Prisma currently supports the following databases:

DatabaseVersion
PostgreSQL9
PostgreSQL10
PostgreSQL11
PostgreSQL12
PostgreSQL13
PostgreSQL14
MySQL5.6
MySQL5.7
MySQL8
MariaDB10
SQLite*
AWS Aurora*
AWS Aurora Serverless ¹*
Microsoft SQL Server2019
Microsoft SQL Server2017
Azure SQL*

Note that a fixed version of SQLite is shipped with every Prisma release.

¹ This does not include support for Data API for Aurora Serverless.

Preview

Support for the following databases is available as a Preview:

DatabaseVersion
MongoDB4.4+
PlanetScale*
