Prisma currently supports the following databases:
|Database
|Version
|PostgreSQL
|9
|PostgreSQL
|10
|PostgreSQL
|11
|PostgreSQL
|12
|PostgreSQL
|13
|PostgreSQL
|14
|MySQL
|5.6
|MySQL
|5.7
|MySQL
|8
|MariaDB
|10
|SQLite
|*
|AWS Aurora
|*
|AWS Aurora Serverless ¹
|*
|Microsoft SQL Server
|2019
|Microsoft SQL Server
|2017
|Azure SQL
|*
Note that a fixed version of SQLite is shipped with every Prisma release.
¹ This does not include support for Data API for Aurora Serverless.
Preview
Support for the following databases is available as a Preview:
|Database
|Version
|MongoDB
|4.4+
|PlanetScale
|*
