Prisma currently supports the following databases:

Database Version PostgreSQL 9 PostgreSQL 10 PostgreSQL 11 PostgreSQL 12 PostgreSQL 13 PostgreSQL 14 MySQL 5.6 MySQL 5.7 MySQL 8 MariaDB 10 SQLite * AWS Aurora * AWS Aurora Serverless ¹ * Microsoft SQL Server 2019 Microsoft SQL Server 2017 Azure SQL *

Note that a fixed version of SQLite is shipped with every Prisma release.

¹ This does not include support for Data API for Aurora Serverless.