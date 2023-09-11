This guide explains how upgrading might affect your application and gives instructions on how to handle breaking changes within Prisma 5.

Prisma 5.0.0 introduces a number of changes, including the usage of our new JSON Protocol, which make Prisma faster by default . A full list of these changes can be found in our release notes .

Before you upgrade, check each breaking change below to see how the upgrade might affect your application.

To upgrade to Prisma 5 from an earlier version, you need to update both the prisma and @prisma/client packages.

With Prisma version 5.0.0, we have upgraded the embedded version of SQLite from 3.35.4 to 3.41.2 . We did not see any breaking changes and don't anticipate any changes needed in user projects, but if you are using SQLite, especially with raw queries that might go beyond Prisma's functionality, make sure to check the SQLite changelog .

While Prisma supports PostgreSQL versions 9.6 and above, we strongly recommend updating to a version that is currently supported and still receiving updates. Please check PostgreSQL's versioning policy to determine which versions are currently supported.

From Prisma version 5.0.0, the minimum version of PostgreSQL supported is 9.6. If your project uses an earlier version of PostgreSQL, you will need to upgrade it.

From Prisma version 5.0.0, the minimum version of TypeScript supported is 4.7. If your project uses an earlier version of TypeScript, you will need to upgrade it.

Node.js v16.x is reaching end-of-life on 11 September 2023 in order to coincide with the end-of-life of OpenSSL 1.1.1. For that reason, we recommend upgrading to the current Node.js LTS, v18.x. Please note that Prisma 5 will be the last major version of Prisma to support Node.js v16.

From Prisma version 5.0.0, the minimum version of Node.js supported is 16.13.0. If your project uses an earlier version of Node.js, you will need to upgrade it.

Prisma 5 includes some minimum version changes for Node.js, TypeScript, and PostgreSQL. To use Prisma version 5.0.0 and up, you will need to have at least the minimum versions below: See our system requirements for all minimum version requirements.

Primary changes

This section gives an overview of the main breaking changes in Prisma 5.

Removal of rejectOnNotFound parameter With Prisma 5, the deprecated parameter rejectOnNotFound has been removed. Depending on if your project used rejectOnNotFound per query or globally, there will be be different ways of updating your code. If you are using the rejectOnNotFound parameter on a per-query basis, then follow our steps for updating your code at the query level. If instead you have set up the rejectOnNotFound parameter at the client level, you will need to follow the steps for updating your code at the client level.

jsonProtocol out of Preview The jsonProtocol preview feature is now Generally Available. This new protocol leads to significantly improved startup times when compared to our previous GraphQL-based protocol. When upgrading to Prisma 5, make sure to remove jsonProtocol from your preview features, if added. Prisma 4 and lower: generator client { provider = "prisma-client-js" previewFeatures = [ "jsonProtocol" ] } Prisma 5: generator client { provider = "prisma-client-js" } Please review our jsonProtocol changes guide to learn how to update your app to account for the new protocol in Prisma 5. You will need to: Remove the jsonProtocol Preview Feature

Preview Feature Remove usage of certain array shortcuts

Removal of array shortcuts Prisma 5 drops support for a number of "array shortcuts". These shortcuts were a way to add a single element as a value to an array-based operator instead of wrapping that one element in an array. To make our typings more consistent and logical and to conform to the new JSON Protocol, we now require array values for these operators. In most cases, the fix will be as simple as wrapping the existing value in an array. The shortcuts removed in Prisma 5 are: OR shortcuts

shortcuts in and notIn shortcuts

and shortcuts PostgreSQL JSON path field shortcuts

field shortcuts Scalar list shortcuts

MongoDB Composite list shortcuts While OR , in , and notIn operators are affected, AND and NOT are not affected by this change.

cockroachdb provider is now required when connecting to a CockroachDB database With Prisma version 5.0.0, we require the cockroachdb provider to be used when connecting to CockroachDB databases. Previously, we had accepted postgresql as well, but we are removing that option. If you were using native database types and also the postgresql provider, you will need to baseline your database from PostgreSQL to CockroachDB: Backup your existing schema.prisma file (e.g. use version control) Update your datasource provider from postgresql to cockroachdb Use npx prisma db pull --force in order to overwrite your existing Prisma schema file (including native types) to those that are on your CockroachDB instance. Review changes between your Prisma schema backup and the new Prisma schema generated by db pull . You can either use the new schema as is, or update it to include your preferred spacing, comments, etc. Delete your existing migrations. We will be performing a baseline in order to make your local setup agree with your existing CockroachDB instance. Perform the baselining steps. After these steps, you'll have migrated successfully from the postgresql provider to the cockroachdb provider!

Removal of runtime/index.js from generated client The runtime/index.js file has been removed from Prisma Client. Using public APIs from @prisma/client/runtime Importing from @prisma/client/runtime is no longer available in Prisma 5. If you were using public APIs available in this namespace before, you can instead import Prisma and access them. For example: import { Decimal , NotFoundError } from '@prisma/client/runtime' const num = new Decimal ( 24.454545 ) const notFound = new NotFoundError ( ) will need to be changed to import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client' const num = new Prisma . Decimal ( 24.454545 ) const notFound = new Prisma . NotFoundError ( ) Using private APIs for a specific runtime We highly discourage the use of internal private APIs as they can change without warning and are not guaranteed to be supported. If your usage requires a private API that was previous available please reach out to us on GitHub.