Color { 31 Red 32 Green 33 Blue 34 } 35 36 enum Size { 37 Small 38 Medium 39 Large 40 XLarge 41 } 42 43 type Photo { 44 height Int @default ( 200 ) 45 width Int @default ( 100 ) 46 url String 47 } 48 49 type Address { 50 street String 51 city String 52 zip String 53 } In this schema, the Product model has a Photo[] composite type, and the Order model has two composite Address types. The shippingAddress is required, but the billingAddress is optional.

Considerations when using composite types There are currently some limitations when using composite types in Prisma Client: findUnique can't filter on composite types

can't filter on composite types aggregate , groupBy , count don’t support composite operations

Default values for required fields on composite types From version 4.0.0, if you carry out a database read on a composite type when all of the following conditions are true, then Prisma Client inserts the default value into the result. Conditions: A field on the composite type is required, and

this field has a default value, and

this field is not present in the returned document or documents. Note: This is the same behavior as with model fields.

On read operations, Prisma Client inserts the default value into the result, but does not insert the default value into the database. In our example schema, suppose that you add a required field to photo . This field, bitDepth , has a default value: schema.prisma 1 . . . 2 type Photo { 3 . . . + bitDepth Int @default ( 8 ) 5 } 6 7 . . . Suppose that you then run npx prisma migrate deploy to deploy your database changes and regenerate your Prisma Client with npx prisma generate . Then, you run the following application code: console . dir ( await prisma . product . findMany ( { } ) , { depth : Infinity } ) The bitDepth field has no content because you have only just added this field, so the query returns the default value of 8 . Earlier versions Before version 4.0.0, Prisma threw a P2032 error as follows: Error converting field "bitDepth" of expected non-nullable type "int", found incompatible value of "null".

Finding records that contain composite types with find and findMany Records can be filtered by a composite type within the where operation. The following section describes the operations available for filtering by a single type or multiple types, and gives examples of each. Filtering for one composite type Use the is , equals , isNot and isSet operations to change a single composite type: is : Filter results by matching composite types. Requires one or more fields to be present (e.g. Filter orders by the street name on the shipping address)

: Filter results by matching composite types. Requires one or more fields to be present (e.g. Filter orders by the street name on the shipping address) equals : Filter results by matching composite types. Requires all fields to be present. (e.g. Filter orders by the full shipping address)

: Filter results by matching composite types. Requires all fields to be present. (e.g. Filter orders by the full shipping address) isNot : Filter results by non-matching composite types

: Filter results by non-matching composite types isSet : Filter optional fields to include only results that have been set (either set to a value, or explicitly set to null ). Setting this filter to true will exclude undefined results that are not set at all. For example, use is to filter for orders with a street name of '555 Candy Cane Lane' : const orders = await prisma . order . findMany ( { where : { shippingAddress : { is : { street : '555 Candy Cane Lane' , } , } , } , } ) Use equals to filter for orders which match on all fields in the shipping address: const orders = await prisma . order . findMany ( { where : { shippingAddress : { equals : { street : '555 Candy Cane Lane' , city : 'Wonderland' , zip : '52337' , } , } , } , } ) You can also use a shorthand notation for this query, where you leave out the equals : const orders = await prisma . order . findMany ( { where : { shippingAddress : { street : '555 Candy Cane Lane' , city : 'Wonderland' , zip : '52337' , } , } , } ) Use isNot to filter for orders that do not have a zip code of '52337' : const orders = await prisma . order . findMany ( { where : { shippingAddress : { isNot : { zip : '52337' , } , } , } , } ) Use isSet to filter for orders where the optional billingAddress has been set (either to a value or to null ): const orders = await prisma . order . findMany ( { where : { billingAddress : { isSet : true , } , } , } ) Filtering for many composite types Use the equals , isEmpty , every , some and none operations to filter for multiple composite types: equals : Checks exact equality of the list

: Checks exact equality of the list isEmpty : Checks if the list is empty

: Checks if the list is empty every : Every item in the list must match the condition

: Every item in the list must match the condition some : One or more of the items in the list must match the condition

: One or more of the items in the list must match the condition none : None of the items in the list can match the condition

: None of the items in the list can match the condition isSet : Filter optional fields to include only results that have been set (either set to a value, or explicitly set to null ). Setting this filter to true will exclude undefined results that are not set at all. For example, you can use equals to find products with a specific list of photos (all url , height and width fields must match): const product = prisma . product . findMany ( { where : { photos : { equals : [ { url : '1.jpg' , height : 200 , width : 100 , } , { url : '2.jpg' , height : 200 , width : 100 , } , ] , } , } , } ) You can also use a shorthand notation for this query, where you leave out the equals and specify just the fields that you want to filter for: const product = prisma . product . findMany ( { where : { photos : [ { url : '1.jpg' , height : 200 , width : 100 , } , { url : '2.jpg' , height : 200 , width : 100 , } , ] , } , } ) Use isEmpty to filter for products with no photos: const product = prisma . product . findMany ( { where : { photos : { isEmpty : true , } , } , } ) Use some to filter for products where one or more photos has a url of "2.jpg" : const product = prisma . product . findFirst ( { where : { photos : { some : { url : '2.jpg' , } , } , } , } ) Use none to filter for products where no photos have a url of "2.jpg" : const product = prisma . product . findFirst ( { where : { photos : { none : { url : '2.jpg' , } , } , } , } )

Creating records with composite types using create and createMany When you create a record with a composite type that has a unique restraint, note that MongoDB does not enforce unique values inside a record. Learn more. Composite types can be created within a create or createMany method using the set operation. For example, you can use set within create to create an Address composite type inside an Order : const order = await prisma . order . create ( { data : { product : { connect : { id : 'some-object-id' } } , color : 'Red' , size : 'Large' , shippingAddress : { set : { street : '1084 Candycane Lane' , city : 'Silverlake' , zip : '84323' , } , } , } , } ) You can also use a shorthand notation where you leave out the set and specify just the fields that you want to create: const order = await prisma . order . create ( { data : { product : { connect : { id : 'some-object-id' } } , color : 'Red' , size : 'Large' , shippingAddress : { street : '1084 Candycane Lane' , city : 'Silverlake' , zip : '84323' , } , } , } ) For an optional type, like the billingAddress , you can also set the value to null : const order = await prisma . order . create ( { data : { product : { connect : { id : 'some-object-id' } } , color : 'Red' , size : 'Large' , shippingAddress : { street : '1084 Candycane Lane' , city : 'Silverlake' , zip : '84323' , } , billingAddress : { set : null , } , } , } ) To model the case where an product contains a list of multiple photos , you can set multiple composite types at once: const product = await prisma . product . create ( { data : { name : 'Forest Runners' , price : 59.99 , colors : [ 'Red' , 'Green' ] , sizes : [ 'Small' , 'Medium' , 'Large' ] , photos : { set : [ { height : 100 , width : 200 , url : '1.jpg' } , { height : 100 , width : 200 , url : '2.jpg' } , ] , } , } , } ) You can also use a shorthand notation where you leave out the set and specify just the fields that you want to create: const product = await prisma . product . create ( { data : { name : 'Forest Runners' , price : 59.99 , colors : [ 'Red' , 'Green' ] , sizes : [ 'Small' , 'Medium' , 'Large' ] , photos : [ { height : 100 , width : 200 , url : '1.jpg' } , { height : 100 , width : 200 , url : '2.jpg' } , ] , } , } ) These operations also work within the createMany method. For example, you can create multiple product s which each contain a list of photos : const product = await prisma . product . createMany ( { data : [ { name : 'Forest Runners' , price : 59.99 , colors : [ 'Red' , 'Green' ] , sizes : [ 'Small' , 'Medium' , 'Large' ] , photos : [ { height : 100 , width : 200 , url : '1.jpg' } , { height : 100 , width : 200 , url : '2.jpg' } , ] , } , { name : 'Alpine Blazers' , price : 85.99 , colors : [ 'Blue' , 'Red' ] , sizes : [ 'Large' , 'XLarge' ] , photos : [ { height : 100 , width : 200 , url : '1.jpg' } , { height : 150 , width : 200 , url : '4.jpg' } , { height : 200 , width : 200 , url : '5.jpg' } , ] , } , ] , } )

When you update a record with a composite type that has a unique restraint, note that MongoDB does not enforce unique values inside a record. Learn more. Composite types can be set, updated or removed within an update or updateMany method. The following section describes the operations available for updating a single type or multiple types at once, and gives examples of each. Changing a single composite type Use the set , unset update and upsert operations to change a single composite type: Use set to set a composite type, overriding any existing value

to set a composite type, overriding any existing value Use unset to unset a composite type. Unlike set: null , unset removes the field entirely

to unset a composite type. Unlike , removes the field entirely Use update to update a composite type

to update a composite type Use upsert to update an existing composite type if it exists, and otherwise set the composite type For example, use update to update a required shippingAddress with an Address composite type inside an Order : const order = await prisma . order . update ( { where : { id : 'some-object-id' , } , data : { shippingAddress : { update : { zip : '41232' , } , } , } , } ) For an optional embedded type, like the billingAddress , use upsert to create a new record if it does not exist, and update the record if it does: const order = await prisma . order . update ( { where : { id : 'some-object-id' , } , data : { billingAddress : { upsert : { set : { street : '1084 Candycane Lane' , city : 'Silverlake' , zip : '84323' , } , update : { zip : '84323' , } , } , } , } , } ) You can also use the unset operation to remove an optional embedded type. The following example uses unset to remove the billingAddress from an Order : const order = await prisma . order . update ( { where : { id : 'some-object-id' , } , data : { billingAddress : { unset : true , } , } , } ) You can use filters within updateMany to update all records that match a composite type. The following example uses the is filter to match the street name from a shipping address on a list of orders: const orders = await prisma . order . updateMany ( { where : { shippingAddress : { is : { street : '555 Candy Cane Lane' , } , } , } , data : { shippingAddress : { update : { street : '111 Candy Cane Drive' , } , } , } , } ) Changing multiple composite types Use the set , push , updateMany and deleteMany operations to change a list of composite types: set : Set an embedded list of composite types, overriding any existing list

: Set an embedded list of composite types, overriding any existing list push : Push values to the end of an embedded list of composite types

: Push values to the end of an embedded list of composite types updateMany : Update many composite types at once

: Update many composite types at once deleteMany : Delete many composite types at once For example, use push to add a new photo to the photos list: const product = prisma . product . update ( { where : { id : '62de6d328a65d8fffdae2c18' , } , data : { photos : { push : [ { height : 100 , width : 200 , url : '1.jpg' } ] , } , } , } ) Use updateMany to update photos with a url of 1.jpg or 2.png : const product = prisma . product . update ( { where : { id : '62de6d328a65d8fffdae2c18' , } , data : { photos : { updateMany : { where : { url : '1.jpg' , } , data : { url : '2.png' , } , } , } , } , } ) The following example uses deleteMany to delete all photos with a height of 100: const product = prisma . product . update ( { where : { id : '62de6d328a65d8fffdae2c18' , } , data : { photos : { deleteMany : { where : { height : 100 , } , } , } , } , } )

Upserting composite types with upsert When you create or update the values in a composite type that has a unique restraint, note that MongoDB does not enforce unique values inside a record. Learn more. To create or update a composite type, use the upsert method. You can use the same composite operations as the create and update methods above. For example, use upsert to either create a new product or add a photo to an existing product: const product = await prisma . product . upsert ( { where : { name : 'Forest Runners' , } , create : { name : 'Forest Runners' , price : 59.99 , colors : [ 'Red' , 'Green' ] , sizes : [ 'Small' , 'Medium' , 'Large' ] , photos : [ { height : 100 , width : 200 , url : '1.jpg' } , { height : 100 , width : 200 , url : '2.jpg' } , ] , } , update : { photos : { push : { height : 300 , width : 400 , url : '3.jpg' } , } , } , } )

Deleting records that contain composite types with delete and deleteMany To remove records which embed a composite type, use the delete or deleteMany methods. This will also remove the embedded composite type. For example, use deleteMany to delete all products with a size of "Small" . This will also delete any embedded photos . const deleteProduct = await prisma . product . deleteMany ( { where : { sizes : { equals : 'Small' , } , } , } ) You can also use filters to delete records that match a composite type. The example below uses the some filter to delete products that contain a certain photo: const product = await prisma . product . deleteMany ( { where : { photos : { some : { url : '2.jpg' , } , } , } , } )

Ordering composite types You can use the orderBy operation to sort results in ascending or descending order. For example, the following command finds all orders and orders them by the city name in the shipping address, in ascending order: const orders = await prisma . order . findMany ( { orderBy : { shippingAddress : { city : 'asc' , } , } , } )

Duplicate values in unique fields of composite types Be careful when you carry out any of the following operations on a record with a composite type that has a unique constraint. In this situation, MongoDB does not enforce unique values inside a record. When you create the record

When you add data to the record

When you update data in the record If your schema has a composite type with a @@unique constraint, MongoDB prevents you from storing the same value for the constrained value in two or more of the records that contain this composite type. However, MongoDB does does not prevent you from storing multiple copies of the same field value in a single record. Note that you can use Prisma relations to work around this issue. For example, in the following schema, MailBox has a composite type, addresses , which has a @@unique constraint on the email field. type Address { email String } model MailBox { name String addresses Address [ ] @@unique ( [ addresses . email ] ) } The following code creates a record with two identical values in address . MongoDB does not throw an error in this situation, and it stores alice@prisma.io in addresses twice. await prisma . MailBox . createMany ( { data : [ { name : 'Alice' , addresses : { set : [ { address : 'alice@prisma.io' , } , { address : 'alice@prisma.io' , } , ] , } , } , ] , } ) Note: MongoDB throws an error if you try to store the same value in two separate records. In our example above, if you try to store the email address alice@prisma.io for the user Alice and for the user Bob, MongoDB does not store the data and throws an error. Use Prisma relations to enforce unique values in a record In the example above, MongoDB did not enforce the unique constraint on a nested address name. However, you can model your data differently to enforce unique values in a record. To do so, use Prisma relations to turn the composite type into a collection. Set a relationship to this collection and place a unique constraint on the field that you want to be unique. In the following example, MongoDB enforces unique values in a record. There is a relation between Mailbox and the Address model. Also, the name field in the Address model has a unique constraint. model Address { id String @id @default ( auto ( ) ) @map ( "_id" ) @db . ObjectId name String mailbox Mailbox ? @relation ( fields: [ mailboxId ] , references: [ id ] ) mailboxId String ? @db . ObjectId @@unique ( [ name ] ) } model Mailbox { id String @id @default ( auto ( ) ) @map ( "_id" ) @db . ObjectId name String addresses Address [ ] @relation } await prisma . MailBox . create ( { data : { name : 'Alice' , addresses : { create : [ { name : 'alice@prisma.io' } , { name : 'alice@prisma.io' } , ] , } , } , } ) If you run the above code, MongoDB enforces the unique constraint. It does not allow your application to add two addresses with the name alice@prisma.io .