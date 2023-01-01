In relational databases, m-n-relations are typically modelled via relation tables. m-n-relations can be either explicit or implicit in the Prisma schema. We recommend using implicit m-n-relations if you do not need to store any additional meta-data in the relation table itself. You can always migrate to an explicit m-n-relation later if needed.

Explicit many-to-many relations

In an explicit m-n relation, the relation table is represented as a model in the Prisma schema and can be used in queries. Explicit m-n relations define three models:

Two models with m-n relation, such as Category and Post .

and . One model that represents the relation table, such as CategoriesOnPosts (also sometimes called JOIN, link or pivot table) in the underlying database. The fields of a relation table model are both annotated relation fields ( post and category ) with a corresponding relation scalar field ( postId and categoryId ).

The relation table CategoriesOnPosts connects related Post and Category records. In this example, the model representing the relation table also defines additional fields that describe the Post / Category relationship - who assigned the category ( assignedBy ), and when the category was assigned ( assignedAt ):

model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) title String categories CategoriesOnPosts [ ] } model Category { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) name String posts CategoriesOnPosts [ ] } model CategoriesOnPosts { post Post @relation ( fields: [ postId ] , references: [ id ] ) postId Int category Category @relation ( fields: [ categoryId ] , references: [ id ] ) categoryId Int assignedAt DateTime @default ( now ( ) ) assignedBy String @@id ( [ postId , categoryId ] ) }

The underlying SQL looks like this:

CREATE TABLE "Post" ( "id" SERIAL NOT NULL , "title" TEXT NOT NULL , CONSTRAINT "Post_pkey" PRIMARY KEY ( "id" ) ) ; CREATE TABLE "Category" ( "id" SERIAL NOT NULL , "name" TEXT NOT NULL , CONSTRAINT "Category_pkey" PRIMARY KEY ( "id" ) ) ; CREATE TABLE "CategoriesOnPosts" ( "postId" INTEGER NOT NULL , "categoryId" INTEGER NOT NULL , "assignedAt" TIMESTAMP ( 3 ) NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP , CONSTRAINT "CategoriesOnPosts_pkey" PRIMARY KEY ( "postId" , "categoryId" ) ) ; ALTER TABLE "CategoriesOnPosts" ADD CONSTRAINT "CategoriesOnPosts_postId_fkey" FOREIGN KEY ( "postId" ) REFERENCES "Post" ( "id" ) ON DELETE RESTRICT ON UPDATE CASCADE ; ALTER TABLE "CategoriesOnPosts" ADD CONSTRAINT "CategoriesOnPosts_categoryId_fkey" FOREIGN KEY ( "categoryId" ) REFERENCES "Category" ( "id" ) ON DELETE RESTRICT ON UPDATE CASCADE ;

Note that the same rules as for 1-n relations apply (because Post ↔ CategoriesOnPosts and Category ↔ CategoriesOnPosts are both in fact 1-n relations), which means one side of the relation needs to be annotated with the @relation attribute.

When you don't need to attach additional information to the relation, you can model m-n-relations as implicit m-n-relations. If you're not using Prisma Migrate but obtain your data model from introspection, you can still make use of implicit m-n-relations by following Prisma's conventions for relation tables.