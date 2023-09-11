Upgrade to Prisma 5
Prisma 5.0.0 introduces a number of changes, including the usage of our new JSON Protocol, which make Prisma faster by default. A full list of these changes can be found in our release notes.
This guide explains how upgrading might affect your application and gives instructions on how to handle breaking changes within Prisma 5.
Upgrade the
prisma and @prisma/client packages to Prisma 5
To upgrade to Prisma 5 from an earlier version, you need to update both the
prisma and
@prisma/client packages.
$npm install @prisma/client@5$npm install -D prisma@5
Before you upgrade, check each breaking change below to see how the upgrade might affect your application.
Version changes
Prisma 5 includes some minimum version changes for Node.js, TypeScript, and PostgreSQL. To use Prisma version 5.0.0 and up, you will need to have at least the minimum versions below: See our system requirements for all minimum version requirements.
Node.js minimum version change
From Prisma version 5.0.0, the minimum version of Node.js supported is 16.13.0. If your project uses an earlier version of Node.js, you will need to upgrade it.
Node.js v16.x is reaching end-of-life on 11 September 2023 in order to coincide with the end-of-life of OpenSSL 1.1.1. For that reason, we recommend upgrading to the current Node.js LTS, v18.x. Please note that Prisma 5 will be the last major version of Prisma to support Node.js v16.
TypeScript minimum version change
From Prisma version 5.0.0, the minimum version of TypeScript supported is 4.7. If your project uses an earlier version of TypeScript, you will need to upgrade it.
PostgreSQL minimum version change
From Prisma version 5.0.0, the minimum version of PostgreSQL supported is 9.6. If your project uses an earlier version of PostgreSQL, you will need to upgrade it.
While Prisma supports PostgreSQL versions 9.6 and above, we strongly recommend updating to a version that is currently supported and still receiving updates. Please check PostgreSQL's versioning policy to determine which versions are currently supported.
Prisma Client embedded SQLite version updated
With Prisma version 5.0.0, we have upgraded the embedded version of SQLite from
3.35.4 to
3.41.2. We did not see any breaking changes and don't anticipate any changes needed in user projects, but if you are using SQLite, especially with raw queries that might go beyond Prisma's functionality, make sure to check the SQLite changelog.
Primary changes
This section gives an overview of the main breaking changes in Prisma 5.
Removal of
rejectOnNotFound parameter
With Prisma 5, the deprecated parameter
rejectOnNotFound has been removed. Depending on if your project used
rejectOnNotFound per query or globally, there will be be different ways of updating your code.
If you are using the
rejectOnNotFound parameter on a per-query basis, then follow our steps for updating your code at the query level.
If instead you have set up the
rejectOnNotFound parameter at the client level, you will need to follow the steps for updating your code at the client level.
jsonProtocol out of Preview
The
jsonProtocol preview feature is now Generally Available. This new protocol leads to significantly improved startup times when compared to our previous GraphQL-based protocol. When upgrading to Prisma 5, make sure to remove
jsonProtocol from your preview features, if added.
Prisma 4 and lower:
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"previewFeatures = ["jsonProtocol"]}
Prisma 5:
generator client {provider = "prisma-client-js"}
Please review our jsonProtocol changes guide to learn how to update your app to account for the new protocol in Prisma 5. You will need to:
Removal of array shortcuts
Prisma 5 drops support for a number of "array shortcuts". These shortcuts were a way to add a single element as a value to an array-based operator instead of wrapping that one element in an array. To make our typings more consistent and logical and to conform to the new JSON Protocol, we now require array values for these operators.
In most cases, the fix will be as simple as wrapping the existing value in an array. The shortcuts removed in Prisma 5 are:
ORshortcuts
inand
notInshortcuts
- PostgreSQL JSON
pathfield shortcuts
- Scalar list shortcuts
- MongoDB Composite list shortcuts
While
OR,
in, and
notIn operators are affected,
AND and
NOT are not affected by this change.
cockroachdb provider is now required when connecting to a CockroachDB database
With Prisma version 5.0.0, we require the
cockroachdb provider to be used when connecting to CockroachDB databases. Previously, we had accepted
postgresql as well, but we are removing that option.
If you were using native database types and also the
postgresql provider, you will need to baseline your database from PostgreSQL to CockroachDB:
- Backup your existing
schema.prismafile (e.g. use version control)
- Update your
datasourceprovider from
postgresqlto
cockroachdb
- Use
npx prisma db pull --forcein order to overwrite your existing Prisma schema file (including native types) to those that are on your CockroachDB instance.
- Review changes between your Prisma schema backup and the new Prisma schema generated by
db pull. You can either use the new schema as is, or update it to include your preferred spacing, comments, etc.
- Delete your existing migrations. We will be performing a baseline in order to make your local setup agree with your existing CockroachDB instance.
- Perform the baselining steps. After these steps, you'll have migrated successfully from the
postgresqlprovider to the
cockroachdbprovider!
Removal of
runtime/index.js from generated client
The
runtime/index.js file has been removed from Prisma Client.
Using public APIs from
@prisma/client/runtime
Importing from
@prisma/client/runtime is no longer available in Prisma 5. If you were using public APIs available in this namespace before, you can instead import
Prisma and access them. For example:
import { Decimal, NotFoundError } from '@prisma/client/runtime'const num = new Decimal(24.454545)const notFound = new NotFoundError()
will need to be changed to
import { Prisma } from '@prisma/client'const num = new Prisma.Decimal(24.454545)const notFound = new Prisma.NotFoundError()
Using private APIs for a specific runtime
We highly discourage the use of internal private APIs as they can change without warning and are not guaranteed to be supported. If your usage requires a private API that was previous available please reach out to us on GitHub.
Generated type changes
Changes to
RelationFilterInput to account for nullability
Prior to Prisma 5, there was a long-standing bug that caused nullable reverse relations to not be marked as nullable in our generated types. For example, take the following schema:
model User {id Int @idaddressId Int @uniqueaddress Address @relation(fields: [addressId], references: [id])post Post[]}model Address {id Int @iduser User?}model Post {id Int @iduserId Intuser User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])}
In the generated types,
Address.user and
Post.user would use the same type,
UserRelationFilter. This is obviously unintended as
Address.user is nullable while
Post.user is not. In Prisma 5, the type of
Address.user would be
UserNullableRelationFilter, resolving this issue.
If you import generated types in your code, you will need to update instances like this to utilize the new
Nullable types.
Changes to
UncheckedUpdateManyInput to avoid name collisions
In certain instances it was possible for name collisions to occur when one model had two foreign keys to two other models that had the same property name for the reverse relation. As an example, the following schema:
model Invoice {InvoiceId Int @id @default(autoincrement())invoice_items InvoiceItem[]}model InvoiceItem {InvoiceLineId Int @id @default(autoincrement())InvoiceItemInvoiceId Int @map("InvoiceId")invoices Invoice @relation(fields: [InvoiceItemInvoiceId], references: [InvoiceId])TrackId Inttracks Track @relation(fields: [TrackId], references: [TrackId])}model Track {TrackId Int @id @default(autoincrement())Name Stringinvoice_items InvoiceItem[]}
Would lead to conflicting names between the two relations on
InvoiceItem. The reverse relations, that is
Invoice.invoice_items and
Track.invoice_items would both get the type
InvoiceItemUncheckedUpdateManyWithoutInvoice_itemsInput. In Prisma 5, this is resolved and Prisma will generate
InvoiceItemUncheckedUpdateManyWithoutInvoicesInput and
InvoiceItemUncheckedUpdateManyWithoutTracksInput respectively.
If you import generated types in your code, you will need to update instances like this to the corrected types.
Other changes
The following changes may cause an application to initially throw an error message after upgrading to Prisma 5. Fortunately, they are easy to solve, as the underlying functionality has been removed for a while or the change is a simple string replace.
Removal of deprecated Prisma CLI flags
Several deprecated CLI flags have been removed. All following flags are from previous APIs and are no longer needed:
--preview-featureused in
db execute,
db seed, and
db diff
--experimentaland
--early-access-featureused in
migrate
--force/
-fused in
db push
--experimental-reintrospectionand
--cleanused in
db pull
The outdated use of
db push --force can be replaced with the newer implementation
db push --accept-data-loss.
All other flags are from previous APIs and are no longer needed.
Removal of the
beforeExit hook from the library engine
The
beforeExit hook has been removed from the Prisma library engine. While this functionality is still required for the Prisma binary engine in order to run last minute queries or perform shutdown related operations, it provides no benefit over native Node.js exit hooks in the library engine. Instead of this hook we recommend using built-in Node.js exit events.
The following code with Prisma 4:
const exitHandler = () => {// your exit handler code}prisma.$on('beforeExit', exitHandler)
Could become:
const exitHandler = () => {// your exit handler code}process.on('exit', exitHandler)process.on('beforeExit', exitHandler)process.on('SIGINT', exitHandler)process.on('SIGTERM', exitHandler)process.on('SIGUSR2', exitHandler)
If you're using the
beforeExit hook in NestJS, you can upgrade to Prisma 5 by removing the custom
enableShutdownHooks method in your service:
"prisma.service.ts"
1@Injectable()2export class PrismaService extends PrismaClient implements OnModuleInit {3 async onModuleInit() {4 await this.$connect()5 }6- async enableShutdownHooks(app: INestApplication) {- this.$on('beforeExit', async () => {- await app.close()- })- }12}
Instead, use the built-in
enableShutdownHooks method in NestJS if you need to handle lifecycle events:
"main.ts"
- prismaService.enableShutdownHooks(app)+ app.enableShutdownHooks()
Removal of deprecated
prisma2 executable
When we released Prisma 2, the
prisma2 executable was used in order to differentiate from Prisma 1. In a later release, the
prisma2 cli took over the
prisma executable name.
Needless to say, the
prisma2 executable has been deprecated for some time and is now removed. If your scripts use Prisma CLI as
prisma2, please replace it with simply
prisma.
Removal of deprecated
experimentalFeatures property
The
previewFeatures field of the generator block used to be called
experimentalFeatures. We are removing that deprecated property.
In Prisma 5, you will need to update references of
experimentalFeatures to
previewFeatures manually or use the new code action in the Prisma VSCode extension.
migration-engine renamed to schema-engine
The engine responsible for commands like
prisma migrate and
prisma db has been renamed from
migration-engine to
schema-engine to better describe its use. For many users, no changes will be required. However, if you need to explicitly include or exclude this engine file, or refer to the engine name for any other reason, you will need to update your code references.
Example with the Serverless Framework
One example we have seen is projects using the Serverless Framework. In these instances, you will need to update any patterns that reference
migration-engine to instead reference
schema-engine.
package:patterns:- '!node_modules/.prisma/client/libquery_engine-*'- 'node_modules/.prisma/client/libquery_engine-rhel-*'- '!node_modules/prisma/libquery_engine-*'- '!node_modules/prisma/migration-engine-*'- '!node_modules/prisma/schema-engine-*'
The recommended rule from our documentation is not affected by this change as it excludes all non desired engine files.
package:patterns:- '!node_modules/.prisma/client/libquery_engine-*'- 'node_modules/.prisma/client/libquery_engine-rhel-*'- '!node_modules/prisma/libquery_engine-*'- '!node_modules/@prisma/engines/**'
Enjoy Prisma 5!