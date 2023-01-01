Many-to-many relations
Many-to-many (m-n) relations refer to relations where zero or more records on one side of the relation can be connected to zero or more records on the other side.
Prisma schema syntax and the implementation in the underlying database differs between relational databases and MongoDB.
Relational databases
In relational databases, m-n-relations are typically modelled via relation tables. m-n-relations can be either explicit or implicit in the Prisma schema. We recommend using implicit m-n-relations if you do not need to store any additional meta-data in the relation table itself. You can always migrate to an explicit m-n-relation later if needed.
Explicit many-to-many relations
In an explicit m-n relation, the relation table is represented as a model in the Prisma schema and can be used in queries. Explicit m-n relations define three models:
- Two models with m-n relation, such as
Categoryand
Post.
- One model that represents the relation table, such as
CategoriesOnPosts(also sometimes called JOIN, link or pivot table) in the underlying database. The fields of a relation table model are both annotated relation fields (
postand
category) with a corresponding relation scalar field (
postIdand
categoryId).
The relation table
CategoriesOnPosts connects related
Post and
Category records. In this example, the model representing the relation table also defines additional fields that describe the
Post/
Category relationship - who assigned the category (
assignedBy), and when the category was assigned (
assignedAt):
model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringcategories CategoriesOnPosts[]}model Category {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name Stringposts CategoriesOnPosts[]}model CategoriesOnPosts {post Post @relation(fields: [postId], references: [id])postId Int // relation scalar field (used in the `@relation` attribute above)category Category @relation(fields: [categoryId], references: [id])categoryId Int // relation scalar field (used in the `@relation` attribute above)assignedAt DateTime @default(now())assignedBy String@@id([postId, categoryId])}
The underlying SQL looks like this:
CREATE TABLE "Post" ("id" SERIAL NOT NULL,"title" TEXT NOT NULL,CONSTRAINT "Post_pkey" PRIMARY KEY ("id"));CREATE TABLE "Category" ("id" SERIAL NOT NULL,"name" TEXT NOT NULL,CONSTRAINT "Category_pkey" PRIMARY KEY ("id"));-- Relation table + indexes --CREATE TABLE "CategoriesOnPosts" ("postId" INTEGER NOT NULL,"categoryId" INTEGER NOT NULL,"assignedAt" TIMESTAMP(3) NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,CONSTRAINT "CategoriesOnPosts_pkey" PRIMARY KEY ("postId","categoryId"));ALTER TABLE "CategoriesOnPosts" ADD CONSTRAINT "CategoriesOnPosts_postId_fkey" FOREIGN KEY ("postId") REFERENCES "Post"("id") ON DELETE RESTRICT ON UPDATE CASCADE;ALTER TABLE "CategoriesOnPosts" ADD CONSTRAINT "CategoriesOnPosts_categoryId_fkey" FOREIGN KEY ("categoryId") REFERENCES "Category"("id") ON DELETE RESTRICT ON UPDATE CASCADE;
Note that the same rules as for 1-n relations apply (because
Post↔
CategoriesOnPosts and
Category ↔
CategoriesOnPosts are both in fact 1-n relations), which means one side of the relation needs to be annotated with the
@relation attribute.
When you don't need to attach additional information to the relation, you can model m-n-relations as implicit m-n-relations. If you're not using Prisma Migrate but obtain your data model from introspection, you can still make use of implicit m-n-relations by following Prisma's conventions for relation tables.
Querying an explicit many-to-many
The following section demonstrates how to query an explicit m-n-relation. You can query the relation model directly (
prisma.categoriesOnPosts(...)), or use nested queries to go from
Post ->
CategoriesOnPosts ->
Category or the other way.
The following query does three things:
- Creates a
Post
- Creates a new record in the relation table
CategoriesOnPosts
- Creates a new
Categorythat is associated with the newly created
Postrecord
const createCategory = await prisma.post.create({data: {title: 'How to be Bob',categories: {create: [{assignedBy: 'Bob',assignedAt: new Date(),category: {create: {name: 'New category',},},},],},},})
The following query:
- Creates a new
Post
- Creates a new record in the relation table
CategoriesOnPosts
- Connects the category assignment to existing categories (with IDs
9and
22)
const assignCategories = await prisma.post.create({data: {title: 'How to be Bob',categories: {create: [{assignedBy: 'Bob',assignedAt: new Date(),category: {connect: {id: 9,},},},{assignedBy: 'Bob',assignedAt: new Date(),category: {connect: {id: 22,},},},],},},})
Sometimes you might not know if a
Category record exists. If the
Category record exists, you want to connect a new
Post record to that category. If the
Category record does not exist, you want to create the record first and then connect it to the new
Post record. The following query:
- Creates a new
Post
- Creates a new record in the relation table
CategoriesOnPosts
- Connects the category assignment to an existing category (with ID
9), or creates a new category first if it does not exist
const assignCategories = await prisma.post.create({data: {title: 'How to be Bob',categories: {create: [{assignedBy: 'Bob',assignedAt: new Date(),category: {connectOrCreate: {where: {id: 9,},create: {name: 'New Category',id: 9,},},},},],},},})
The following query returns all
Post records where at least one (
some) category assignment (
categories) refers to a category named
"New category":
const getPosts = await prisma.post.findMany({where: {categories: {some: {category: {name: 'New Category',},},},},})
The following query returns all categories where at least one (
some) related
Post record titles contain the words
"Cool stuff" and the category was assigned by Bob.
const getAssignments = await prisma.category.findMany({where: {posts: {some: {assignedBy: 'Bob',post: {title: {contains: 'Cool stuff',},},},},},})
The following query gets all category assignments (
CategoriesOnPosts) records that were assigned by
"Bob" to one of 5 posts:
const getAssignments = await prisma.categoriesOnPosts.findMany({where: {assignedBy: 'Bob',post: {id: {in: [9, 4, 10, 12, 22],},},},})
Implicit many-to-many relations
Implicit m-n relations define relation fields as lists on both sides of the relation. Although the relation table exists in the underlying database, it is managed by Prisma and does not manifest in the Prisma schema. Implicit relation tables follow a specific convention.
Implicit m-n-relations makes the Prisma Client API for m-n-relations a bit simpler (since you have one fewer level of nesting inside of nested writes).
In the example below, there's one implicit m-n-relation between
Post and
Category:
model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringcategories Category[]}model Category {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name Stringposts Post[]}
Querying an implicit many-to-many
The following section demonstrates how to query an implicit m-n relation. The queries require less nesting than explicit m-n queries.
The following query creates a single
Post and multiple
Category records:
const createPostAndCategory = await prisma.post.create({data: {title: 'How to become a butterfly',categories: {create: [{ name: 'Magic' }, { name: 'Butterflies' }],},},})
The following query creates a single
Category and multiple
Post records:
const createCategoryAndPosts = await prisma.category.create({data: {name: 'Stories',posts: {create: [{ title: 'That one time with the stuff' },{ title: 'The story of planet Earth' },],},},})
The following query returns all
Post records with a list of that post's assigned categories:
const getPostsAndCategories = await prisma.post.findMany({include: {categories: true,},})
Rules for defining an implicit m-n relation
Implicit m-n relations:
Use a specific convention for relation tables
Do not require the
@relationattribute unless you need to disambiguate relations with a name, e.g.
@relation("MyRelation")or
@relation(name: "MyRelation").
If you do use the
@relationattribute, you cannot use the
references,
fields,
onUpdateor
onDeletearguments. This is because these take a fixed value for implicit m-n-relations and cannot be changed.
Require both models to have a single
@id. Be aware that:
- You cannot use a multi-field ID
- You cannot use a
@uniquein place of an
@id
To use either of these features, you must use an explicit m-n instead.
Conventions for relation tables in implicit m-n relations
If you obtain your data model from introspection, you can still use implicit m-n-relations by following Prisma's conventions for relation tables. The following example assumes you want to create a relation table to get an implicit m-n-relation for two models called
Post and
Category.
Relation table
If you want a relation table to be picked up by introspection as an implicit m-n-relation, the name must follow this exact structure:
- It must start with an underscore
_
- Then the name of the first model in alphabetical order (in this case
Category)
- Then the relationship (in this case
To)
- Then the name of the second model in alphabetical order (in this case
Post)
In the example, the correct table name is
_CategoryToPost.
When creating an implicit m-n-relation yourself in the Prisma schema file, you can configure the relation to have a different name. This will change the name given to the relation table in the database. For example, for a relation named
"MyRelation" the corresponding table will be called
_MyRelation.
Multi-schema
If your implicit many-to-many relationship spans multiple database schemas (using the
multiSchema preview feature), the relation table (with the name defined directly above, in the example
_CategoryToPost) must be present in the same database schema as the first model in alphabetical order (in this case
Category).
Columns
A relation table for an implicit m-n-relation must have exactly two columns:
- A foreign key column that points to
Categorycalled
A
- A foreign key column that points to
Postcalled
B
The columns must be called
A and
B where
A points to the model that comes first in the alphabet and
B points to the model which comes last in the alphabet.
Indexes
There further must be:
A unique index defined on both foreign key columns:CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "_CategoryToPost_AB_unique" ON "_CategoryToPost"("A" int4_ops,"B" int4_ops);
A non-unique index defined on B:CREATE INDEX "_CategoryToPost_B_index" ON "_CategoryToPost"("B" int4_ops);
Example
This is a sample SQL statement that would create the three tables including indexes (in PostgreSQL dialect) that are picked up as a implicit m-n-relation by Prisma Introspection:
CREATE TABLE "_CategoryToPost" ("A" integer NOT NULL REFERENCES "Category"(id) ,"B" integer NOT NULL REFERENCES "Post"(id));CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "_CategoryToPost_AB_unique" ON "_CategoryToPost"("A" int4_ops,"B" int4_ops);CREATE INDEX "_CategoryToPost_B_index" ON "_CategoryToPost"("B" int4_ops);CREATE TABLE "Category" (id integer SERIAL PRIMARY KEY);CREATE TABLE "Post" (id integer SERIAL PRIMARY KEY);
And you can define multiple many-to-many relations between two tables by using the different relationship name. This example shows how the Prisma introspection works under such case:
CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS "User" ("id" SERIAL PRIMARY KEY);CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS "Video" ("id" SERIAL PRIMARY KEY);CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS "_UserLikedVideos" ("A" SERIAL NOT NULL,"B" SERIAL NOT NULL,CONSTRAINT "_UserLikedVideos_A_fkey" FOREIGN KEY ("A") REFERENCES "User" ("id") ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE,CONSTRAINT "_UserLikedVideos_B_fkey" FOREIGN KEY ("B") REFERENCES "Video" ("id") ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE);CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS "_UserDislikedVideos" ("A" SERIAL NOT NULL,"B" SERIAL NOT NULL,CONSTRAINT "_UserDislikedVideos_A_fkey" FOREIGN KEY ("A") REFERENCES "User" ("id") ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE,CONSTRAINT "_UserDislikedVideos_B_fkey" FOREIGN KEY ("B") REFERENCES "Video" ("id") ON DELETE CASCADE ON UPDATE CASCADE);CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "_UserLikedVideos_AB_unique" ON "_UserLikedVideos"("A", "B");CREATE INDEX "_UserLikedVideos_B_index" ON "_UserLikedVideos"("B");CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "_UserDislikedVideos_AB_unique" ON "_UserDislikedVideos"("A", "B");CREATE INDEX "_UserDislikedVideos_B_index" ON "_UserDislikedVideos"("B");
If you run
prisma db pull on this database, the Prisma CLI will generate the following schema through introspection:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())Video_UserDislikedVideos Video[] @relation("UserDislikedVideos")Video_UserLikedVideos Video[] @relation("UserLikedVideos")}model Video {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())User_UserDislikedVideos User[] @relation("UserDislikedVideos")User_UserLikedVideos User[] @relation("UserLikedVideos")}
Configuring the name of the relation table in implicit many-to-many relations
When using Prisma Migrate, you can configure the name of the relation table that's managed by Prisma using the
@relation attribute. For example, if you want the relation table to be called
_MyRelationTable instead of the default name
_CategoryToPost, you can specify it as follows:
model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())categories Category[] @relation("MyRelationTable")}model Category {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())posts Post[] @relation("MyRelationTable")}
Relation tables
A relation table (also sometimes called a JOIN, link or pivot table) connects two or more other tables and therefore creates a relation between them. Creating relation tables is a common data modelling practice in SQL to represent relationships between different entities. In essence it means that "one m-n relation is modeled as two 1-n relations in the database".
We recommend using implicit m-n-relations, where Prisma automatically generates the relation table in the underlying database. Explicit m-n-relations should be used when you need to store additional data in the relations, such as the date the relation was created.
MongoDB
In MongoDB, m-n-relations are represented by:
- relation fields on both sides, that each have a
@relationattribute, with mandatory
fieldsand
referencesarguments
- a scalar list of referenced IDs on each side, with a type that matches the ID field on the other side
The following example demonstrates a m-n-relation between posts and categories:
model Post {id String @id @default(auto()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectIdcategoryIDs String[] @db.ObjectIdcategories Category[] @relation(fields: [categoryIDs], references: [id])}model Category {id String @id @default(auto()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectIdname StringpostIDs String[] @db.ObjectIdposts Post[] @relation(fields: [postIDs], references: [id])}
Prisma validates m-n-relations in MongoDB with the following rules:
- The fields on both sides of the relation must have a list type (in the example above,
categorieshave a type of
Category[]and
postshave a type of
Post[])
- The
@relationattribute must define
fieldsand
referencesarguments on both sides
- The
fieldsargument must have only one scalar field defined, which must be of a list type
- The
referencesargument must have only one scalar field defined. This scalar field must exist on the referenced model and must be of the same type as the scalar field in the
fieldsargument, but singular (no list)
- The scalar field to which
referencespoints must have the
@idattribute
- No referential actions are allowed in
@relation
The implicit m-n-relations used in relational databases are not supported on MongoDB.
Querying MongoDB many-to-many relations
This section demonstrates how to query m-n-relations in MongoDB, using the example schema above.
The following query finds posts with specific matching category IDs:
const newId1 = new ObjectId()const newId2 = new ObjectId()const posts = await prisma.post.findMany({where: {categoryIDs: {hasSome: [newId1.toHexString(), newId2.toHexString()],},},})
The following query finds posts where the category name contains the string
'Servers':
const posts = await prisma.post.findMany({where: {categories: {some: {name: {contains: 'Servers',},},},},})