Composite types
Composite types are only available with MongoDB.
Composite types, known as embedded documents in MongoDB, allow you to embed records within other records.
We made composite types Generally Available in v3.12.0. They were previously available in Preview from v3.10.0.
This page explains how to:
Example schema
We’ll use this schema for the examples that follow:
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3}45datasource db {6 provider = "mongodb"7 url = env("DATABASE_URL")8}910model Product {11 id String @id @default(auto()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId12 name String @unique13 price Float14 colors Color[]15 sizes Size[]16 photos Photo[]17 orders Order[]18}1920model Order {21 id String @id @default(auto()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectId22 product Product @relation(fields: [productId], references: [id])23 color Color24 size Size25 shippingAddress Address26 billingAddress Address?27 productId String @db.ObjectId28}2930enum Color {31 Red32 Green33 Blue34}3536enum Size {37 Small38 Medium39 Large40 XLarge41}4243type Photo {44 height Int @default(200)45 width Int @default(100)46 url String47}4849type Address {50 street String51 city String52 zip String53}
In this schema, the
Product model has a
Photo[] composite type, and the
Order model has two composite
Address types. The
shippingAddress is required, but the
billingAddress is optional.
Considerations when using composite types
There are currently some limitations when using composite types in Prisma Client:
findUniquecan't filter on composite types
aggregate,
groupBy,
countdon’t support composite operations
Default values for required fields on composite types
From version 4.0.0, if you carry out a database read on a composite type when all of the following conditions are true, then Prisma Client inserts the default value into the result.
Conditions:
- A field on the composite type is required, and
- this field has a default value, and
- this field is not present in the returned document or documents.
Note:
- This is the same behavior as with model fields.
- On read operations, Prisma Client inserts the default value into the result, but does not insert the default value into the database.
In our example schema, suppose that you add a required field to
photo. This field,
bitDepth, has a default value:
schema.prisma
1...2type Photo {3 ...+ bitDepth Int @default(8)5}67...
Suppose that you then run
npx prisma migrate deploy to deploy your database changes and regenerate your Prisma Client with
npx prisma generate. Then, you run the following application code:
console.dir(await prisma.product.findMany({}), { depth: Infinity })
The
bitDepth field has no content because you have only just added this field, so the query returns the default value of
8.
Earlier versions
Before version 4.0.0, Prisma threw a P2032 error as follows:
Error converting field "bitDepth" of expected non-nullabletype "int", found incompatible value of "null".
Finding records that contain composite types with
find and findMany
Records can be filtered by a composite type within the
where operation.
The following section describes the operations available for filtering by a single type or multiple types, and gives examples of each.
Filtering for one composite type
Use the
is,
equals,
isNot and
isSet operations to change a single composite type:
is: Filter results by matching composite types. Requires one or more fields to be present (e.g. Filter orders by the street name on the shipping address)
equals: Filter results by matching composite types. Requires all fields to be present. (e.g. Filter orders by the full shipping address)
isNot: Filter results by non-matching composite types
isSet: Filter optional fields to include only results that have been set (either set to a value, or explicitly set to
null). Setting this filter to
truewill exclude
undefinedresults that are not set at all.
For example, use
is to filter for orders with a street name of
'555 Candy Cane Lane':
const orders = await prisma.order.findMany({where: {shippingAddress: {is: {street: '555 Candy Cane Lane',},},},})
Use
equals to filter for orders which match on all fields in the shipping address:
const orders = await prisma.order.findMany({where: {shippingAddress: {equals: {street: '555 Candy Cane Lane',city: 'Wonderland',zip: '52337',},},},})
You can also use a shorthand notation for this query, where you leave out the
equals:
const orders = await prisma.order.findMany({where: {shippingAddress: {street: '555 Candy Cane Lane',city: 'Wonderland',zip: '52337',},},})
Use
isNot to filter for orders that do not have a
zip code of
'52337':
const orders = await prisma.order.findMany({where: {shippingAddress: {isNot: {zip: '52337',},},},})
Use
isSet to filter for orders where the optional
billingAddress has been set (either to a value or to
null):
const orders = await prisma.order.findMany({where: {billingAddress: {isSet: true,},},})
Filtering for many composite types
Use the
equals,
isEmpty,
every,
some and
none operations to filter for multiple composite types:
equals: Checks exact equality of the list
isEmpty: Checks if the list is empty
every: Every item in the list must match the condition
some: One or more of the items in the list must match the condition
none: None of the items in the list can match the condition
isSet: Filter optional fields to include only results that have been set (either set to a value, or explicitly set to
null). Setting this filter to
truewill exclude
undefinedresults that are not set at all.
For example, you can use
equals to find products with a specific list of photos (all
url,
height and
width fields must match):
const product = prisma.product.findMany({where: {photos: {equals: [{url: '1.jpg',height: 200,width: 100,},{url: '2.jpg',height: 200,width: 100,},],},},})
You can also use a shorthand notation for this query, where you leave out the
equals and specify just the fields that you want to filter for:
const product = prisma.product.findMany({where: {photos: [{url: '1.jpg',height: 200,width: 100,},{url: '2.jpg',height: 200,width: 100,},],},})
Use
isEmpty to filter for products with no photos:
const product = prisma.product.findMany({where: {photos: {isEmpty: true,},},})
Use
some to filter for products where one or more photos has a
url of
"2.jpg":
const product = prisma.product.findFirst({where: {photos: {some: {url: '2.jpg',},},},})
Use
none to filter for products where no photos have a
url of
"2.jpg":
const product = prisma.product.findFirst({where: {photos: {none: {url: '2.jpg',},},},})
Creating records with composite types using
create and createMany
When you create a record with a composite type that has a unique restraint, note that MongoDB does not enforce unique values inside a record. Learn more.
Composite types can be created within a
create or
createMany method using the
set operation. For example, you can use
set within
create to create an
Address composite type inside an
Order:
const order = await prisma.order.create({data: {// Normal relationproduct: { connect: { id: 'some-object-id' } },color: 'Red',size: 'Large',// Composite typeshippingAddress: {set: {street: '1084 Candycane Lane',city: 'Silverlake',zip: '84323',},},},})
You can also use a shorthand notation where you leave out the
set and specify just the fields that you want to create:
const order = await prisma.order.create({data: {// Normal relationproduct: { connect: { id: 'some-object-id' } },color: 'Red',size: 'Large',// Composite typeshippingAddress: {street: '1084 Candycane Lane',city: 'Silverlake',zip: '84323',},},})
For an optional type, like the
billingAddress, you can also set the value to
null:
const order = await prisma.order.create({data: {// Normal relationproduct: { connect: { id: 'some-object-id' } },color: 'Red',size: 'Large',// Composite typeshippingAddress: {street: '1084 Candycane Lane',city: 'Silverlake',zip: '84323',},// Embedded optional type, set to nullbillingAddress: {set: null,},},})
To model the case where an
product contains a list of multiple
photos, you can
set multiple composite types at once:
const product = await prisma.product.create({data: {name: 'Forest Runners',price: 59.99,colors: ['Red', 'Green'],sizes: ['Small', 'Medium', 'Large'],// New composite typephotos: {set: [{ height: 100, width: 200, url: '1.jpg' },{ height: 100, width: 200, url: '2.jpg' },],},},})
You can also use a shorthand notation where you leave out the
set and specify just the fields that you want to create:
const product = await prisma.product.create({data: {name: 'Forest Runners',price: 59.99,// Scalar lists that we already supportcolors: ['Red', 'Green'],sizes: ['Small', 'Medium', 'Large'],// New composite typephotos: [{ height: 100, width: 200, url: '1.jpg' },{ height: 100, width: 200, url: '2.jpg' },],},})
These operations also work within the
createMany method. For example, you can create multiple
products which each contain a list of
photos:
const product = await prisma.product.createMany({data: [{name: 'Forest Runners',price: 59.99,colors: ['Red', 'Green'],sizes: ['Small', 'Medium', 'Large'],photos: [{ height: 100, width: 200, url: '1.jpg' },{ height: 100, width: 200, url: '2.jpg' },],},{name: 'Alpine Blazers',price: 85.99,colors: ['Blue', 'Red'],sizes: ['Large', 'XLarge'],photos: [{ height: 100, width: 200, url: '1.jpg' },{ height: 150, width: 200, url: '4.jpg' },{ height: 200, width: 200, url: '5.jpg' },],},],})
Changing composite types within
update and updateMany
When you update a record with a composite type that has a unique restraint, note that MongoDB does not enforce unique values inside a record. Learn more.
Composite types can be set, updated or removed within an
update or
updateMany method. The following section describes the operations available for updating a single type or multiple types at once, and gives examples of each.
Changing a single composite type
Use the
set,
unset
update and
upsert operations to change a single composite type:
- Use
setto set a composite type, overriding any existing value
- Use
unsetto unset a composite type. Unlike
set: null,
unsetremoves the field entirely
- Use
updateto update a composite type
- Use
upsertto
updatean existing composite type if it exists, and otherwise
setthe composite type
For example, use
update to update a required
shippingAddress with an
Address composite type inside an
Order:
const order = await prisma.order.update({where: {id: 'some-object-id',},data: {shippingAddress: {// Update just the zip fieldupdate: {zip: '41232',},},},})
For an optional embedded type, like the
billingAddress, use
upsert to create a new record if it does not exist, and update the record if it does:
const order = await prisma.order.update({where: {id: 'some-object-id',},data: {billingAddress: {// Create the address if it doesn't exist,// otherwise update itupsert: {set: {street: '1084 Candycane Lane',city: 'Silverlake',zip: '84323',},update: {zip: '84323',},},},},})
You can also use the
unset operation to remove an optional embedded type. The following example uses
unset to remove the
billingAddress from an
Order:
const order = await prisma.order.update({where: {id: 'some-object-id',},data: {billingAddress: {// Unset the billing address// Removes "billingAddress" field from orderunset: true,},},})
You can use filters within
updateMany to update all records that match a composite type. The following example uses the
is filter to match the street name from a shipping address on a list of orders:
const orders = await prisma.order.updateMany({where: {shippingAddress: {is: {street: '555 Candy Cane Lane',},},},data: {shippingAddress: {update: {street: '111 Candy Cane Drive',},},},})
Changing multiple composite types
Use the
set,
push,
updateMany and
deleteMany operations to change a list of composite types:
set: Set an embedded list of composite types, overriding any existing list
push: Push values to the end of an embedded list of composite types
updateMany: Update many composite types at once
deleteMany: Delete many composite types at once
For example, use
push to add a new photo to the
photos list:
const product = prisma.product.update({where: {id: '62de6d328a65d8fffdae2c18',},data: {photos: {// Push a photo to the end of the photos listpush: [{ height: 100, width: 200, url: '1.jpg' }],},},})
Use
updateMany to update photos with a
url of
1.jpg or
2.png:
const product = prisma.product.update({where: {id: '62de6d328a65d8fffdae2c18',},data: {photos: {updateMany: {where: {url: '1.jpg',},data: {url: '2.png',},},},},})
The following example uses
deleteMany to delete all photos with a
height of 100:
const product = prisma.product.update({where: {id: '62de6d328a65d8fffdae2c18',},data: {photos: {deleteMany: {where: {height: 100,},},},},})
Upserting composite types with
upsert
When you create or update the values in a composite type that has a unique restraint, note that MongoDB does not enforce unique values inside a record. Learn more.
To create or update a composite type, use the
upsert method. You can use the same composite operations as the
create and
update methods above.
For example, use
upsert to either create a new product or add a photo to an existing product:
const product = await prisma.product.upsert({where: {name: 'Forest Runners',},create: {name: 'Forest Runners',price: 59.99,colors: ['Red', 'Green'],sizes: ['Small', 'Medium', 'Large'],photos: [{ height: 100, width: 200, url: '1.jpg' },{ height: 100, width: 200, url: '2.jpg' },],},update: {photos: {push: { height: 300, width: 400, url: '3.jpg' },},},})
Deleting records that contain composite types with
delete and deleteMany
To remove records which embed a composite type, use the
delete or
deleteMany methods. This will also remove the embedded composite type.
For example, use
deleteMany to delete all products with a
size of
"Small". This will also delete any embedded
photos.
const deleteProduct = await prisma.product.deleteMany({where: {sizes: {equals: 'Small',},},})
You can also use filters to delete records that match a composite type. The example below uses the
some filter to delete products that contain a certain photo:
const product = await prisma.product.deleteMany({where: {photos: {some: {url: '2.jpg',},},},})
Ordering composite types
You can use the
orderBy operation to sort results in ascending or descending order.
For example, the following command finds all orders and orders them by the city name in the shipping address, in ascending order:
const orders = await prisma.order.findMany({orderBy: {shippingAddress: {city: 'asc',},},})
Duplicate values in unique fields of composite types
Be careful when you carry out any of the following operations on a record with a composite type that has a unique constraint. In this situation, MongoDB does not enforce unique values inside a record.
- When you create the record
- When you add data to the record
- When you update data in the record
If your schema has a composite type with a
@@unique constraint, MongoDB prevents you from storing the same value for the constrained value in two or more of the records that contain this composite type. However, MongoDB does does not prevent you from storing multiple copies of the same field value in a single record.
Note that you can use Prisma relations to work around this issue.
For example, in the following schema,
MailBox has a composite type,
addresses, which has a
@@unique constraint on the
type Address {email String}model MailBox {name Stringaddresses Address[]@@unique([addresses.email])}
The following code creates a record with two identical values in
address. MongoDB does not throw an error in this situation, and it stores
alice@prisma.io in
addresses twice.
await prisma.MailBox.createMany({data: [{name: 'Alice',addresses: {set: [{address: 'alice@prisma.io', // Not unique},{address: 'alice@prisma.io', // Not unique},],},},],})
Note: MongoDB throws an error if you try to store the same value in two separate records. In our example above, if you try to store the email address
alice@prisma.io for the user Alice and for the user Bob, MongoDB does not store the data and throws an error.
Use Prisma relations to enforce unique values in a record
In the example above, MongoDB did not enforce the unique constraint on a nested address name. However, you can model your data differently to enforce unique values in a record. To do so, use Prisma relations to turn the composite type into a collection. Set a relationship to this collection and place a unique constraint on the field that you want to be unique.
In the following example, MongoDB enforces unique values in a record. There is a relation between
Mailbox and the
Address model. Also, the
name field in the
Address model has a unique constraint.
model Address {id String @id @default(auto()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectIdname Stringmailbox Mailbox? @relation(fields: [mailboxId], references: [id])mailboxId String? @db.ObjectId@@unique([name])}model Mailbox {id String @id @default(auto()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectIdname Stringaddresses Address[] @relation}
await prisma.MailBox.create({data: {name: 'Alice',addresses: {create: [{ name: 'alice@prisma.io' }, // Not unique{ name: 'alice@prisma.io' }, // Not unique],},},})
If you run the above code, MongoDB enforces the unique constraint. It does not allow your application to add two addresses with the name
alice@prisma.io.